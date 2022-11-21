Read full article on original website
News4Jax.com
‘Connection of love’: Volunteers deliver over 500 meals to seniors in Duval, Clay counties
JACKSONVILLE, Fla – Over 500 meals went out on Thanksgiving Day to those in need in Duval and Clay counties thanks to the efforts of volunteers with Ascension St. Vincent’s, Z-Trip and local law enforcement. The holidays can be tough for a lot of people, and the rise...
18-year-old critically injured crossing Blanding Boulevard, FHP says
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – An 18-year-old was critically injured early Wednesday morning when he was hit by a van while crossing Blanding Boulevard in Orange Park, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said the van was headed north on Blanding Boulevard when it hit the man, who was...
4-year-old girl dies after fiery crash on I-10 in Columbia County: FHP
A 4-year-old girl is dead after a crash in Lake City Thursday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The FHP report said the car the 4-year-old was riding in tried to overtake a vehicle ahead of it on I-10 around 7:40 p.m. Thursday. According to troopers, when the 33-year-old...
Man found shot outside Orange Park Bestbet hospitalized, in life-threatening condition
ORANGE PARK, Fla. – A man was hospitalized Wednesday evening for treatment of life-threatening injuries after he was found shot in the parking lot of Bestbet Orange Park, according to a news release from the Police Department. Officers said they were called to the scene at 4:44 p.m., where...
