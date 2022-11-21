Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rival Network Puts Up Billboard to Recruit Fired CNN EmployeesNews Breaking LIVEAtlanta, GA
A new section of Atlanta BeltLine is now open, connecting historic neighborhoods togetherSheeraz QurbanAtlanta, GA
7 Italian Restaurants In Atlanta Perfect For Special OccasionsJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Georgia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensMarietta, GA
Officer responds to call, buys clothes instead of giving citationAmy ChristieAtlanta, GA
Related
Police: Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in NW Atlanta
A man attempting to cross a busy northwest Atlanta street was struck and killed late Thursday by a driver who didn’t sto...
fox5atlanta.com
Package thieves targeting Southeast Atlanta townhome community
ATLANTA - Residents in one Southeast Atlanta townhome community say they are fed up over constant break-ins to the mailroom. Those who live there say it started earlier in the year. The latest incident was caught on camera. It’s a flood of emotions for Blake Blaison, who lives in the...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police investigating Thanksgiving Day homicide
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a deadly shooting that occurred in the southeast section of the city on Thanksgiving Day. Officers were called around 4:09 p.m. to a report of a person shot in the 400 block of Cleveland Avenue SE. According to police, a male shooting victim was found and taken to a local hospital where he died from his injuries.
fox5atlanta.com
Vigil held for Lyft driver killed after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. - The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. . On Friday, days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting. "I think we've all already...
Cops: Employee shoots armed man entering Atlanta recording studio owned by T.I.
One of two armed men was injured after being shot as they entered a historic recording studio in the Loring Heights neighborhood of northwest Atlanta early Wednesday morning, according to police.
fox5atlanta.com
Man rushes in, pulls baby to safety from burning East Point apartment
EAST POINT, Ga. - Ricardo Tolbert says he saw something and acted Wednesday when flames started shooting out of one of the buildings at the Polaris East Point Apartments, formerly Brookfield Apartments on Washington Road in East Point. "It was just chaos yesterday," he said. "When I got up to...
WXIA 11 Alive
Man shot outside Atlanta recording studio, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot in the parking lot of local recording studio Super Sound Studios, according to Atlanta Police. Right now, details are limited. However, officers add that the shooting occurred just after 2 a.m. and the victim is in stable condition. Officers said the property manager...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera attacking Atlanta building with shopping car
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are asking for help identifying a person seen on camera attacking a building on Edgewood Avenue. Investigators shared surveillance video of the incident, which happened around 2:40 a.m. on Oct. 18. According to police, the suspect tried to use a shopping cart to damage the glass...
fox5atlanta.com
Video shows Duluth police smashing glass to wake passed out driver
The Duluth police and Gwinnett County firefighters said the driver was passed out in a vehicle with the music blasting. They tried knocking on the window to wake him first.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta family's restoration of historic home featured on 'This Old House'
ATLANTA - An Atlanta couple is creating their dream home while restoring a piece of Atlanta's history. The Hehn family purchased the home of Luther Judson Price, a former slave who was later appointed postmaster of South Atlanta in 1889. The Hehn family has spent the last few years fixing...
1 person shot, killed at southeast Atlanta gas station, police say
ATLANTA — Atlanta police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead outside a southeast Atlanta gas station located at 3015 Jonesboro Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Details are limited, but Channel 2 Action News has learned that police responded to the...
fox5atlanta.com
'Stop Cop City' vandals target Atlanta police SWAT property, officials say
ATLANTA - Vandals attempted to break in to a highly-sensitive Atlanta police office, according to officials. Investigators believed a group called "Stop Cop City" may be behind the unlawful act. On Saturday night, Michael Bond, a councilman and member of the public safety panel, said vandals used cut tree limbs...
Atlanta paid to house people in one of DeKalb’s worst apartment complexes
Federal COVID money paid rent in at least 21 of metro area’s ‘Dangerous Dwellings’...
fox5atlanta.com
Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver
The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
atlantafi.com
These Restaurants Have The Best Shrimp And Grits In Atlanta
Not every eatery can make shrimp and grits. Let’s just get that out of the way. Atlanta, Georgia has several great restaurants that can prepare the dish to perfection with various twists. But let’s focus on shrimp and grits, which is a Southern delicacy. Grits has long been one...
fox5atlanta.com
Man critically injured in firefight at DeKalb County parking lot, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - One man is in critical condition after a shootout close Interstate 20 on Thanksgiving morning, DeKalb County police say. Officials tell FOX 5 that officers respond around 11:37 a.m. to reports of a person shot in the area of Candler Road and I-20. At the scene,...
Body found in a ditch in Jonesboro, police say
JONESBORO, Ga. — Police are investigating after a body was found in a ditch near the road in Jonesboro, according to their department. There's little information to go on, but police said they were called Wednesday afternoon to Tara Boulevard between North Avenue and Dixson Street by someone passing by. When officers reached the scene, they reported a dead body.
fox5atlanta.com
Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
fox5atlanta.com
Award-winning Atlanta-area chef partners with T-Pain for wing seasoning blend
DECATUR, Ga. - A famous Atlanta-area chef collaborated with Grammy-nominated artist T-Pain for a new line of signature spices, which are expected to go on sale on Black Friday. Award-winning Chef Meherwan Irani, founder of Decatur's Chai Pani and seasoning brand Spicewalla, announced a line of wing dry rubs that...
fox5atlanta.com
Canton father, daughter die in 4-vehicle wreck on Thanksgiving
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. - A man and his daughter are dead, while his wife and younger daughter are recovering after authorities say their SUV was struck by an opposing vehicle Thanksgiving morning in Cherokee County. According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called about 11:30 a.m. to Knox...
Comments / 1