wbiw.com
No.9 North, good to the last (late) Roberts shot, escapes with 57-55 win over Stars
BEDFORD – Video replay, now a common crutch for officials in the college game, does not exist at the high school level. If it did, Bedford North Lawrence and Bloomington North might still be slugging it out. Nothing like a little controversy, and an argument over the legitimacy of a game-winning shot, to start the season.
No.2 Stars set to tangle with No.6 Zionsville in Sneakers for Santa showcase
BEDFORD – The last two seasons, Bedford North Lawrence has reached this point with an unblemished record, journeyed to Brownsburg, and suffered that first loss, both times by one point. Will history repeat? BNL coach Jeff Allen, keenly aware of the trend, intends to break that cycle of frustration.
Stars split season-opening meets at Edgewood
ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence opened the 2022-23 boys swimming campaign with a 140-19 win over Edgewood on Tuesday night. Edgewood won the girls meet 97-79. In the boys meet, the Stars won every event but the diving. Double winners for BNL included Cole Baker (52.31 in the 100-yard...
