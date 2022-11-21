Read full article on original website
This Epic Holiday Festival in Pennsylvania is a Must-VisitTravel MavenWest Mifflin, PA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Pittsburgh native quit job to become world-famous pro whistler and dazzled audiences around the world with unique giftAmarie M.Pittsburgh, PA
Free Pizza This Thanksgiving From Pittsburgh Pizza ShopTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Fern Hollow Bridge Finally Set to Reopen In PittsburghTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
Raleigh News & Observer
George Pickens Knew Kenny Pickett Was Great Long Before Steelers
PITTSBURGH -- It took no time for George Pickens to realize that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett was a winner. Literally, no time at all. The first time the Steelers' first and second-round picks met was at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis. And the moment Pickens met the Pitt quarterback, he knew he was different.
Raleigh News & Observer
Odell Beckham Jr. to Bills? We’ll ‘Blow Away’ Cowboys & Giants, Says Von Miller
The Dallas Cowboys' recruiting pitch to Odell Beckham Jr. is hitting on all cylinders right now, with QB Dak Prescott now going public about his contact with the free agent wide receiver. But Von Miller has been pretty relentless, too, in pitching to OBJ - and to the public -...
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Biggest Draft Needs: Time to Try Again at Some Positions
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are sitting 3-7 heading into Week 12 and currently hold the 8th pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. Realistically, it won't end that way. This is the Pittsburgh Steelers, chances are they're going to win some more games - and at no point will they give up on a season.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with three more injuries as they continue preparation for the Indianapolis Colts in Wee 12. Coming into their third practice of the week, the Steelers were without running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). They've now added guard James Daniels (groin) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) to that list.
Raleigh News & Observer
Panthers will be without three defenders vs. Broncos. Marshall, Thomas game-time decisions
The Carolina Panthers will face the Denver Broncos on Sunday without linebacker Cory Littleton (ankle), safety Myles Hartsfield (ankle) and defensive tackle Matt Ioannidis (calf). The injured trio was ruled out by interim head coach Steve Wilks on Friday. Hartsfield and Ioannidis will miss their second consecutive game, while Littleton...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Nebraska Has “Zeroed In” On Former Carolina Panthers HC Matt Rhule
As first reported by ESPN’s Chris Low, Nebraska has “zeroed in” on former Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule to be its next head coach and the two sides are working to finalize a deal in the coming days. The 47-year-old Rhule was fired by the Panthers...
Raleigh News & Observer
Justin Fields Questionable for Game with Jets
The Bears will move their quarterback mystery along at least another day, if not right up until kickoff. Quarterback Justin Fields did not go through a full practice this week and his injury status for Sunday's game with the New York Jets is questionable or 50-50. The team could come...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Injuries: Status Following Loss To Vikings?
The New England Patriots dropped to 6-5 on the season with a 33-26 loss on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, a significant bite from the injury bug may be more costly than the slide in the standings. Fourth-year running back Damien Harris suffered a...
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Cowboys ‘Dominate’ as Micah Parsons Controls Giants Saquon Barkley
Stopping the run – going into Thanksgiving against the New York Giants and in general – was a definite concern for the Dallas Cowboys. And facing one of the NFL’s best running backs in Saquon Barkley in a NFC East with playoff and OBJ implications, the stakes were higher.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kene Nwangwu’s Third Career Kickoff Return Touchdown Sparks Vikings to Victory
All season long, Kevin O'Connell has been waiting for Kene Nwangwu to break one. "All year long, I hit him at pregame meals," O'Connell said. "Is today the day? Is today the day? He's just so talented, such a special athlete." Nwangwu, the second-year kick returner who led the league...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster
The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the 53-man roster. Hamilton and Thompson were signed to the roster from the practice squad earlier this week to provide the Giants with some reinforcement at offensive line and safety, two areas where injuries left the team thin.
Raleigh News & Observer
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Assistant Coaches, Tua Runs, Houston Game, and More
Part 2 of the Thanksgiving week, pre-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Happy Holidays Alain, Appreciate & Enjoy your coverage/opinion of the Miami Dolphins#1. FINS UP! Living in the heart of Patriot Nation (Massachusetts) I’ve held my own for a couple decades as a diehard Fins fan. Especially around the holidays (when we’re usually looking mediocre), nothing would be sweeter than to tote a shiny 2022 title over these bandwagoneers arrogant heads. Apologize. I digressed. I’m feeling more than optimistic with this squad and they’re putting it together against whoever they line up across. Playoffs are nice yet, it’s Super Bowl or bust for me at this point. My question for you is this: What team would you like to see the 305 match up with in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl? If you say Titans (21) and Niners (85) for revenge purposes I’ll have to play the lottery.
Raleigh News & Observer
‘We All Have To Play Better’: Brandon Cooks Takes Accountability Following Texans QB Change
HOUSTON — Coach Lovie Smith officially announced Kyle Allen as the starting quarterback for the Houston Texans ahead of their Week 12 match against the 7-3 Miami Dolphins. Allen will be starting ahead of second-year quarterback Davis Mills following another lackluster performance against the Washington Commanders on Sunday. With...
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Final Week 12 Injury Report vs. 49ers
The New Orleans Saints are at the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in a key clash for both teams. New Orleans (4-7) desperately needs a win to have any hope in the NFC South race. San Francisco (6-4) is eyeing up a playoff spot and looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West.
Raleigh News & Observer
What Corey Davis’ Return From Injury Means For Jets
Mike White starting over Zach Wilson at quarterback won't be the only change the Jets make on offense this week. New York's veteran wide receiver Corey Davis will return to the starting lineup, playing in his first game since Week 7 due to a knee injury. Davis was a full...
Raleigh News & Observer
Report: Beckham Jr. Sets Visits With Three Contending Teams
View the original article to see embedded media. Free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is nearing full recovery from the torn ACL that he suffered in last year’s Super Bowl victory with the Rams. At full health, Beckham is still capable of being a highly-productive receiver as he...
Raleigh News & Observer
Dallas Cowboys 1 Of 3 Odell Beckham Jr. Visits; What OBJ Pecking Order?
NOV 25 OBJ SETS MEETINGS The Dallas Cowboys have worked their way into the headlines regarding free agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr. via his planned visit with them. Well, and with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones having revealed that he had a Thanksgiving "good visit'' by phone with OBJ. But there...
Raleigh News & Observer
Watch: Packers at Eagles Preview
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two-time reigning MVP quarterback Aaron Rodgers and potential MVP Jalen Hurts will take center stage when the Green Bay Packers visit the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday night. Hurts has emerged as a star this year with 15 touchdowns, three interceptions and a fourth-ranked passer rating...
