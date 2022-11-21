ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

How to watch ‘The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special’ on Disney+

The Guardian gang is back but instead of helping the galaxy, they’re on a mission to help their friend enjoy the holidays. In the “The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special,” the Guardians, who are on a mission to make Christmas unforgettable for Quill, head to Earth in search of the perfect present. The special is available to stream only on Disney+ starting Friday, Nov. 25. Disney+ subscriptions start at just $7.99 a month or you can bundle with Hulu and ESPN+ for $13.99 a month or bundle with no ads for $19.99 a month.
MassLive.com

Philo Black Friday deal offers new users their first month for just $5

Black Friday shoppers will be happy to know the streaming world also has great deals on tap. Philo, which is usually just $25 per month, can be yours for just $5 your first month by using the promo code “thanks” from Nov. 25-30. That’s a savings of 80%, before taxes. As if that’s not enough to entice you, there’s a 7-day free trial offer as well.
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
88K+
Followers
69K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy