Louisiana Family Celebrates Thanksgiving with Ancestry Research & A Family Reunion
"Over the past 15 years, I've been able to stich together a pretty good story."
NOLA.com
Deadly Rault Center fire's 50th anniversary is remembered in a new documentary
Royd Anderson grew up hearing the stories from his parents. He remembers seeing the ghastly news footage, which would be replayed by local television stations every year as a grim reminder. Like much of the rest of New Orleans, he also has long been haunted by it. And so, as...
NOLA.com
Algiers Bonfire is going big, using a tallest-yet fire sculpture designed with a twist on tradition
The Algiers holiday bonfire is a beloved community tradition that kicks off the holiday season in a festive atmosphere of music, food and a giant bonfire on the levee. And while everyone enjoys the excitement of watching the bonfire burn, few probably have any idea of the planning and passion that go into building these “bonfire sculptures.”
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Review: My Southern Family Christmas shines with Louisiana holiday spirit
If you're looking for lots of Louisiana culture mixed with the magic of Christmas, grab a cup of coffee and some beignets and check out the Hallmark Channel's My Southern Family Christmas. Ascension Parish residents will recognize familiar settings as scenes were filmed at the Cajun Village and Coffee House...
houmatimes.com
How to Celebrate Christmas on the Bayou
Terrebonne and Lafourche Parishes have a sleigh full of events going on to celebrate the Christmas season! From Christmas lights in the park to concerts, here are family-friendly holiday events to attend in December!. December 1 – December 31 | 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. | Christmas in the Park...
NOLA.com
A national cornhole tournament is coming to Jefferson Parish, and it's 'a big deal'
The American Cornhole League has selected Jefferson Parish to host one of its open tournaments next year with over $20,000 in cash prizes up for grabs, and parish residents will get a chance to compete for free. “If you’re a cornhole player, this is a big deal,” Parish President Cynthia...
NOLA.com
Creepy Krampus Christmas parade returns to Bywater streets on Dec. 3 – Be afraid!
The annual Krewe of Krampus parade on Dec. 3 is a precious, ill-tempered moment amid a seemingly endless season of good cheer. If horned monsters, mute snow princesses, and the tongue-in-cheek threat of kidnapping are on your holiday wish list, then this is a yuletide event not to miss. In...
NOLA.com
$2.3M Tchefuncta home boasts elegant country living featuring Chicago brick, oak and pine
An elegant residence sits among the trees of Tchefuncta Country Club, peacefully placed on Hummingbird Road in this venerable St. Tammany Parish development. The spacious Covington dwelling features five bedrooms, four full and two half baths and more than 6,500 square feet of living space with unique and inviting aspects throughout.
NOLA.com
Bogalusa elected a 23-year-old to be its next mayor. Here's how he plans to improve the rural town.
Residents of Bogalusa, once called “The Magic City,” are looking to a 23-year-old to lead the Washington Parish seat into the future after decades of decline. The city's population reached a height of about 21,400 in the 1960s following the opening of a paper mill, and it stood as an economic epicenter, drawing people from miles away to shops lining its main road, Columbia Street.
NOLA.com
Long before abortion ban, Louisiana hospitals relied on clinics for 'futile' pregnancies
The first sign Victoria Shaheen’s 12-week pregnancy wouldn’t end the way she hoped was the look on the ultrasound technician’s face. The tech was silent as she tapped out measurements in the dim room at Ochsner Baptist in New Orleans, but her face betrayed her concern. Shaheen knew that look. This was her fourth pregnancy. She and her husband were still without a child.
NOLA.com
No Corps levee for Eden Isles, but state offers alternative
A 16-month review of a proposed $4 billion Army Corps of Engineers plan to reduce flood risk in St. Tammany Parish is still not likely to include 100-year levee protection for Eden Isles and other small communities just south or east of Slidell, the project manager for the plan says.
NOLA.com
Shuttered Green House Inn on Magazine Street sells to owners of short-term rental firm
The owners of a short-term rental company that has been the subject of complaints and a lawsuit over the operation of some of its New Orleans properties has acquired the shuttered Green House Inn in the Lower Garden District and plans to reopen it as a boutique hotel. Brothers Daniel...
NOLA.com
Old Metairie, Slidell, French Quarter and Uptown offer million-dollar living
The New Orleans-area real estate portfolio is a dazzling mix of dwellings of all types, drawing on the city's rich heritage of influences, from the Old World styles of France, Spain and England, to New World styles of the Caribbean, Creole and contemporary architecture and design. For an investment of...
NOLA.com
Bayou Classic draws big crowds, generates scholarships
For Tanner Mabry, 6, it's the Southern University cheerleading team. For her cousin, Carter Jackson, 15, it's the football game itself. For Tanner's father and Carter's uncle, Trenier Mabry, it's friends and family reuniting. "We've been coming for the last 40 years. We've never missed a Bayou Classic," Trenier Mabry...
NOLA.com
East Jefferson property transfers for Nov. 3 to 9, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
Below is a compilation of properties sold in East Jefferson Parish from Nov. 3 to 9, 2022. Data is compiled from public records. Powell St. 5409-13: 5413 Powell Street LLC to Brouphy LLC, $665,500. JEFFERSON. Labarre Place 43: Dudley C. Stackhouse and Donald A. Stackhouse to Brown Dog Construction LLC,...
NOLA.com
Ian McNulty: Emeril’s goes even more upscale. See what it’s like to dine here now
The gumbo is a shrimp and okra version with a deeply flavored roux that might’ve come from the stove at a Louisiana bayou home, if not for its showmanship in presentation, poured tableside over a cylinder of rice. The scallop Grenobloise, with brown butter foam and a lacy crown...
NOLA.com
Running of the Santas holiday costume party and dash takes place Dec. 10
Imagine a stampede of hundreds of jolly old St. Nicks jangling through the streets. That’s the scene at the annual Running of the Santas that takes place Dec. 10 in the Warehouse District. The two-part party begins with cocktails and a costume contest at the so-called “South Pole,” also...
NOLA.com
After 75 years of marriage, Metairie couple remember their first date and simpler times
Want to reminisce about some of the big events that happened 75 years ago? Let’s take a trip down memory lane to 1947. In politics, President Harry Truman signed the National Security Act of into law, creating the Central Intelligence Agency, the Department of Defense, the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and the National Security Council.
2-term mayor got defeated by a 23-year-old in a city in Louisiana
Tyrin Truong, the elected mayorPhoto byBuzzFeed News. America doesn't cease to surprise us with the things going on there. We see and listen to a lot of weird stuff in the United States.
WWL-TV
How 'Look At This F#@&in' Street' caught the eye of City Hall & the White House
NEW ORLEANS — We all know the feeling of hitting a massive pothole you just couldn’t avoid. Your whole car rattles and you’re not quite sure if you need a chiropractor, a whole new set of tires, or just to drop an "F bomb." Many curse words...
