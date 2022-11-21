Greene County Operations Center receives ACEC award for engineering excellence

Greene County’s renovation of the National Guard Armory has earned the top honor from the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina (ACEC).

Summit Design and Engineering Services, PLLC, and Greene County Government earned the 2023 Grand Award of Engineering Excellence for transforming the armory building into the Greene County Operations Center.

Summit Design and Engineering Services is a design and engineering services firm headquartered in Hillsborough that contracted with the county on the project, according to a county news release.

Summit collaborated with Greene County Government and stakeholders to carefully analyze, plan and design spaces for Greene County Transportation, E-911 Communications Center, Greene County Emergency Services, Greene County Veteran’s Services, and a large meeting room.

Greene County received more than $2 million in grant funding from the Golden LEAF Foundation and N.C. 911 Board to renovate the building.

“On behalf of the Greene County Board of Commissioners, we would like to thank the American Council of Engineering Companies of North Carolina for this award,” Greene County Manager Kyle DeHaven said in the release.

“The Greene County Operations Center project would not have been possible without the help of the Golden LEAF Foundation and the N.C. 911 Board. Additionally, Summit, Mission Critical, Farrior & Sons, our team, and many others worked very hard to renovate an old existing building into a state-of-the-art operations center that the citizens of Greene County can be proud of.”

The facility opened in March with a ribbon-cutting ceremony that drew a large crowd.