Orvil LeRoy Whittle, 92
Orvil LeRoy Whittle, age 92, of Leitchfield, KY, passed away Monday, (November 21, 2022) at Baptist Health Hardin in Elizabethtown, KY. He was born on July 17, 1930 in Edmonson County, KY, the son of the late Marshall and Bessie Neagle Whittle. He was a retired rubber worker at American...
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62
James C. “Jimmie” Lindsey, 62, of Glasgow passed away Nov. 18, 2022 at the University of Tennessee Medical Center in Knoxville. The Warren County native was a forklift operator for Henkel Corporation, an avid bass fisherman, a member of Bass Angler Sportsman Society, a US Marine Corps veteran and a member of Poplar Spring United Baptist Church. He was a son of the late Chester William Lindsey and Betty Ann Jessie Lindsey.
2 newly graduated troopers join KSP Post 4 in Elizabethtown
Two newly minted state troopers are joining Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown. Kentucky State Police announced that 38 cadets have graduated the agency’s basic training academy and are now ready to report for duty across the commonwealth. Joining the Post 4 roster are Samuel Bogner, of Shelbyville,...
Bowling Green man federally sentenced after police seize over 75 lbs of meth
A Bowling Green man involved in a wide-ranging conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine in and around Warren County was sentenced yesterday to nearly 21 years in prison. Tyrecus J. Crowe, 30, was sentenced to 20 years and 10 months in federal court in Bowling Green after conspiring to distribute 500 grams or more of a “methamphetamine mixture,” according to prosecutors.
Leitchfield woman busted with over 15 grams of meth when LPD responds to shoplifting complaint
A Leitchfield woman has been arrested after police found her in possession of over 15 grams of methamphetamine while responding to a shoplifting complaint. Monday night at approximately 10:30, Leitchfield Police Sgt. Keith Harrell and Officer DJ Newton responded to Walmart on a shoplifting complaint where multiple individuals stole several items from the store.
Impaired Edmonson Co. woman who drove around ‘Road Closed’ sign during flood, resulting in death of her toddler, sentenced for murder
The Edmonson County woman who drove around a “Road Closed” sign while on drugs and during a flooding event, resulting in the death of her toddler, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison. Alexandra Richardson, 31, of Wingfield, according to the Kentucky Department of Corrections, is already...
