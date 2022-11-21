ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Volusia County, FL

Comments / 0

Related
fox35orlando.com

Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WESH

FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect

OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning. A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.
OCOEE, FL
click orlando

Motorcyclist critically hurt in Orange County hit-and-run crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for an SUV driver who drove off after hitting and critically hurting a 38-year-old Orlando motorcyclist last week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 12:57 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 near State Road...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

71-year-old groundskeeper crushed by a tree limb, killed

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after he was crushed by a tree in a tragic accident. A resident told deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that she heard a chainsaw idling nearby but saw no one. After looking around, she the groundskeeper 71-year-old Gary Clancy pinned under a large tree limb. The woman immediately began to scream for help, while bystanders rushed to help.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Debris piled up in Florida neighborhood for weeks

If you have bags of yard debris waiting to be picked up outside your home – you’re not alone. Some residents who live in Seminole County have been waiting a while for crews to clear it up. County crews assure FOX 35 that its contractors are working on it, though back-to-back hurricanes with Ian and then Nicole, have crews backed up for weeks.
SEMINOLE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say

SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
SANFORD, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy