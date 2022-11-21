ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gurley, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WAFF

Single-vehicle crash in Limestone Co. causes lane closure

LIMESTONE CO., Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) announced that a single-commercial vehicle crash has caused a lane closure in Limestone County. According to officials, the northbound lane of Alabama 99 near West Limestone School Road is currently blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
LIMESTONE COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Huntsville Fire & Rescue on the scene of structure fire at Polaris

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Fire & Rescue has multiple units on the scene of a fire in Madison. Employees are being sent home after a structure fire broke out at Polaris Industries located at 7049 Greenbrier Parkway. Officials are asking motorists the avoid the area. A 48 News crew...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Crash on I-565 Eastbound causes one car to overturn

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash shortly after 4 p.m. on Wednesday. According to Sergeant Rosalind White, the accident happened at I-565 Eastbound and Research Park Blvd. and caused one of the cars to overturn. Sgt. White also said both drivers were checked out at the...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Plantation house destroyed in Friday night fire

LIMESTONE Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A plantation house was completely destroyed in a Friday night fire according to the Segers Volunteer Fire Department (SVFD). Chief Dustin Tucker with SVFD says the home that burnt down was formerly owned by Alabama’s second governor, Thomas Bibb. Tucker said the home was part of the Belle Mina plantation.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Victim identified in deadly Decatur motorcycle crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - One man was killed in a Monday evening crash involving a motorcycle and another vehicle. According to a Decatur Police Department spokesperson, officers responded to a crash on South Bethel Rd. around 10 p.m. on Nov. 21. Officers believe the motorcycle was struck by a southbound traveling vehicle.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Huntsville waste removal crews operating on shifted routes

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Solid Waste Disposal Authority of the City of Huntsville (SWDA) announced that it would operate on shifted routes while trucks await repair. In a Facebook post posted Monday, the SWDA announced that crews were finishing the first Friday routes and starting the second Monday. They ask that people only report misses for those collection times.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

New Hope Police warn of Thanksgiving dangers

NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) NASA MSFC workers walk in Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade (Source: Brandon Hancock and NASA MSFC ) In-state rivals turned teammates are raising money to fight against ALS. Updated: 11 hours ago. In-state...
NEW HOPE, AL
AL.com

3 Gadsden officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge; ‘I love you,’ they said

Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
GADSDEN, AL
AL.com

Man dies in fire in Cullman County

A 68-year-old man died from a house fire in his Cullman County home Saturday. Rodney Ray Persall passed away as a result of the fire in his home Saturday. The Cullman County Sheriff’s Department was called to the scene of the fire at about 2:00 a.m., according to Coroner Jeremy Killpatrick.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence at Bob Jones High School

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison police officers say they were called to Bob Jones High School on Tuesday, after a driver brandished a weapon in the school parking lot. According to the Madison Police Department, two drivers pulled into the Bob Jones High School parking lot after an “incident” on the roadway. After pulling into the lot, witnesses saw one of the drivers brandish a weapon.
MADISON, AL
WAFF

Crime Stoppers: Crime of the Week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This week the Huntsville Police Department is looking for a young woman who they say became belligerent and caused a significant amount of damage to a local liquor store. According to officials, the incident happened at Tobacco Express and Spirits on Drake Avenue last month. Authorities...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Local food bank helps before Thanksgiving

UAH Student's lawsuit that claims campus violates free speech proceeds. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Crews with Huntsville Fire & Rescue responded to a fire at Polaris Industries on Nov. 22. Tuesday incident between drivers leads to police presence...
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy