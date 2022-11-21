Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Families Find Solutions to Bullying From a Surprising SourceHope Opehem
The historic 'Dr. George M. Willing House' in Fulton, Missouri is overshadowed by the events of his lifeCJ CoombsFulton, MO
5 Charming Small Towns in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the Entire StateJoe MertensMissouri State
Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A local business owner says this year's football season was great for business in Downtown Columbia. Mizzou just wrapped up its last home game of the season with a 29-27 win over Arkansas. Despite students still being away for Thanksgiving, restaurants Downtown were still busy before the game started. Jason Paetzold owns The post Local restaurant owner says Mizzou football season helps with business appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Columbia Missourian
JUCO linebacker Newson commits to Missouri
A day after grabbing a verbal commitment from three-star wide receiver Daniel Blood, Missouri found another commitment in junior college linebacker Triston Newson, marking its second linebacker commitment. The 6-foot-2, 210-pound linebacker was named the 2022 MACCC North Defensive Player of the Year after collecting 107 tackles and 56 assists...
martincitytelegraph.com
“Marching Mizzou” leads 97th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
The University of Missouri, Columbia marching band has been invited to participate in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City as one of five bands that will be marching the 2.5 mile route plus doing a short show. These bands were chosen from over a hundred applicants to participate. The 350 members of the MU band includes 50 students from the Kansas City area. The band includes drum majors, twirlers, color guard and the Golden Girls.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri hosts Jefferson, Arkansas team coming off best game of season
Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson made his first career start against Missouri, and even as a redshirt freshman, he was a problem. Jefferson threw for 274 yards and three touchdowns in Columbia back in 2020, almost defeating the Tigers in a 50-48 shootout. Now in his second full year as the Razorbacks’ full-time signal-caller, Missouri has just about had enough.
Columbia Missourian
Know the Enemy: Arkansas enters Friday's matchup riding high
Arkansas secured itself a bowl game by beating Ole Miss 42-27 on Saturday. Now, the Razorbacks stand in the way of Missouri’s quest for guaranteed bowl eligibilty. What should Tigers fans expect when Missouri and Arkansas go head-to-head at 2:30 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium? On Sunday, the Columbia Missourian talked with Christina Long, Times Record UA beat writer, to find out.
Columbia Missourian
Playmaking defense, Miller's catch send Missouri bowling
Mekhi Miller reached back behind him with everything he had. The situation was clear. Missouri had third-and-4 on its own 20 with just more than two minutes to go, up 29-27. If the Tigers didn’t convert, they would punt the ball back to Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson. If they did, they could all but run out the clock.
Columbia Missourian
Three-star wide receiver Blood commits to Missouri
Wide receiver Daniel Blood committed to Missouri on Thursday, marking the 15th recruit in the Class of 2023 to join the Tigers. A three-star wideout by 247Sports, Blood decommitted from Louisiana on Oct. 30. Blood received an offer from Missouri on Sept. 29 but didn't visit before announcing his commitment....
Columbia Missourian
Charity sale for Columbia Parks and Recreation Fund will include poster unveiling
Columbia Parks and Recreation is set to unveil a commemorative poster by a local artist Tuesday at Walt’s Bike Shop. The event will take place between 5:15 and 7 p.m. at the bicycle shop, 1217 Rogers St. Parks and Recreation planned to hold this event to kickstart an online donation campaign for its endowment fund, which will end Dec. 31.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri men's basketball looks to go 7-0, faces Houston Christian
Missouri men’s basketball continues its 2022-23 season against Houston Christian. The Tigers take on the Huskies at 11 a.m. Saturday at Mizzou Arena, marking their seventh straight home game. The game will air on SEC Network.
Columbia Missourian
Room at the Inn, Turning Point to begin winter homeless services Monday
Two local centers will begin offering winter, overnight services for Columbia's homeless community starting Monday. Room at the Inn will offer an overnight shelter and Turning Point will have an overnight warming center. Both will run through April 2, according to a news release from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
Columbia Missourian
With pick six, Carnell making most of limited reps
Daylan Carnell had his best game of the season three days after his 20th birthday. It was a big week. Carnell’s PFF grade from the New Mexico State game — 95.2. Another important number: six. Carnell jumped a pass over the middle from Aggie quarterback Diego Pavia and took it all the way, solidifying Missouri’s blowout win with a pick six.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri wins the game, loses the rebound battle, but wins the war with improvement in the rebounding category
In an early sequence against Coastal Carolina (2-2), D’Andre Gholston battled his way for a tough offensive rebound in the paint before finding Kobe Brown underneath the basket for Missouri’s first points of the game. Gholston’s rebound was one of 11 offensive rebounds in the Tigers' 89-51 victory over Coastal Carolina, helping MU improve to 6-0 on the year Wednesday at Mizzou Arena.
Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) On Monday, Nov. 28, Room at the Inn will begin providing overnight emergency shelter services and Turning Point will begin offering overnight warming center and Sunday homeless drop-in center services.Room at the Inn's winter overnight shelter will open Monday, Nov. 28 and run through April 2, 2023. The shelter will be open The post Additional homeless services in Columbia begin Monday appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Branson Missouri Is A Must Visit. Check Out These 11 Definite Must Do’s
Many of us know that Branson Missouri is one of the most popular tourist destinations in the country. We are fortunate that it is only a few hours away from us here in Sedalia. If you have been, then you know how much fun it can be. Plenty of options to check out for sure. If you have never been, here are 12 "Must Do's" when you go that you may want to check out that will be worth while.
Columbia Missourian
People from 'all walks of life' share a meal at 'Time to Give Thanks'
Charles Stephenson said he was full of joy as he looked upon the array of community members who gathered Thursday for a free Thanksgiving meal. Stephenson is the CEO of Powerhouse Community Development Corp., which hosted the 25th annual “A Time to Give Thanks” event at the Columbia Senior Activity Center. This is the second time the nonprofit has run this event, following the legacy of former City Council member Almeta Crayton that began in 1997.
Columbia Missourian
Missouri 29, Arkansas 27
2:30 p.m., Memorial Stadium, Columbia | TV: KRCG | RADIO: Tiger Radio Network (KCMQ/96.7 FM, KTGR/1580 AM, KTGR/100.5 FM). 12:40: Arkansas, Cam Little 20-yard field goal. Missouri 29, Arkansas 27. Third quarter. 1:43: Arkansas, Cam Little 46-yard field goal. Missouri 29, Arkansas 24. 5:32: Missouri, Harrison Mevis 29-yard field goal....
247Sports
How to Watch: Arkansas at Missouri channel, stream, game time
The Arkansas Razorbacks will wrap up the regular season on the road this week as they take on the Missouri Tigers inside Memorial Stadium at Faurot Field in Columbia (Mo.). This will be the 14th meeting between the two programs. The Tigers own a 9-4 advantage in the all-time series, and the Hogs will be looking to get their first-ever win in Columbia.
kwos.com
900 to 1,000 people expected at Jefferson City Thanksgiving dinner
A big crowd is expected at Thursday’s annual community Thanksgiving dinner at Jefferson City’s historic Immaculate Conception church. The church tells 939 the Eagle that they’re expecting between 900 and 1,000 people for the dinner, which is from 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. IC is located on...
bocojo.com
Southern Boone Business: Angell’s Insurance Relocation
Angell’s Insurance is growing and changing their office space in Ashland! Angell & Company has two primary locations, which consist of a home office in Centralia and the Ashland office. A core value of Angell’s is community engagement throughout Boone and Audrain County. The Ashland office is managed by Agent/Owner Jason Reynolds who recently shared that the office would be relocated to 509 E. Broadway in Ashland, which is the previous law office facility next to Subway.
