FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
lootpress.com
Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime
HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Lockhart sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Huntington residence.
YAHOO!
Deveron Angelo Roberts found guilty in Asheville murder, sentenced to life in prison
ASHEVILLE - West Asheville’s Deveron Angelo Roberts, 28, was found guilty of first-degree murder Nov. 18 after a Buncombe County Superior Court jury trial that lasted over a week. “Roberts was sentenced to serve a term of life imprisonment without the possibility of parole,” according to a tweet from...
WKRC
Alleged kidnapping caught on camera; victim later found, suspect arrested
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/WCHS/CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A West Virginia man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping a woman in broad daylight on Monday -- an act that was caught on camera by a concerned driver. Danny Joe White Jr., 25, was charged with kidnapping, domestic battery and domestic assault, accused...
Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger
LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
Registered offender now wanted as Portsmouth double homicide suspect
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WCMH) – A registered offender at large is now also wanted as a suspect in the killings of two people, the Portsmouth Police Department said Wednesday. Investigators are looking for 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns, both for violating the conditions of his offender registration and in connection with the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and […]
Ironton Tribune
Pair facing drug charges
A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
wchstv.com
Three charged in case of two men zip tied, beaten among Scioto grand jury indictments
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Four people were indicted by a Scioto County grand jury last week, including three people in a case where deputies said two men were tied up and beaten at a home in Wheelersburg. Kaleb M. Dixon, 23, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, Cameron L. Dixon, 18,...
Williamson Daily News
Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation
WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.
WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
Defendant spared from death penalty in Rhoden massacre trial
George Wagner IV no longer faces the death penalty in his trial for the Rhoden family massacre.
WSAZ
WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous
PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
West Virginia man accused of kidnapping after allegedly forcing woman into vehicle at shopping center
CABELL COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after police say he kidnapped a woman in Barboursville and took her to a home in Mason County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, West Virginia State Police responded to a possible kidnapping near the Merritt Creek Farm shopping center on Monday. Witnesses told police that […]
Ohio woman arrested after meth found in vehicle
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway. A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, […]
WSAZ
Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop
GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
Woman dies after allegedly stealing ambulance from West Virginia hospital
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — A woman died on Thanksgiving Day after she allegedly stole an ambulance from a hospital in West Virginia and reportedly crashed it into the Kanawha River, officials say. According to a news release from the Charleston Police Department obtained by The Associated Press, Elizabeth Reed was...
3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia
Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
Victim ID’d in West Virginia stolen ambulance crash
Dive teams from the Charleston Fire Department are on the scene to recover a possible body and eventually the ambulance.
