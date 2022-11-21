Read full article on original website
ktalnews.com
Gas prices continue to plummet during the Thanksgiving holiday across NWLA
WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Contrary to the belief that inflation will rampage the gas industry for the Thanksgiving holiday, the nation is seeing a drop in gas prices. In a report from Gasbuddy, as of November 21, 2022, gas prices have declined 16.4 cents from last month. This is good news just in time for Thanksgiving traveling.
ktalnews.com
Three people cited in illegal shooting of Louisiana Black Bear
WEST FELICIANA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) agents cited two men and a juvenile for allegedly shooting a Louisiana Black Bear. Justin Olano, 24, of Livonia, and Robert Salts II, 41, of Pearl River were cited by LDWF agents for the alleged illegal shooting of a Louisiana Black Bear in West Feliciana Parish.
ktalnews.com
Deadlines, reminders for Louisianans voting in Dec. 10 election
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Congressional General Election in Louisiana will be on Saturday, Dec. 10. Here are deadlines Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin says voters need to know ahead of visiting the polls. Early Voting. Early voting will take place Nov. 26 through Dec. 3 (excluding Sunday,...
ktalnews.com
How the Bible Belt and the holy land are connected through agriculture
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The term Bible Belt is used to describe the prevalence of Christian practices in southern states, but the origin of the term might be as much about the agriculture as it is about the bible itself. Settling in a particular region of the United States...
ktalnews.com
Logan Co. Sheriff: No special treatment given to Governor’s son during incident involving guns, alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – On Halloween night, Governor Kevin Stitt’s son was found in possession of alcohol and four guns. A Logan County Sheriff’s deputy was on scene and she was clearly upset with how the situation played out, according to body camera footage obtained on Monday.
ktalnews.com
Louisiana Dept. of Insurance: Senior citizens should be aware of scams during open enrollment
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Louisiana Department of Insurance Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) is urging senior citizens to be on the lookout for potential scams during Medicare’s Open Enrollment Period. The Open Enrollment Period continues from now until December 7, and it’s the time for...
