Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
The richest person in OklahomaLuay RahilOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
Related
okcfox.com
OKCPD: Man driving black hearse shoots driver in road rage incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — UPDATE:. Oklahoma City police confirm the victim died at the hospital. Oklahoma City police responded to the scene of a drive-by shooting on Friday around 2:30 p.m. The shooting happened near NW 10th and Meridian. Police tell Fox 25 the shooting was caused by a...
blackchronicle.com
OKC police responding to shooting near NW 10th and N. Meridian
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) –Oklahoma City Police are responding to a street rage shooting near NW 10th and N Meridian Avenue. Police say there was a street rage incident between two autos. One sufferer was hit by one bullet, taken to OU Med in severe situation. No phrase on...
kswo.com
Person taken to hospital after being struck by vehicle
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A man ended up being flown to OU Health Center in Oklahoma City on Wednesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while riding a bike. Emergency crews were sent to 16th and Cache Road a little after 9 a.m. after receiving reports of a person being hit by a vehicle.
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma woman and her dog left for dead in hit-and-run incident
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- Oklahoma City police examine the fifth lethal hit run in lower than 14 days. It’s a troubling pattern that Oklahoma City police say doesn’t should be–drivers are leaving the scene of a hit-and-run incident. “They know what they’re doing is wrong,’ said Gary Knight...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma City Police return stolen gifts to owner
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Two Oklahoma City Police Officers returned gifts to a neighborhood household after their packages had been stolen. According to a Facebook post from the Oklahoma City Police Department, a neighborhood household contacted the police after a number of presents had been stolen off of their porch.
Uber Eats driver and son robbed of delivery, shot at in OKC
Oklahoma City police want to find the person responsible for robbing an Uber Eats driver of his food delivery Tuesday night, then firing shots at the delivery driver’s SUV. Anthony Placker and his 12-year-old son were narrowly missed by the gunfire.
blackchronicle.com
Trooper helped amputee near I-40, gave him clothes, food, and help – FOX23 News
OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Oklahoma Highway Patrol is honoring considered one of their very own. In a Facebook put up, OHP spoke about Trooper Robert Harmon. Earlier this month, Harmon responded to a location near I-40 and Western in Oklahoma City. A caller had noticed a person mendacity beneath a tarp with a wheelchair subsequent to him.
KOCO
Police search for suspects involved in vehicle shootout in Oklahoma City
OKLAHOMA CITY — Police are asking for the public's help in finding the people inside two vehicles involved in a shootout in northeast Oklahoma City. Authorities said people in two vehicles were involved in a shootout near the intersection of Northeast 50th Street and Post Road. Nobody was hit, but police said numerous rounds were fired.
blackchronicle.com
OCPD Says Outside Counties Aren’t Picking Up Their Fugitives
The Oklahoma City Police Department is working laborious to maintain folks with felony warrants off the streets. Staffing shortages and different constraints from smaller businesses throughout the state at the moment are forcing them to make the drive to the county the place the warrant was issued. “We’re not simply...
blackchronicle.com
Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office warns people to be on the lookout for Black Friday crooks
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Black Friday begins the Christmas buying vacation season. Thousands of Oklahomans are anticipated to hit the shops at this time trying to lower your expenses. But the Oklahoma County Sheriff’s Office is warning about crooks who’re additionally trying to rating a deal by stealing your...
blackchronicle.com
OKC Police Issue Warrant For Woman Accused Of Shooting At Vehicle
OKLAHOMA CITY – An arrest warrant has been issued for a girl accused of capturing at one other lady. Oklahoma City Police stated Adriana Austin was making an attempt to promote a lady a canine, however there was a disagreement over the deposit. When the 2 met up, Austin...
Breaking: Fire crews working commercial fire in SW side of OKC
Oklahoma City Firefighters are working a commercial fire at SW 36th and Meridian.
KOCO
Investigation underway after flames engulf Oklahoma City home
OKLAHOMA CITY — Crews battle a fire that sparked at a home early Monday morning in southeast Oklahoma City. Around 3 a.m., a passerby saw a fire near Southeast 29th Street and Westminster Road and called 911. Crews responded and found large flames coming from a home. The house...
4 dead, 1 hurt following an alleged hostage situation in Oklahoma
An investigation is underway in Kingfisher County after four people were found dead and another hurt following a violent attack at a marijuana grow farm.
blackchronicle.com
OKC malls slammed with Black Friday shoppers
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR)- The holidays are rapidly approaching, so what higher day to snag a deal than on Black Friday? Well, tons of of individuals had the identical thought. News 4 took a visit to Oklahoma City’s two largest malls: Penn Square Mall and Quail Springs Mall Friday afternoon.
OKC man says animal control took 22 hours to respond to dog attack
He said he tried to call 911 multiple times to get an OKC Animal Control officer to respond. They did - 22 hours later.
OSBI says suspect is now in custody after Kingfisher execution style murders
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation says the four people killed Sunday near Hennessey were executed and the suspect is now in custody.
OSBI: 4 Found Dead Following Hostage Situation In Kingfisher County
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said it is investigating a hostage situation that turned deadly Sunday night. Multiple law enforcement agencies remain at the scene Monday morning where four people were found dead near the intersection of North 2760 Road and East 0610 Road. Another person was injured and...
blackchronicle.com
4 Chinese nationals killed on marijuana farm in Oklahoma: Police | National News
(HENNESSEY, Okla.) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation recognized a suspect in a quadruple murder at a marijuana farm exterior a small city in Oklahoma, however will not launch the particular person’s title as a result of doing so would put others in hazard, the company stated Tuesday.
KTUL
Woman with warrants in Kansas arrested after Pottawatomie County pursuit
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY (KOKH) — A woman wanted in Kansas was arrested following a pursuit in Pottawatomie County last week. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said they tried to stop a car at Leo and Highway 77 last Wednesday. Deputies said the driver of the car, Samantha Heine, drove off...
Comments / 0