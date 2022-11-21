ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Valley, ID

1A Division II Long Pin all-conference football team

By Michael Lycklama
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

All-conference teams are chosen solely by coaches in that league. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.

1A DIVISION II LONG PIN CONFERENCE

Player of the Year: Wyatt Vining, sr., TE/DE, Council

Offensive MVP: Tacoma Kelly, jr., QB, Garden Valley

Defensive MVP: Jaiden Hunt, sr., DL, Garden Valley

Coach of the Year: Ty Medley, Salmon River

FIRST TEAM

Offense

QB: Josh Gipe, sr., Council

RB: Blaine Meyer, sr., Horseshoe Bend

RB: Dahlton Bingham, jr., Council

WR: Jedi Graham, sr., Horseshoe Bend

WR: Kaden Zimmer, jr., Garden Valley

TE: Clayton Harper, jr., Tri-Valley

G: Wade Vining, so., Council

G: Jaiden Hunt, sr., Garden Valley

G: Josh Martinez, sr., Tri-Valley

C: Nate Jordan, jr., Council

UTIL: Wade Vining, so., Council

K: Kyle Paradis, sr., Tri-Valley

Defense

DL: Trayson Corn, sr., Garden Valley

DL: Nick Cooper, jr., Horseshoe Bend

DE: Josh Gipe, sr., Council

DE: Trevor Corn, so., Garden Valley

LB: Mason Roberts, jr., Council

LB: Aaron Nokes, sr., Garden Valley

LB: Blaine Meyer, sr., Horseshoe Bend

DB: Dahlton Bingham, jr., Council

DB: Jedi Graham, sr., Horseshoe Bend

DB: Tacoma Kelly, jr., Garden Valley

P: Mason Roberts, jr., Council

SECOND TEAM

Offense

QB: Carson Drake, jr., Horseshoe Bend

RB: Gage Warren, jr., Tri-Valley

RB: Kaulen Jones, jr., Horseshoe Bend

WR: Macen Glenn, sr., Council

WR: Tyrus Swift, sr., Salmon River

TE: Zade Thompson, jr., Garden Valley

G: Devon Herzig, so., Salmon River

G: Loghan Ashley, jr., Council

C: Trayson Corn, sr., Garden Valley

UTIL: Luke McHenery, jr., Tri-Valley

Defense

DL: Tyler Easterday, jr., Garden Valley

DL: Jaxon Thomas, jr., Council

DE: Trustin Brown, so., Garden Valley

DE: Kyle Paradis, sr., Tri-Valley

LB: Gavin Kelly, sr., Garden Valley

LB: Kaulen Jones, jr., Horseshoe Bend

LB: Cordell Bovey, jr., Salmon River

DB: Gage Warren, jr., Tri-Valley

DB: Trevor Jordan, sr., Council

DB: Kaden Zimmer, jr., Garden Valley

HONORABLE MENTION

Max Yearsley, fr., Garden Valley

Gabe Zavala, jr., Salmon River

Garrison Zeilinski, fr., Council

Cole Busch, sr., Tri-Valley

Kash Smith, jr., Horseshoe Bend

Boise, ID
