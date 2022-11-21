Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news
Entering this season, Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen by many as one of the top quarterbacks in the entire NFL and was widely considered a preseason candidate for the league’s MVP award. And while the Bills’ offense has been among the most dominant in the league this season, statistically, Allen has certainly had Read more... The post NFL world reacts to horrible Josh Allen news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Sign Former Cleveland Browns Wide Receiver
A former Cleveland Browns wide receiver is heading up the Pittsburgh Steelers. Ja'Marcus Bradley is signing with the Steelers practice squad, according to league transactions. Bradley appeared in eight games for the Browns between 2020-21, also spending time with the practice squad. Bradley has nine catches for 124 yards in his NFL career. He was an undrafted free agent out of Louisiana.
Raleigh News & Observer
Steelers Suffer Three More Injuries Ahead of Colts Game
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers are now dealing with three more injuries as they continue preparation for the Indianapolis Colts in Wee 12. Coming into their third practice of the week, the Steelers were without running back Jaylen Warren (hamstring), center Mason Cole (foot), wide receiver Miles Boykin (oblique) and cornerback Ahkello Witherspoon (hamstring). They've now added guard James Daniels (groin) and inside linebacker Robert Spillane (back) to that list.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kicking Bass: Bills Edge Lions In Emotional Thanksgiving Win
The Buffalo Bills entered their second game in five days - both of them in Detroit - serving up a deceptive platter to the Detroit Lions. On the one hand, the short Thanksgiving week, made shorter by the blizzard that moved last Sunday's Buffalo home game to The Motor City, caused the coaching staff to smartly tighten the game plan.
Raleigh News & Observer
Saints Final Week 12 Injury Report vs. 49ers
The New Orleans Saints are at the San Francisco 49ers this Sunday in a key clash for both teams. New Orleans (4-7) desperately needs a win to have any hope in the NFC South race. San Francisco (6-4) is eyeing up a playoff spot and looks to hold onto first place in the NFC West.
Raleigh News & Observer
OBJ to Cowboys? ESPN ‘Analyst’ Explains Why Dallas Should NOT Sign WR
FRISCO - Here is what we've come to know about Chris "Mad Dog" Russo and his often awkward on ESPN: His accomplishments, his following and his salary notwithstanding, he is proving to be "The Worldwide Leader's'' least knowledgeable personality when it comes to Dallas sports. And that is saying something.
Raleigh News & Observer
Friday Dolphins Mailbag: Assistant Coaches, Tua Runs, Houston Game, and More
Part 2 of the Thanksgiving week, pre-Texans game SI Fan Nation All Dolphins mailbag:. Happy Holidays Alain, Appreciate & Enjoy your coverage/opinion of the Miami Dolphins#1. FINS UP! Living in the heart of Patriot Nation (Massachusetts) I’ve held my own for a couple decades as a diehard Fins fan. Especially around the holidays (when we’re usually looking mediocre), nothing would be sweeter than to tote a shiny 2022 title over these bandwagoneers arrogant heads. Apologize. I digressed. I’m feeling more than optimistic with this squad and they’re putting it together against whoever they line up across. Playoffs are nice yet, it’s Super Bowl or bust for me at this point. My question for you is this: What team would you like to see the 305 match up with in the AFC Championship and Super Bowl? If you say Titans (21) and Niners (85) for revenge purposes I’ll have to play the lottery.
Raleigh News & Observer
Justin Fields Questionable for Game with Jets
The Bears will move their quarterback mystery along at least another day, if not right up until kickoff. Quarterback Justin Fields did not go through a full practice this week and his injury status for Sunday's game with the New York Jets is questionable or 50-50. The team could come...
Raleigh News & Observer
Greg Newsome Ruled out Second Straight Game With Concussion
Greg Newsome II is going to miss his second straight game this week when the Cleveland Browns take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Newsome did not practice this week as he remains in the concussion protocol. The injury happened in practice in an unfortunate event. The good news for the Browns is that this is the only injury designation for this game, everyone who can play will play.
Raleigh News & Observer
Kene Nwangwu’s Third Career Kickoff Return Touchdown Sparks Vikings to Victory
All season long, Kevin O'Connell has been waiting for Kene Nwangwu to break one. "All year long, I hit him at pregame meals," O'Connell said. "Is today the day? Is today the day? He's just so talented, such a special athlete." Nwangwu, the second-year kick returner who led the league...
Raleigh News & Observer
Patriots Damien Harris, Jakobi Meyers Injuries: Status Following Loss To Vikings?
The New England Patriots dropped to 6-5 on the season with a 33-26 loss on Thanksgiving night to the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. However, a significant bite from the injury bug may be more costly than the slide in the standings. Fourth-year running back Damien Harris suffered a...
Raleigh News & Observer
New York Giants Waive Two from 53-man Roster
The New York Giants have waived offensive lineman Devery Hamilton and defensive back Trenton Thompson from the 53-man roster. Hamilton and Thompson were signed to the roster from the practice squad earlier this week to provide the Giants with some reinforcement at offensive line and safety, two areas where injuries left the team thin.
