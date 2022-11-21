This Sloan Lake post-war home is surrounded by new housing. It’s on the market for $1 million, leaving its renters wondering where to move

Ugly new construction…. I’m always amazed at how ugly and sad the areas look after they run out the older families and rebuild… no thought in the appearance.. architecture is so bad
Denver natives are tired if all these apartments going up. GO HOME TRANSPLANTS AND COLORADO WANNABES!!! -- YOU'VE RUINED COLORADO!!! GO HOME!!!
The ugliness of the new developments shocks and depresses me. The developers couldn't make them at least look nice and have more green space? what a tragedy we have in Denver, a once nice looking city with PLANNING and not just block type 3rd world Russian style housing! I hate it! Developers have bottomless pockets filled with money.A day will come when Denver will be filled with slum neighborhoods and criminal havens.Mark my words!
