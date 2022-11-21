PennDOT roadwork winding down for season

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has provided updates on road work and construction projects this week:

Sullivan County

A lane restriction begins Tuesday on Route 42 in Davidson Township for a soil remediation project due to a previous crash.

Starting at 8 a.m., the contractor will be working on Route 42 in the southbound lane between Route 2001 (Beaver Lake Road) and Route 220. Drivers can expect single lane conditions with flagging. Work will be performed through 4 p.m. and will continue on Wednesday, Nov. 23.

Centre County

Here's an update on its Route 26/45 intersection work zone located about 1 ½ miles north of Pine Grove Mills:

Since mid-October, traffic has been using the new concrete roadway and bridge. PennDOT expects work on this project to be complete before the end of the year and cautions drivers that they may encounter delays, flaggers, and lane shifts as work winds down. PennDOT also reminds drivers that lane widths throughout the work zone are reduced to 10 feet and urges drivers of wider vehicles to find an alternate route.

Due to the Thanksgiving Day Holiday and the Penn State Home football game on November 26, no work will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 28.

Overall work on this project includes constructing turning lanes, widening, roadway realignment, drainage improvements, guide rail installation, permanent traffic signals, and miscellaneous construction. Other work includes replacing an existing concrete bridge with a single-span box beam bridge.

By realigning the intersection, adding a traffic signal, overhead lighting, and turning lanes, PennDOT expects a better flow of traffic, safer turning maneuverability from all directions, and reduced congestion during high-traffic volume events locally.

Charles C. Merlo of Mineral Point is the contractor on this $5 million project,

Atherton Street update

Work continues to wind down on Atherton Street (Route 3014) in State College. The work zone stretches from Curtin Road to just north of Westerly Parkway. PennDOT anticipates the completion of this three-year project in the fall of 2024.

Motorists, pedestrians, and cyclists can expect the following the week of Nov. 21:

No work will take place from Wednesday, Nov. 23 to Monday, Nov. 28 in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Daylight lane closures regulated by flaggers will be implemented to install sewer line and perform base restoration repairs. No detours will be used. One crew will be working between Highland and Foster avenues on Atherton Street. A second and third crew will be working between Piersol Lane and South Allen Street on Atherton Street. PennDOT expects that the majority of this year's work will be complete by Friday, Dec. 2. Two radar-controlled speed display boards are in place to address speeding issues near the work zone. The speed limit between Cherry Lane and Hillcrest Avenue is 25 miles per hour. The speed limit between University Drive and South Pugh Street is 35 miles per hour. Please pay attention to work zone and directional signage to enhance safety and keep traffic moving efficiently. Motorists should expect travel delays and should adjust their schedules accordingly.

Overall project work will include roadway reconstruction, drainage improvements that include pipes and inlets, water and sewer lines, concrete curbing, sidewalks and detectable warning surfaces, pavement markings, traffic signals and supports, and miscellaneous items.

HRI of State College is the contractor on this $30.7 million job.

************************************************************

Motorists should be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel when encountering these work sites. Work, unless otherwise noted, will be performed during daylight hours, weather permitting.