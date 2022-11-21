ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Randolph County, IN

Stars split season-opening meets at Edgewood

ELLETTSVILLE – Bedford North Lawrence opened the 2022-23 boys swimming campaign with a 140-19 win over Edgewood on Tuesday night. Edgewood won the girls meet 97-79. In the boys meet, the Stars won every event but the diving. Double winners for BNL included Cole Baker (52.31 in the 100-yard...
LAWRENCE, IN

