NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Troopers are responding to a crash in the eastbound lanes of I-26 just before the merge with I-526. The crash was reported at 11:49 a.m. near mile marker 211, about a mile before the merge. Two left lanes are closed. There was a 3-mile backup...

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO