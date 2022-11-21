Read full article on original website
Dawnita Wilkerson missing for over two years
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – It’s been more than two years since Dawnita Wilkerson went missing, and her family is left spending another Thanksgiving without her. The family says a new detective has taken over the case, but they haven’t had any updates. Wilkerson’s aunt Faye Cardin tells us that the holidays were special to her […]
Incredibly Cute Dog Invasion Coming to Owensboro, Kentucky
The cutest and most talented puppies are coming to town. Wesley Williams and his adorable pups performed their popular act seen on Season 15 of America's Got Talent. Puppy Pals Live! is bringing its action-packed show to town. A pawsitively great time is planned for young and old alike. Some...
Body found in Spencer County identified, autopsy to follow
The Spencer County Coroner's office says a dead body has been found on the side of the roadway in the 8000 block of West Eureka Road in Rockport.
k105.com
Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth
A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
duboiscountyfreepress.com
Large crowd joins Knights to honor clergy
More than 600 people from across the Diocese of Evansville filled the Huntingburg Events Center to capacity on Oct. 25 for the annual Clergy Appreciation Dinner sponsored by Knights of Columbus councils from Dubois and Spencer counties. Knights of Columbus State Deputy Scott Schutte called our priests, deacons, and men...
Cause of death determined for man killed in Sacramento fire
SACRAMENTO, Ky. (WEHT) – We have new information about a deadly fire in McLean County. The cause of death for a Sacramento, Kentucky man who was killed when his home caught fire October 1 has been released. Officials say 69-year-old Jeff Helm died of smoke inhalation. Fire marshals indicated a faulty portable heater may have […]
14news.com
Home catches fire on Thanksgiving in Masonville
MASONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - In Daviess County, a home caught on fire on Thanksgiving. It was just after 2 p.m. on Deer Valley’s Creekview Court. Masonville Firefighters say the fire was coming from the garage, but spread into the home and attic. No one was hurt. The cause is...
Woman killed in Uniontown fire identified
UNIONTOWN, Ky. (WEHT)– The Union County Coroner’s Office has released the name of the woman killed in a Uniontown fire. Fire crews were sent to a home at the corner of Madison and Hobson Streets in Uniontown around 4 Monday morning. Firefighters say the flames were spewing out of the windows then they arrived. The […]
OPD alerts people to scam impersonating its agency
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) – The Owensboro Police Department (OPD) has posted about a scam that involves someone claiming to be from OPD. Police say a number of citizens have been contacted recently by someone claiming to be from the OPD and that a warrant has been issued. Police confirm this is a scam, and to […]
14news.com
Evansville Police make Thanksgiving DUI arrests
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Police made several drunk driving arrests over the Thanksgiving holiday. In the reports for Thursday into Friday morning, there were at least seven alcohol related reports. [Previous: Indiana State Police provides tips for holiday travelers]. Police say one happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thanksgiving morning.
Kentucky taskforce delivers postal worker to jail
Officials announced the arrest of a postal worker on November 18 as a result of a joint task force.
Southern Indiana Man Captures Majestic Convocation of Eagles in Breathtaking Photos
I don't think that I've ever seen an Eagle up close in the wild. I've seen one at the zoo, but not just out in nature. Jeff Helfrich didn't just see one bald Eagle, he saw around twenty at once. What's even more impressive are the photos that he was able to capture.
Pedestrian hit on 41 identified
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – The Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office and the Evansville Police Department are investigating the death of Herbert Moore, 35, of Evansville. Officials say Moore died at a local hospital where he was taken after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 41 near Washington Avenue. The coroner’s office says Moore died as a […]
Hite family holiday tradition continues after tragedy
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – One Evansville church continues a family tradition of preparing meals for the community. But this year, things are different. The Hite family of Full Gospel Mission Church carries on this holiday season without two of their own following the August 10 Weinbach Avenue explosion. It is quite the adjustment for a […]
wevv.com
Preliminary report released on plane crash at Evansville golf course
Aviation officials have released a preliminary report surrounding a small plane crash that took place at a golf course in Evansville, Indiana. The preliminary report from the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) details the events leading up to the plane crash at Helfrich Golf Course on Oct. 30. The report...
Dollar General in Newburgh closed by health department
NEWBURGH, Ind. (WEHT) – A Dollar General store in Newburgh remained closed Wednesday night. The Warrick County Health Department says on Monday they ordered the store on State Road 662 to close until the violations were corrected. The health department did not say what the violations are, but did say they “constitute a danger to […]
q95fm.net
Man Arrested On Charges Of Terroristic Threatening
On Sunday November 20th, 2022, Kentucky State Police Post 3 received a call for service in reference to threats of a public shooting being received by an individual. Troopers investigated these threats and the preliminary investigation indicated that a Joshua O. Morrison, 30, of Horse Cave, sent virtual messages regarding threats of a mass shooting of schools/churches in the Barren and Warren County areas. Troopers were able to locate Joshua Morrison who was arrested and charged with Terroristic Threatening, 2nd degree.
wevv.com
Sentencing rescheduled for mom charged in young child's fentanyl overdose death
The sentencing date for an Evansville mom who was charged in her young child's fentanyl overdose death has once again been rescheduled. During court Wednesday, the sentencing for Makaylee Opperman was rescheduled to Dec. 2 at 2 p.m. 44News reporter Ben Laufer was in the courtroom for what would have...
k105.com
Orvil LeRoy Whittle, 92
Orvil LeRoy Whittle, age 92, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (November 21, 2022) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born on July 17, 1930 in Edmonson County, KY, the son of the late Marshall and Bessie Neagle Whittle. He was a retired rubber worker at American...
14news.com
Community members gather at ‘Sauced’ for free Thanksgiving buffet
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Members of the community gathered in the ballroom of ‘Sauced’ to enjoy a free Thanksgiving buffet. This was the sixth year the restaurant has done the event, around 75 volunteers helped organizers out. Local businesses like Mo’s House, Bokeh Lounge and Walton’s among others...
