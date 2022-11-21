Read full article on original website
Former Eagles Pro Bowl RB takes shot at Cowboys, Dak Prescott on Thanksgiving
Former NFL running back LeSean McCoy took a shot at the Dallas Cowboys and Dak Prescott during their Thanksgiving game. The New York Giants are missing their top two cornerbacks for their Thursday night matchup against the Cowboys, but it didn’t matter much in the first half. Two early interceptions of Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott suggests that either the Giants are playing above their weight, or Prescott is missing the mark.
Aaron Rodgers’ visit with Make-A-Wish recipient ended with broken thumb news breaking to media
A Make-A-Wish recipient was actually the first to break the news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb. The Green Bay Packers are 4-7 on the year, as the offense hasn’t necessarily been playing up to its potential. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been playing his usual football this season compared to his NFL MVP-winning campaigns the past two years. Some credited it to a right thumb injury suffered back in the team’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants. From there, the debate began about whether the thumb was actually broken, which Rodgers wouldn’t confirm or deny on “The Pat McAfee Show” this Tuesday.
Watch Browns field get torn up by unknown fan on joyride
The football field of FirstEnergy Stadium, home of the Cleveland Browns, was torn up due to someone allegedly breaking into the stadium and going for a joyride. The Cleveland Browns have had a rough season, 3-7 on the year entering Week 11. While they are looking to get their fourth win of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Browns had to do some repairs at their home stadium.
3 reasons Matt Rhule can bring Nebraska football back to glory
Matt Rhule to Nebraska could be exactly what the Cornhuskers need to return to former glory. Although the days of running the wishbone are firmly in the rearview mirror, Matt Rhule could be the one to help Nebraska return to national prominence as the Cornhuskers’ next head coach. Rhule...
Buffalo Bills get huge update on Von Miller knee injury
The Buffalo Bills didn’t have to wait long to get somewhat encouraging news on the extent of Von Miller’s knee injury. Thanksgiving didn’t leave Buffalo Bills fans feeling very thankful. Thursday’s matchup in Detroit wasn’t the bounceback game many were expecting to be, rather it was a...
Coaching Rumors: Burst of big name hirings loom including not-Lane to Auburn
Coaching rumors chatter is close to reaching a fever peak. Inside the state of Alabama, it is easy to forget that fans of programs outside the SEC also care about coaching hires. They do, though in most cases in far fewer numbers. The current coaching rumors season has been dominated...
NFL Mock Draft: Bryce Young becomes a franchise savior, Lions get a QB of the future
The 2022 NFL season is entering Week 12, and as the have and have-nots continue to move in different directions, the draft order continues to change. Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season will get underway on Thanksgiving, as three matchups will fill the schedule throughout the holiday. We have seen many teams emerge as legitimate Super Bowl contenders, while the Houston Texans remain the worst team in the NFL.
Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for Odell Beckham Jr. after latest win (Video)
The Dallas Cowboys appear to be the frontrunner for Odell Beckham Jr., the top free agent wide receiver on the market. Ezekiel Elliott has a clear message for him after Dallas’ latest win. The Cowboys offense looked capable as ever in their Thanksgiving win over the New York Giants....
Did refs miss blatant facemask to screw over Lions on Thanksgiving?
The referees in the Buffalo Bills-Detroit Lions game on Thanksgiving may have missed a facemask penalty. The Detroit Lions haven’t won on Thanksgiving since they defeated the Minnesota Vikings back in 2016. They were oh-so close to forcing overtime against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday, but they watched as kicker Tyler Bass snuck in a 45-yard field goal to give them the eventual 28-25 win.
Notre Dame vs USC: 3 bold predictions for Playoff-important rivalry game
Notre Dame and USC are ready to embark on the next phase of the epic rivalry with Playoff and Heisman implications hovering over the matchup in Los Angeles. The USC and Notre Dame rivalry has given college football some of the most entertaining games and memorable performances over the years.
Egg Bowl descends into complete fan chaos: Here’s everything that happened (Video)
A controversial call in the Egg Bowl between the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs resulted in fans throwing garbage on the field. College football’s rivalry week began on Thanksgiving with the Ole Miss Rebels and Mississippi State Bulldogs competing for the Egg Bowl. Recently, they have been much talked about contests, such as Elijah Moore’s unsportsmanlike conduct penalty ultimately leading to an extra point miss in the 2019 matchup.
George Pickens makes bold claim about Georgia practices vs. Steelers
George Pickens compared the practices he experienced at the University of Georgia far more favorably than what he goes through now in the NFL with the reeling Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver George Pickens says practices were harder for him in college at the University of Georgia than...
Hornets' Gordon Hayward diagnosed with fractured left shoulder
Hornets forward Gordon Hayward has been diagnosed with a fractured left shoulder and his timeline for a return will be a on a week-to-week evaluation, his agent told ESPN on Friday night.
Cowboys have officially gotten through yet another roadblock that could’ve ended season
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said that whenever Tyron Smith returns, he will get his starting job back. The Dallas Cowboys are in good shape entering Week 11. They overcame what could have been a disastrous injury to quarterback Dak Prescott, and they are currently 7-3 entering Week 11 after scoring a decisive victory over the Minnesota Vikings. They are set to play the New York Giants on Thanksgiving, and from there, they will hold a visit with free agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.
Cubs rumors: 2 free agent outfielders Chicago might take a flier on
The latest Chicago Cubs rumors link them to a pair of free agent outfielders the team could potentially buy low on and get a lot out of. The Chicago Cubs roster has plenty of room for improvement. Many of the offseason Cubs rumors have focused on shortstops. They’ve been linked as a possible destination to all of the big four as they were last winter when they sat on the sidelines instead.
NFL Thanksgiving football schedule 2022
The NFL is holding its annual Thanksgiving football game with three great matchups for fans to look forward to throughout the day on Thursday. Every year, many fans look forward to the NFL Thanksgiving Day games as an extra exciting way to spend the holiday, especially if their team is playing. This Thanksgiving, the NFL has put together three matchups that will certainly be worthwhile.
Mascot Fight! Arizona, Arizona State mascots throw haymakers in scuffle (Video)
Watch Arizona and Arizona State mascots beat each other senseless at the Territorial Cup. Wilbur and Sparky fighting each other at the Territorial Cup is the best thing to happen to Arizona and Arizona State football in eons. Why even bother attempting to go to a bowl game when you...
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram exits loss with sprained big toe
Pelicans forward Brandon Ingram sprained his left big toe when he stepped on another player's foot late in the second quarter and was ruled out for the rest of Friday's game against the Grizzlies.
Projected college basketball rankings after UNC gets upset by Iowa State
No. 1-ranked UNC had played with fire already and finally got burned on Friday with a loss to Iowa State, turning college basketball rankings upside down. The North Carolina Tar Heels made a surprise run to the National Championship Game last season as a No. 8 seed before falling narrowly to Kansas. But with their core returning, they earned favor as the No. 1 team in the preseason college basketball rankings. To start the year, though, UNC had not totally looked the part.
