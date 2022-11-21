ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022: What’s at stake for Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh, C.J. Stroud, the history books and more

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day was moved to tears after beating Michigan for the first time as Ohio State’s head football coach. “Just overcome with emotion right now,” Day said after Ohio State’s 56-26 win over Michigan in 2019. “There’s just so much that goes into this game, we live it year-round, and for our guys to play the way that they did, it means everything to our program; to my family, Nina and the kids; you have no idea.”
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Ohio State vs Michigan player props - picks for The Game

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As #2 Ohio State (11-0, 7-0 home) gets ready to host #3 Michigan (11-0, 3-0 away) in the 2022 edition of...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Cleveland.com

Who hit first? Former Ohio State Buckeyes recall punches, pinches and big hits vs. the hated Wolverines

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chimdi Chekwa’s first memory of The Game begins with a frothing running back staring down at him. Back in Chekwa’s freshman year in 2007, in a game the Buckeyes won, 14-3, the former Buckeye defensive back thought he had a free shot at Wolverines quarterback Chad Henne. That is, until Mike Hart noticed the blitzing Chekwa and hammered him to the ground.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Browns’ former Ohio State and Michigan players ready for The Game 2022: ‘It’s kind of built in to you’

BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland.com

Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Michigan

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game that Ohio State football has anxiously waited for has finally arrived. The Buckeyes focus on it’s rival Michigan every day of the week, but last season, for the first time in a decade, it didn’t lead to a win at the end of the season, ruining all of their plans. They want to beat their rival, win the Big Ten title and win a national title, but none of that is possible without that first one.
COLUMBUS, OH
Eleven Warriors

Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State

In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
COLUMBUS, OH
WFMJ.com

Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game

It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
COLUMBUS, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WolverineDigest

Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously

It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
COLUMBUS, OH
columbusnavigator.com

Where To Watch The OSU VS. ❌ichigan Game

It’s that time of year. The temperature is dropping and there are red decorations everywhere. No, I’m not talking about Christmas. We’re talking about the time-honored rivalry, the greatest sporting tradition in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. That Team Up North. The Buckeyes have been...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video

The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
COLUMBUS, OH
