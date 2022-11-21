Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
Atlanta Falcons: Drake London 100-yard game coming after Pitts injury?
The Atlanta Falcons used their eight-overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft on wide receiver Drake London. Atlanta has seen its fair share of great wide receivers over the years, as well as a lot of 100-yard receiving games. Drake has yet to break the triple-digit mark in one game....
Former Falcons 1st-round pick rejoins Dan Quinn with the Cowboys
Something has been up with edge rushers, formerly drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in the first round, over the past week as the Cowboys have elevated a Falcons draft pick from five years ago. First, Vic Beasley was drafted with the first pick in another football league and now the...
Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for Odell Beckham Jr. after latest win (Video)
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the frontrunner for Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent wide receiver on the market. Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for him after Dallas’ latest win. The Cowboys offense looked capable as ever in their Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants....
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
3 reasons Matt Rhule can bring Nebraska football back to glory
Matt Rhule to Nebraska could be exactly what the Cornhuskers need to return to former glory. Although the days of running the wishbone are firmly in the rearview mirror, Matt Rhule could be the one to help Nebraska return to national prominence as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach. Rhule...
Atlanta Falcons: 3 players to sign following Ta’Quon Graham injury
Three players the Atlanta Falcons should sign following Ta’Quon Graham’s injury. Most of the headlines when it comes to the Atlanta Falcons’ injuries this week have been focused on Kyle Pitts, as they should be, he is an incredible player, but the injury and subsequent placement on injured reserve of Ta’Quon Graham is a huge blow to the defense.
Commanders best player may make season debut vs. Atlanta Falcons
Remember back in the day when all Atlanta Falcons fans were calling for the team to tank for Ohio State defensive end Chase Young? Well, those days are well past and the Falcons got themselves a pretty good defender named A.J. Terrell, anyways. Now, the Falcons may end up playing...
Atlanta Falcons: Three most disappointing players this year
Three Atlanta Falcons players who have disappointed this year. Every year in the NFL brings surprises and disappointments to each and every roster in the NFL. As for the Atlanta Falcons, they have had more surprises than disappointments but there are still those few players that need to be mentioned.
Hornets' Gordon Hayward diagnosed with fractured left shoulder
Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder and his timeline for a return will be a on a week-to-week evaluation, his agent told ESPN on Friday night.
St. Louis Cardinals: 3 free agents to sign and 1 to avoid this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals have a substantial wish list this offseason. Who should they look to sign, and who should they avoid?. John Mozeliak, Cardinals president of baseball operations, has a lengthy to-do list this offseason in hopes of replacing a legend behind the plate and bolstering a talented roster.
Clearwater Central Catholic returns to state semifinals
CLEARWATER — Clearwater Central Catholic coach Chris Harvey wasn’t planning on his star quarterback playing as many snaps on defense as he did against Carrollwood Day. Then again, after the first half of Friday’s Class 1M region final, it didn’t seem like the Marauders would need him to.
ESPN must know something Braves fans don’t about Jacob deGrom
The Atlanta Braves don’t make much sense for Jacob deGrom at this juncture, yet ESPN still expects him to sign with the Mets rival. After Atlanta extended Charlie Morton, thus giving them a starting rotation four deep, it didn’t make much sense to make Jacob deGrom an offer upwards of $45 million+ per season. The Braves need to save that money for a shortstop, presumably, especially with Dansby Swanson in free agency.
Mascot Fight! Arizona, Arizona State mascots throw haymakers in scuffle (Video)
Watch Arizona and Arizona State mascots beat each other senseless at the Territorial Cup. Wilbur and Sparky fighting each other at the Territorial Cup is the best thing to happen to Arizona and Arizona State football in eons. Why even bother attempting to go to a bowl game when you...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram exits loss with sprained big toe
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sprained his left big toe when he stepped on another player's foot late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
