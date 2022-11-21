Read full article on original website
WAFF
Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure
LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
WAFF
Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22.
Man charged for false alarms, assaulting correctional officer in Florence.
WAFF
Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with serious injuries, multiple units without power
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and are now being advised to return to their apartments.
WAFF
Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
WAFF
Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire
LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
Gas leak in Huntsville caused road closure for repairs
Parts of Patton Road have been closed off in order for repairs to be made on a gas main.
WAFF
Shooting outside of Huntsville apartment complex leaves one with life-threatening injuries, three suspects detained
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A shooting at a Huntsville apartment complex has left one victim with life-threatening injuries, officials say. The shooting took place at Anthem Apartments and Cottages located at 740 Plummer Road. A witness who lives in the apartments says they heard gunshots and were being advised to return to their apartments.
WAAY-TV
Traffic Alert: Overturned vehicle closes part of eastbound I-565 in Huntsville
The Huntsville Police Department has closed eastbound Interstate 565 at Research Park Boulevard due to an overturned vehicle. Please use alternate routes.
WAFF
Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
WAFF
Huntsville waste removal crews operating on shifted routes
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) announced that it would operate on shifted routes while trucks await repair. In a Facebook post posted Monday, the SWDA announced that crews were finishing the first Friday routes and starting the second Monday. They ask that people only report misses for those collection times.
WAFF
New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers
NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC )
3 Gadsden officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge; ‘I love you,’ they said
Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
WAAY-TV
UPDATE: Part of I-65 re-opens in Morgan County after being blocked by broken down bus
UPDATE: The roadway is clear and traffic is back to normal. The Morgan County Sheriffs' Office reports Interstate 65 northbound is backed up from the Tennessee River Bridge to just past Exit 334 (Priceville). One lane is closed due to a disabled Greyhound bus blocking the right shoulder. Expect delays...
Man dies in fire in Cullman County
A 68-year-old man died from a house fire in his Cullman County home Saturday. Rodney Ray Persall passed away as a result of the fire in his home Saturday. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the fire at about 2:00 a.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Killpatrick.
Permits issued for $9.5 million Decatur 3M, $4 million Huntsville Hospital projects
Expansions at Decatur’s 3M plant and Huntsville Hospital are among the most expensive projects issued building permits in the last week. They are among four projects in the Huntsville area issued permits exceeding $1 million, according to Southern Exposure Information. The city of Decatur issued a permit for a...
WAFF
Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School
MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
WAFF
Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
Alabama jail trusty walks off job, found dead days later near railroad tracks
An Alabama inmate who walked off a job site where he was working as a trusty was found dead days later near a railroad track. Investigators believe he may have taken his own life. Morgan County Sheriff’s Office investigators had reported that inmate Darrell Bruce Reeves, 42, of Hartselle, was...
WAFF
Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving
UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds.
