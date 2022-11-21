ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inman, SC

lootpress.com

Huntington Woman Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

HUNTINGTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Melissa Dawn Lockhart, 49, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to distribution of a quantity of a mixture and substance containing methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 25, 2021, Lockhart sold approximately 5 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at her Huntington residence.
HUNTINGTON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: West Virginia man tried to break officer’s finger

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—A man is in custody after allegedly attempting to break an officer’s finger in Logan County, West Virginia. According to a criminal complaint, a Logan Police officer pulled over a car with an expired inspection sticker and a broken tag light on Stratton St. in Logan on Tuesday. The complaint says that […]
LOGAN COUNTY, WV
Ironton Tribune

Pair facing drug charges

A pair of people are in jail after the police did a search of their vehicle and found what officers believe to be over 100 grams of cocaine. According to affidavits filed with the Ironton Municipal Court, on Sunday, Ironton Police Department Patrolman Chance Blankenship was patrolling on Mulberry Street when a red Nissan failed to use a turn signal.
IRONTON, OH
Williamson Daily News

Multiple arrests made in drug trafficking investigation

WILLIAMSON — Several people are in custody after a round of arrests relating to a drug trafficking investigation Nov. 16, according to a news release from the Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division Task Force. The U.S. Marshals Southern District of West Virginia, Cops United Felony Fugitive Enforcement Division...
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

‘Armed and dangerous’ shooting suspect wanted in Ohio

PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK)—A man is wanted in connection to a double homicide that took place in Portsmouth, Ohio on Sunday. Portsmouth Police say that 25-year-old Anthony Lee Kearns (also known as “LA”) is wanted for the shooting deaths of 40-year-old Abraham Pucheta and 35-year-old Javier Luna. They say that Kearns is considered armed and dangerous. […]
PORTSMOUTH, OH
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Police seize guns and drugs in Pike Co.

WAVERLY, Ohio — Drugs and guns were seized following a traffic stop in Waverly. According to the Waverly Police Department, officers were called to the Ameristay Hotel on the evening of November 17, 2022, on reports of two people in a white automobile using drugs. After arriving on the...
WAVERLY, OH
WSAZ

WANTED | Portsmouth shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (WSAZ) – A man is wanted by police in connection with a double homicide that took place Sunday, according to the Portsmouth Police Department. Investigators are searching for Anthony Lee Kearns, aka LA. Kearns, 25, is accused in the deaths of Abraham Pucheta and Javier Luna. Pucheta...
PORTSMOUTH, OH
WOWK 13 News

Ohio woman arrested after meth found in vehicle

VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – A woman is facing charges after a drug bust in Vinton County, Ohio. The Vinton County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to Clarion Road after receiving a call that two people were passed out in a vehicle near the roadway. A woman, identified as Amanda Ball, 41, of Vinton, Ohio, […]
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WSAZ

Three arrested for drug trafficking after traffic stop

GREENUP COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSAZ) - Three people have been arrested after a traffic stop on Main Street in Greenup. Sheriff Matt Smith says the three people are accused of operating a ‘known trafficking ring’ at a home on Main Street. The sheriff says the driver of the car,...
GREENUP COUNTY, KY
WOWK 13 News

‘Right place right time’: deputy in Ohio witnesses hit-and-run, chases fleeing juvenile driver

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, OH (WOWK) — On Wednesday, a Gallia County deputy witnessed a car crash at the intersection of State Route 160 and Evergreen Road in Springfield Township, according to the county’s Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office says the driver at fault, who was a juvenile, “didn’t want to hang around to cooperate with the […]
GALLIA COUNTY, OH
WPXI Pittsburgh

3 killed in Thanksgiving accident on I-79 in West Virginia

Three people were killed and two others were injured in a Thanksgiving Day crash along Interstate 79 in West Virginia, authorities said. The vehicle carrying two adults and three children was traveling from Upper Darby, Pennsylvania to Kentucky when the crash occurred early Thursday near Elkview north of Charleston, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WOWK 13 News

Ambulance stolen, driven into Kanawha River

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – An ambulance was stolen from outside of Charleston’s CAMC General Hospital early Thursday morning and driven into the Kanawha River. According to scanner traffic, the ambulance was stolen from just after 1 a.m. Thursday morning. Charleston police on the scene tell 13 News there was an altercation between law enforcement and […]
CHARLESTON, WV

