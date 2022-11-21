Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Buckeye student-athletes balance faith off the fieldThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 8 Ohio State looks to ‘give it all we have’ in regular-season finale against No. 9 Minnesota, No. 3 WisconsinThe LanternColumbus, OH
19-Year-Old Ohio Woman Texts Friend, "Open the Door." According to the Friend, She Never ArrivedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedColumbus, OH
Women’s Basketball: No. 4 Ohio State rolls Wright State 105-52The LanternColumbus, OH
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Related
Ohio State-Michigan game preview and picks: The effect of emotion, surprise players and injuries -- Buckeye Talk
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this game preview edition of Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises, Nathan Baird and Stephen Means dig in deep on the matchup between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, while Michigan writer Aaron McMann stops by for a segment to lend his expertise. First, the guys...
Ohio State vs. Michigan score predictions: It all comes down to The Game
COLUMBUS, Ohio — So many words have been spoken and written this week about Ohio State football’s motivation for The Game, and the goals and legacies at stake against Michigan on Saturday. The challenges to the Buckeyes’ pride and toughness might have made for great inspiration over the...
Michigan Football vs. Ohio State, The Game, Jim Harbaugh & Ryan Day, Blake Corum/Player Health
It's finally here. Let's tee it up and get after it in Columbus!
Ohio State vs. Michigan 2022: What’s at stake for Ryan Day, Jim Harbaugh, C.J. Stroud, the history books and more
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ryan Day was moved to tears after beating Michigan for the first time as Ohio State’s head football coach. “Just overcome with emotion right now,” Day said after Ohio State’s 56-26 win over Michigan in 2019. “There’s just so much that goes into this game, we live it year-round, and for our guys to play the way that they did, it means everything to our program; to my family, Nina and the kids; you have no idea.”
Why Ohio State getting the football in space is more important than a run game vs. Michigan: Film Review
CLEVELAND, Ohio — For most of the season, people have questioned if the Ohio State run game is good enough to beat Michigan and make it to a national championship. Watching the film and evaluating both the offensive line and the running backs, the answer is a resounding, yes!
Michigan vs. Ohio State 2022 preview matchup: Jesse Minter vs. C.J. Stroud
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The 2022 Ohio State vs. Michigan football game Saturday in Columbus features an epic matchup of 11-0 teams that will decide the Big Ten East title and a spot in the Big Ten Championship game. Each day this week, cleveland.com and MLive.com will preview a key matchup in The Game.
Ohio State vs Michigan player props - picks for The Game
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. As #2 Ohio State (11-0, 7-0 home) gets ready to host #3 Michigan (11-0, 3-0 away) in the 2022 edition of...
Look: New Weather Update For Ohio State vs. Michigan On Saturday
One of college football's greatest rivalries will feature two of the top three teams in America this Saturday. In their annual matchup dubbed "The Game," No. 2 Ohio State will host No. 3 Michigan this weekend in a clash likely to decide the Big Ten's representative in the College Football ...
Who hit first? Former Ohio State Buckeyes recall punches, pinches and big hits vs. the hated Wolverines
CLEVELAND, Ohio - Chimdi Chekwa’s first memory of The Game begins with a frothing running back staring down at him. Back in Chekwa’s freshman year in 2007, in a game the Buckeyes won, 14-3, the former Buckeye defensive back thought he had a free shot at Wolverines quarterback Chad Henne. That is, until Mike Hart noticed the blitzing Chekwa and hammered him to the ground.
Browns’ former Ohio State and Michigan players ready for The Game 2022: ‘It’s kind of built in to you’
BEREA, Ohio -- Friendly silent treatments, friendly wagers, friendly trash talk. The Game has taken over the Browns locker room, and while the current Cleveland teammates who attended Ohio State and Michigan may be willing to joke around with each other over Saturday’s marquee matchup between the No. 2 and No. 3 teams in the country, it’s clear that the rivalry is still alive and well years later, even among friends.
Watch the trailer for Ohio State football’s game against Michigan
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Game that Ohio State football has anxiously waited for has finally arrived. The Buckeyes focus on it’s rival Michigan every day of the week, but last season, for the first time in a decade, it didn’t lead to a win at the end of the season, ruining all of their plans. They want to beat their rival, win the Big Ten title and win a national title, but none of that is possible without that first one.
How to bet rivalries, and how often Ohio State and Michigan coaches beat the spread in The Game: Betting the Buckeyes
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On this week’s version of Betting the Buckeyes on Buckeye Talk, Doug Lesmerises and Tyler Shoemaker are back to talk about Ohio State football and national college football from a betting perspective. First, (1:00) they discuss how to bet rivalries and how intangibles factor into a...
Ohio Stadium’s 100 years include my own memories of game days, as both a student and sportswriter: Justice B. Hill
CLEVELAND, Ohio — I survived on Skippy peanut butter through most of my years at The Ohio State University. When I had an extra dollar or two, I splurged on giant jars of Smucker’s jam, but that was about the limit of my extravagance. Though I lived for...
Eleven Warriors
Xavier Johnson’s Perseverance Through Five-Year Career Has Enabled Him to Become a Valuable, Versatile Contributor for Ohio State
In his fifth season at Ohio State, Xavier Johnson finally feels at peace with his role as a jack-of-all-trades for the Buckeyes. When Johnson thinks back on the earlier years of his Ohio State career, he’d be lying if he said there weren’t times he regretted his decision to walk on at Ohio State instead of taking one of his scholarship offers. He’d be lying if he said he didn’t have thoughts about transferring somewhere else where he’d have a more immediate opportunity to play a substantial role.
WFMJ.com
Ohio, Michigan governors place wager on Ohio State vs. Michigan game
It's one of the biggest rivalries in all of college football and this year, even state governors are getting involved. Ohio Governor, Mike DeWine along with Michigan Governor, Gretchen Whitmer placed a friendly wager on the big game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Michigan Wolverines highlighting regional delicacies from both states.
Picking college football rivalry upsets, and explaining the right time to buy points: College football betting
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Welcome to Rivalry Week! Unfortunately, the college football regular season is coming to a close, but that means it’s time for The Game (among others) and Betting the Buckeyes is ready to close this regular season with a bang after sweeping best bets last week. My...
Strauss survivors told to stop speaking at Ohio State board meetings
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – At Ohio State University’s full Board of Trustees meeting each November, survivors of former university physician Richard Strauss participate in a near-tradition that always starts the same. Someone from the board – many times, Ohio State’s president – repeats an iteration of introductions’ past: They apologize for Strauss’ abuse and the […]
Buckeye Admits To Not Taking Michigan Seriously
It's hard to imagine any player - whether it be on Michigan's side or Ohio State's side - not taking the rivalry between the Wolverines and Buckeyes seriously. It's even harder to imagine that a player would admit that they were unprepared for what is arguably the biggest rivalry in all of sports, but that's exactly what Buckeyes receiver Emeka Egbuka admitted to on Wednesday.
columbusnavigator.com
Where To Watch The OSU VS. ❌ichigan Game
It’s that time of year. The temperature is dropping and there are red decorations everywhere. No, I’m not talking about Christmas. We’re talking about the time-honored rivalry, the greatest sporting tradition in the nation, the Ohio State Buckeyes vs. That Team Up North. The Buckeyes have been...
saturdaytradition.com
Iced out: Michigan drops away uniforms for The Game with hype video
The temperature isn’t going to be the only thing that’s cold in Columbus, Ohio, on Saturday. Michigan released a hype video detailing its “icy” all white uniforms for Saturday’s rivalry game against Ohio State. The video opens with the white uniforms being pulled out from underneath some ice in a cooler, and then reveals its all white threads.
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
88K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0