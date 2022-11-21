The Guardian gang is back but instead of helping the galaxy, they’re on a mission to help their friend enjoy the holidays. In the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The special is available to stream only on Disney+ starting Friday, Nov. 25. Disney+ subscriptions start at just $7.99 a month or you can bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month or bundle with no ads for $19.99 a month.

13 HOURS AGO