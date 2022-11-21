Read full article on original website
wuft.org
Food banks in Alachua County facing new barriers this season
Food banks and pantries in Alachua County are facing more challenges than usual this season thanks to a rise in the price of groceries, the aftermath of Hurricane Ian and an increase in demand. “Nobody’s getting rich working here,” said Bread of the Mighty Program Director Sherah English. “We’re here...
WCJB
North Central Florida church leaders feed homeless for Thanksgiving
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - New Kingdom International Ministry leaders prepared 20 pans of food and set up a buffet-style at Haisley Lynch park to feed the homeless for Thanksgiving. Apostle Devonte Griffin said it took 4 days to prepare 20 pans of food and didn’t leave until every pan of...
WCJB
Florida appeals court sides with UF in campus COVID-19 shutdown case
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (NSF) - A divided appeals court Tuesday rejected a potential class-action lawsuit contending that the University of Florida should return fees to students because of a campus shutdown early in the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2-1 decision by a panel of the 1st District Court of Appeal came as...
WCJB
North Central Florida Treasures: Life size Yoda
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - This week on North Central Florida Treasures Art Adkins gives us a detailed history of one of cinemas most famous characters, Yoda. The famous Star Wars character who made their debut in 1980 in " Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back " as the jedi master to help young Luke Skywalker. Voiced by Frank Oz, Yoda’s facial features were based on the makeup designer Stuart Freeborn’s features as well as Albert Einstein eyes.
WCJB
Gainesville residents participate in 10th Annual Turkey Trot
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville residents put on their running shoes to walk or run for the 10th Annual Turkey Trot. Participants ran a custom trail throughout Critter Creek Farm so they can enjoy running alongside rescued farm animals on the property. The race was open to all ages and...
WCJB
Happy Thanksgiving from us at TV20
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The TV20 news team also celebrated Thanksgiving with food and community. With food such as turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, and homemade rolls, our staff took time to enjoy a good meal while sharing the news of the day. A special thanks tonight to you the viewers...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Boater drowns in Newnans Lake
An Alachua County Sheriff’s Office (ASCO) dive team recovered the body of a boater who drowned in Newnans Lake on Tuesday. According to ACSO spokesperson Kaley Behl, a call was received at 11:49 a.m. that someone at the lake heard a yell for help coming from a boat. When the person got to the boat, they didn’t find the boater and called 911.
Florida vs. Florida State by the numbers: It’s over at halftime
Florida (6-5, 3-5) at No. 16 Florida State (8-3, 5-3) 6:30 p.m. CST Friday (ABC) 1 SEC team has three players with at least 560 rushing yards during the 2022 season. Florida RB Montrell Johnson has 742 yards and nine TDs on 127 rushing attempts, QB Anthony Richardson has 609 yards and nine TDs on 93 rushing attempts and RB Trevor Etienne has 576 yards and five TDs on 93 carries.
WPTV
5 memorable games between Florida Gators, Florida State Seminoles
The Gators and Seminoles will meet for the 66th time Friday night as No. 16 Florida State hosts rival Florida for the first time since 2018. It's been a long time since the Gators last traveled to Tallahassee after the 2020 game was canceled because of COVID-19. Florida State is...
wuft.org
Church in Williston to host Thanksgiving dinner for ‘absolutely anyone’
A Williston cowboy church will host a hearty Thanksgiving meal on Thursday for people who are in need or missing company for the holiday. Rafter Cross Cowboy Church at 4631 NE 162nd Court will put on the sit-down dinner from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. for “absolutely anyone,” its organizers say.
247Sports
Noles247 Staff Predictions: FSU vs. Florida
Florida State (8-3) is back at home again this weekend and they'll host one of their biggest rivals in the Florida Gators (6-5) inside Doak Campbell Stadium for a 7:30 p.m. kick on Friday night. After falling three straight games to Clemson, NC State and Wake Forest, the Seminoles have secured four-straight blowout wins against Georgia Tech, Miami, Syracuse and Louisiana over the past month. The Noles247 staff gives our thoughts on how we expect Friday's matchup with UF to unfold and shared our score predictions below as well:
ocala-news.com
Marion County School Board members take oaths, elect new Chair and Vice-Chair
Four members of the Marion County School Board took their oaths of office this week inside the School Board Chambers located at 1614 E Fort King Street in Ocala. Newly elected school board member Lori Conrad, whose two-year term concludes in 2024, took her oath of office from her pastor, Rev. Marc Cummings of Church of Hope in Ocala. Her husband, Tom, held the Bible while she took her oath.
WCTV
FSU, UF game day drawing big crowds to bars
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Hundreds of Florida State and Florida fans made their way out to bars on Madison Street Friday ahead of the sunshine state showdown. Black and garnet and blue and orange lined the sidewalks as students, parents, graduates and more staked their spots at the bar for the game.
alachuachronicle.com
“You’re supposed to be dead already”: argument between commissioners leads to multiple recesses and postponement of Weyerhaueser tract decision; commissioners also voted themselves a raise
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – The November 17 meeting of the Gainesville City Commission began with a conflict over the agenda and ended with several major items being continued to a new Special Meeting on November 29 when Commissioner Reina Saco left and did not return after exchanging heated words with both Commissioner Cynthia Chestnut and Mayor Lauren Poe.
FSU vs. Florida Gators: How to watch, weather, and prediction
FSU football will return to Doak Campbell Stadium Saturday night in primetime for the season finale. They will look for their fifth consecutive win when they take on the rival Florida Gators for a chance to snap a three-game losing streak in the series. FSU enters the game as -10.5...
foodieflashpacker.com
The Seven Best Restaurants in Crystal River, FL
With a location in Northern Florida, the town of Crystal River takes a lot of culinary cues from the nearby southern states. And being near the Gulf Coast, seafood is at the forefront of many restaurants in town. So, if you like southern cooking and seafood, you’re in for a...
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Gator Walk before the Florida Gators take on FSU
The Florida Gators will finish off the regular season on Friday night in Tallahassee as they take on the Florida State Seminoles. GatorCountry is live in Tallahassee and brings you a new photo gallery from Gator Walk as the Gators enter the stadium ahead of Friday’s game. David Bowie...
Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice
Lake City, November 26 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Choctawhatchee High School football team will have a game with Columbia High School on November 25, 2022, 16:30:00.
Independent Florida Alligator
Florida cruises past Oregon State in second game of Phil Knight Legacy
Defense cost the Florida Gators in the opening game of the Phil Knight Legacy against Xavier. However, in the first game of the consolation tournament, the defense held up its end of the bargain and keyed a Black Friday blowout victory. Florida (4-2) defeated Oregon State (3-3) 81-68 in a...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gators pull away from Green Bay, win first game of St. Pete Showcase
Gators junior forward Jordyn Merritt drilled five fourth-quarter free throws to help Florida escape with a win against the Green Bay Phoenix. After trailing for three quarters, the Gators took the lead in the final stretch. Merritt nailed the game-ending layup off of a steal and assist from Gators senior guard KK Deans.
