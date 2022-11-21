ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Covington, LA

houmatimes.com

How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou

Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
NOLA.com

Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.

Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
BOGALUSA, LA
NOLA.com

Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies

The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
LOUISIANA STATE
NOLA.com

Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships

For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
BATON ROUGE, LA

