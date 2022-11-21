ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alachua County, FL

wuft.org

Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season

Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
FLORIDA STATE
WCJB

North Central Florida Treasures: Life size Yoda

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us a detailed history of one of cinemas most famous characters, Yoda. The famous Star Wars character who made their debut in 1980 in " Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back " as the jedi master to help young Luke Skywalker. Voiced by Frank Oz, Yoda’s facial features were based on the makeup designer Stuart Freeborn’s features as well as Albert Einstein eyes.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot. Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property. The race was open to all ages and...
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
GAINESVILLE, FL
mainstreetdailynews.com

Boater drowns in Newnans Lake

An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
AL.com

Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime

Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida

Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
TALLAHASSEE, FL
ocala-news.com

Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair

Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
MARION COUNTY, FL
WCTV

FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
FanSided

FSU vs. Florida Gators: How to watch, weather, and prediction

FSU football will return to Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night in primetime for the season finale. They will look for their fifth consecutive win when they take on the rival Florida Gators for a chance to snap a three-game losing streak in the series. FSU enters the game as -10.5...
foodieflashpacker.com

The Seven Best Restaurants in Crystal River, FL

With a location in Northern Florida, the town of Crystal River takes a lot of culinary cues from the nearby southern states. And being near the Gulf Coast, seafood is at the forefront of many restaurants in town. So, if you like southern cooking and seafood, you’re in for a...
CRYSTAL RIVER, FL
Gator Country

Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU

The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
GAINESVILLE, FL
High School Football PRO

Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Florida cruises past Oregon State in second game of Phil Knight Legacy

Defense cost the Florida Gators in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy against Xavier. However, in the first game of the consolation tournament, the defense held up its end of the bargain and keyed a Black Friday blowout victory. Florida (4-2) defeated Oregon State (3-3) 81-68 in a...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Gators pull away from Green Bay, win first game of St. Pete Showcase

Gators junior forward Jordyn Merritt drilled five fourth-quarter free throws to help Florida escape with a win against the Green Bay Phoenix. After trailing for three quarters, the Gators took the lead in the final stretch. Merritt nailed the game-ending layup off of a steal and assist from Gators senior guard KK Deans.
GAINESVILLE, FL

