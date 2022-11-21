How to watch or stream Bellarmine at Duke college basketball game on Monday night

His roster finally whole with freshmen Dereck Lively and Dariq Whitehead healthy after missing games due to injury, Jon Scheyer can now see all the parts as he plots his first season as Duke’s head coach.

That doesn’t mean the starting lineup and playing rotation are set as the No. 7 Blue Devils face Bellarmine Monday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Scheyer predicted it could take a month or two to firm up how to best use all the talent at his disposal.

Despite the injuries that caused Lively to miss one game and Whitehead three, Duke (3-1) is playing solid defense with Scheyer at the helm. The 209 points Duke has allowed thus far (52.3 points per game) are the fewest the Blue Devils have allowed over the first four games of a season in the program’s modern era (since 1950).

Bellarmine (2-2), which won the Atlantic Sun Conference tournament championship last season, already owns a 67-66 win over Louisville this season. Another ACC team, Clemson, beat the Knights, 76-66, Friday night.

Tipoff time + TV channel for Monday’s game

The game will start at 8:30 p.m. on Monday and will air on ACC Network, which is available on major cable and satellite services, like Spectrum, Dish Network and DirecTV.

How to stream Duke vs Bellarmine game online

Are you a cord-cutter?

If your preferred method of watching games involves streaming, there are options for that, too.

ACC Network is available on Sling, fuboTV , Hulu + Live TV, DirecTV Stream and YouTubeTV streaming services.

Game day details: Duke vs. Bellarmine

Teams: Duke Blue Devils vs Bellarmine Knights

Where: Cameron Indoor Stadium, Durham

Date: Monday, Nov. 21

Time: 8:30 p.m.

TV: ACC Network

Betting line: Duke was installed as a 22.5-point favorite with the over-under total at 110 points.

Series history: This is just the second meeting between Duke and Bellarmine. The Blue Devils beat the Knights, 76-54, on Dec. 2, 2020, at Cameron.

Pregame reading