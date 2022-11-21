ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
6 Analysts Have This to Say About AMETEK

By Benzinga Insights
 4 days ago

Within the last quarter, AMETEK AME has observed the following analyst ratings:

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish

Total Ratings 1 5 0 0 0

Last 30D 0 1 0 0 0

1M Ago 1 3 0 0 0

2M Ago 0 1 0 0 0

3M Ago 0 0 0 0 0

In the last 3 months, 6 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for AMETEK. The company has an average price target of $148.67 with a high of $165.00 and a low of $136.00.

Below is a summary of how these 6 analysts rated AMETEK over the past 3 months. The greater the number of bullish ratings, the more positive analysts are on the stock and the greater the number of bearish ratings, the more negative analysts are on the stock

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vdjrk_0jIS4tNU00

This current average has increased by 1.14% from the previous average price target of $147.00.

Stay up to date on AMETEK analyst ratings.

How Are Analyst Ratings Determined?

Analysts work in banking and financial systems and typically specialize in reporting for stocks or defined sectors. Analysts may attend company conference calls and meetings, research company financial statements, and communicate with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically rate each stock once per quarter.

Some analysts publish their predictions for metrics such as growth estimates, earnings, and revenue to provide additional guidance with their ratings. When using analyst ratings, it is important to keep in mind that stock and sector analysts are also human and are only offering their opinions to investors.

If you want to keep track of which analysts are outperforming others, you can view updated analyst ratings along withanalyst success scores in Benzinga Pro.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

