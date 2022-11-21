1A Division II Long Pin all-conference football team
All-conference teams are chosen solely by coaches in that league. The Idaho Statesman publishes the results.
1A DIVISION II LONG PIN CONFERENCE
Player of the Year: Wyatt Vining, sr., TE/DE, Council
Offensive MVP: Tacoma Kelly, jr., QB, Garden Valley
Defensive MVP: Jaiden Hunt, sr., DL, Garden Valley
Coach of the Year: Ty Medley, Salmon River
FIRST TEAM
Offense
QB: Josh Gipe, sr., Council
RB: Blaine Meyer, sr., Horseshoe Bend
RB: Dahlton Bingham, jr., Council
WR: Jedi Graham, sr., Horseshoe Bend
WR: Kaden Zimmer, jr., Garden Valley
TE: Clayton Harper, jr., Tri-Valley
G: Wade Vining, so., Council
G: Jaiden Hunt, sr., Garden Valley
G: Josh Martinez, sr., Tri-Valley
C: Nate Jordan, jr., Council
UTIL: Wade Vining, so., Council
K: Kyle Paradis, sr., Tri-Valley
Defense
DL: Trayson Corn, sr., Garden Valley
DL: Nick Cooper, jr., Horseshoe Bend
DE: Josh Gipe, sr., Council
DE: Trevor Corn, so., Garden Valley
LB: Mason Roberts, jr., Council
LB: Aaron Nokes, sr., Garden Valley
LB: Blaine Meyer, sr., Horseshoe Bend
DB: Dahlton Bingham, jr., Council
DB: Jedi Graham, sr., Horseshoe Bend
DB: Tacoma Kelly, jr., Garden Valley
P: Mason Roberts, jr., Council
SECOND TEAM
Offense
QB: Carson Drake, jr., Horseshoe Bend
RB: Gage Warren, jr., Tri-Valley
RB: Kaulen Jones, jr., Horseshoe Bend
WR: Macen Glenn, sr., Council
WR: Tyrus Swift, sr., Salmon River
TE: Zade Thompson, jr., Garden Valley
G: Devon Herzig, so., Salmon River
G: Loghan Ashley, jr., Council
C: Trayson Corn, sr., Garden Valley
UTIL: Luke McHenery, jr., Tri-Valley
Defense
DL: Tyler Easterday, jr., Garden Valley
DL: Jaxon Thomas, jr., Council
DE: Trustin Brown, so., Garden Valley
DE: Kyle Paradis, sr., Tri-Valley
LB: Gavin Kelly, sr., Garden Valley
LB: Kaulen Jones, jr., Horseshoe Bend
LB: Cordell Bovey, jr., Salmon River
DB: Gage Warren, jr., Tri-Valley
DB: Trevor Jordan, sr., Council
DB: Kaden Zimmer, jr., Garden Valley
HONORABLE MENTION
Max Yearsley, fr., Garden Valley
Gabe Zavala, jr., Salmon River
Garrison Zeilinski, fr., Council
Cole Busch, sr., Tri-Valley
Kash Smith, jr., Horseshoe Bend
