ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
blackchronicle.com

OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a street rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a street rage incident between two autos. One sufferer was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in severe situation. No phrase on...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
kswo.com

Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
LAWTON, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives

The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KOCO

Investigation underway after flames engulf Oklahoma City home

OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battle a fire that sparked at a home early Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m., a passerby saw a fire near Southeast 29th Street and Westminster Road and called 911. Crews responded and found large flames coming from a home. The house...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
blackchronicle.com

OKC malls slammed with Black Friday shoppers

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The holidays are rapidly approaching, so what higher day to snag a deal than on Black Friday? Well, tons of of individuals had the identical thought. News 4 took a visit to Oklahoma City’s two largest malls: Penn Square Mall and Quail Springs Mall Friday afternoon.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy