Motorcyclist dies after Seminole County crash, troopers say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A Casselberry man has died following a crash in Seminole County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Troopers said the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. Thursday. According to a news release, a Mazda was traveling southbound on Bird Road, approaching the intersection of East Lake Drive.
Man killed after crashing head-on into concrete pole in Volusia County
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. - A Florida man died after troopers said he crashed into a concrete pole on Thanksgiving. According to Florida Highway Patrol, the 33-year-old man from Tallahassee was driving down State Road 44 toward Spring Garden Ave. in Volusia County around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday. For an unknown reason, he lost control and ran off the roadway, hitting a concrete pole head-on.
FHP: Man dies in Volusia County crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE:Take a look at some of today's other stories. The Florida Highway Patrol said there was a deadly crash in Volusia County on Thursday. The single-vehicle crash happened on State Road 44 and Spring Garden Avenue just before 1:30 a.m. A 33-year-old man from Tallahassee...
Crash shut down northbound lanes on I-95 in Brevard County, FHP says
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A crash caused multiple lane closures on Interstate 95 in Brevard County on Thanksgiving Day for about an hour, according to the Florida Highway Patrol website. The wreck occurred around 12:30 p.m. near mile marker 205 on I-95 north in Cocoa, troopers said. [TRENDING: 5-year-old...
65-year-old struck, killed while crossing highway in Brevard County
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – A 65-year-old Cocoa Beach man was fatally struck after walking into the southbound lane of U.S. Highway 1 Wednesday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, troopers said the man walked into the roadway — not in a marked crosswalk — near...
Ocoee Police search for deadly hit and run suspect
OCOEE, Fla. - The Ocoee Police Department is searching for a person who struck and killed a person walking across the street early Friday morning. A person was walking on Ocoee Apopka Road and Bridlewood Drive, near the Forestbrooke community when they were struck by a car that fled the scene, police said.
Motorcyclist critically hurt in Orange County hit-and-run crash
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – Troopers are searching for an SUV driver who drove off after hitting and critically hurting a 38-year-old Orlando motorcyclist last week, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. In a release, FHP said the crash happened at 12:57 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 18 near State Road...
2 injured, 1 critically, in head-on crash at Florida Turnpike, I-4 in Orlando, FHP says
ORLANDO, Fla. – One driver was critically injured and another suffered serious injuries Wednesday morning in a head-on crash on the Florida Turnpike ramp to Interstate 4, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The wreck happened around 5:30 a.m. on the ramp from the Turnpike southbound exit ramp to I-4.
Man dies after car goes airborne, hits 2 poles in Titusville crash, police say
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A man died in a Titusville crash Wednesday after the car he was driving went airborne and hit two poles, police said. The single-vehicle wreck occurred around 7 a.m. near the 5200 block of South Washington Ave., according to officers. [TRENDING: TSA officer finds feline fare-dodger...
Missing 5-year-old Florida boy found dead, officials say
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed a 5-year-old boy has been found dead hours after he was reported missing from his home in Orange County.
Florida man found dead behind bloody apartment door: report
Deputies in Seminole County investigated a homicide after a man was found dead in an apartment Tuesday night.
71-year-old groundskeeper crushed by a tree limb, killed
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — A man has died after he was crushed by a tree in a tragic accident. A resident told deputies with the Volusia County Sheriff's Office that she heard a chainsaw idling nearby but saw no one. After looking around, she the groundskeeper 71-year-old Gary Clancy pinned under a large tree limb. The woman immediately began to scream for help, while bystanders rushed to help.
‘Tragic accident’: Volusia County man, 71, dies after being crushed by large tree limb
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 71-year-old man died after he was crushed by a large tree limb in DeLand in what Volusia County deputies called a “tragic accident.”. Deputies said Gary Clancy, of DeLeon Springs, was using a chainsaw to cut trees in a field off Covey Hill Way on Monday morning.
Who struck a 12-year-old boy in Avalon Park and left him in the road? FHP asking public for help
Surveillance video obtained by FOX 35 appears to show the moment a 12-year-old boy riding his bike last week in Avalon Park was struck by the driver of a sedan, who, according to authorities, did not stop after the crash. The 17-second video shows the student on his bike enter...
‘You left my son for dead:’ Mother demands action after boy hurt in Orange County hit-and-run
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – An Avalon Park mother is searching for answers after her 12-year-old son was injured in a car crash while on his bike last Friday. Felicia Lakharam said her worst fear became a reality when her 12-year-old son was hurt in a hit-and-run while riding his bike. The recent crash has traumatized Lakharam and her son. She said she’s now considering getting rid of all of her children’s bicycles.
Dirtbike rider dies in collision with Jeep in Volusia County
DELTONA, Fla. — A dirtbike rider was killed over the weekend in Volusia County. According to the sheriff's office, 50-year-old Otis White died in a collision with a Jeep on Saturday around 2 p.m. The driver of the Jeep told deputies he was driving west on Winterville Street in...
Deputies: Volusia County dirt bike rider killed in high-speed crash
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Deltona man died Saturday after the dirt bike he was riding collided with a Jeep, Volusia County deputies said. Deputies said Otis White, 50, died after his dirt bike, which was traveling at a high rate of speed, hit the Jeep. >>> STREAM CHANNEL...
Debris piled up in Florida neighborhood for weeks
If you have bags of yard debris waiting to be picked up outside your home – you’re not alone. Some residents who live in Seminole County have been waiting a while for crews to clear it up. County crews assure FOX 35 that its contractors are working on it, though back-to-back hurricanes with Ian and then Nicole, have crews backed up for weeks.
Boy, 5, with autism found dead in pond near his home in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County family is grieving the tragic death of their son on Thanksgiving. Search teams found the body of 5-year-old Aaron Pena around 12:30 a.m. in a pond near his Lake Nona home off Moss Park Road. Teams were out searching for Aaron for...
Man found dead in Sanford apartment after neighbors hear gunshots, deputies say
SANFORD, Fla. - Deputies responded to a report of gunshots and found a man dead inside a Sanford apartment Tuesday morning, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office. Law enforcement arrived at the Vista Haven Apartments on Petunia Terrace shortly after 8 a.m. and found several shell casings and blood in the breezeway.
