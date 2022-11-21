ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Why JD, Alibaba And Pinduoduo Are Falling Today

By Shanthi Rexaline
 4 days ago
China stocks are moving to the downside in premarket trading on Monday, led by e-commerce company JD.com Inc. JD. Peers Alibaba Group Holding Limited BABA and Pinduoduo Inc. PDD were also down sharply.

What Happened: China continues to be a hotbed for COVID-19 and the intermittent outbreaks have affected manufacturing in the country. Consumers now have less money to spend as a result of the multiple COVID resurgences and its impact on the economy. This has a direct effect on e-commerce companies, which rely largely on customer spending.

News out of China showed that COVID-19 cases remained steady around April peaks. The country on Monday reported the death of an 87-year-old man due to COVID-19, the first since May 26.

Notwithstanding the gloomy economic outlook, these companies have reported fairly resilient September quarter results.

Price Action: In premarket trading on Monday, Alibaba shares fell 2.90% at $78.15, according to Benzinga Pro data. JD.com slumped 4.85% to $53.35 and Pinduoduo slipped 2,34% to $68.51.

