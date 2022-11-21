Podcast: Sen. Hob Bryan discusses Mississippi hospital crisis
By Adam Ganucheau and Bobby Harrison
Mississippi Today
4 days ago
State Sen. Hob Bryan, chairman of the Senate Public Health Committee, joins Mississippi Today’s Adam Ganucheau and Bobby Harrison to discuss the state’s growing hospital crisis. Bryan’s committee is hosting a hearing to discuss potential long-term solutions.
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he issued an executive order to end the State of Emergency due to the City of Jackson’s water crisis. The State of Emergency ended at 11:59 p.m. on Tuesday, November 22. The governor initially issued the emergency in late August after multiple issues at […]
(The Center Square) – Mississippi dropped four places in a new report that details hospital safety.
In the latest fall report for Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades, Mississippi ranked 22nd in the nation in hospital safety. In the spring report, Mississippi ranked 18th, when 35% of hospitals earned top scores.
The state had 29.3% of its hospitals earning an “A” grade in the newest report. Hospitals are graded by an expert...
Freshman Public Policy Leadership students sit in rolling chairs wiping their crusted eyes as they nervously await their first college class. Speedily walking into class, Dr. Jody Holland starts their day, and the rest of their four years, with a simple line: Welcome to college. Holland is a Public Policy...
JACKSON, Miss. — Hospitals across Mississippi are facing a major struggle: the discontinuing of services and, for some, the brink of closure. Over the years, the hospital industry has taken a major blow with factors like the pandemic, staffing shortages and a rise in labor costs. According to data from the Mississippi Hospital Association, in 2019, hospital expenses exceeded $11 million per month, averaging about $132 million that year.
Harvey Johnson Jr. is a Mississippi-born politician. In 1968, he earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Tennessee State University after graduating from Rosa A. Temple High School in Vicksburg, Mississippi. In 1972, he received his master’s degree in political science from the University of Cincinnati. Johnson is Jackson, Mississippi’s first African American mayor. He was first elected in 1997 and served two terms before retiring in 2005. He ran again in 2009 and was re-elected, serving until 2013.
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Robert Taylor, a 30-year educator and deputy state superintendent for the North Carolina Department of Public Instruction, has been chosen to serve as Mississippi’s new state superintendent of education. A Mississippi native and University of Southern Mississippi graduate, Taylor will succeed Kim Benton, who has served as interim state superintendent of […]
A Mississippi-based company that had become one of the largest furniture businesses in the country has laid off nearly its entire workforce. Approximately 2,700 workers, most of whom live in northeast Mississippi, lost their jobs Monday, according to the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. Just days before the Thanksgiving holiday, United...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Take some time to unwind with friends, family or yourself this weekend. Below you’ll find a list of some fun events going on this weekend (November 25-27) around Mississippi. Central Mississippi: Holiday Book Festival – Saturday – Jackson Readers can expect a marketplace, spelling bee, poetry contest and more. Crusin’ on […]
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - A lawyer filed a class action lawsuit on behalf of several former United Furniture Industries employees. Attorney Philip Hearn, who practices labor and employment law, filed the lawsuit the same day the company terminated more than 2,700 employees. He claims the company violated the WARN Act...
Land is the ultimate recession and inflation-proof investment. Buying a piece of land is one of the first things that comes to mind when we think about making an investment. It is deemed a safe choice because it is in limited supply and prices continue to rise as the year passes. Our world has around 36.8 billion acres of habitable land, with a major portion owned by a few affluent groups.
Mississippi's leading public health official says over half of the state's rural hospitals are at risk of closing immediately or in the near future. State Health Officer Dr. Daniel Edney spoke to state senators at a Monday hearing about the financial pressure on Mississippi hospitals. Edney says 38 rural hospitals...
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - Volunteers made hundreds of Thanksgiving meals at Harrisburg Church to distribute across northeast Mississippi. Members of Christians on the Move to Evangelize worked with volunteers and other churches to box the meals and distribute them. Meals were distributed to county jails, shelters and more.
INDIANOLA, Miss. – In an ongoing series of investigations into allegations of wage theft and illegal displacement of U.S. workers by Mississippi Delta agricultural employers in the H-2A temporary guest worker program, the U.S. Department of Labor identified several violations by 11 employers. In 11 reviews completed by the...
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s a cycle we’ve become all too familiar with... supply and demand not matching up. The baby formula shortage is an example of doctors going down the line of recommendations as they waited for the supply to be replenished. Now, the problem is with...
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. It is a with heart of gratitude that I am announcing that I will not be running for a third term in the Mississippi Senate. I am thankful for all the support and friendships that I have developed over these last seven years. It has truly been a great experience to represent the good people of District 35. For me personally, two terms are enough and it is time for someone else to step up in this position. I have a great job at Peoples Bank that I am very thankful for and I need to get back to being the best banker I can be for my customers and the employees of our bank. I am very thankful for the support of my bank over these last seven years as they have given me great flexibility to do the work of the state in the legislature. I am appreciative of the support and help of the senate leadership over the last two terms and will always cherish the friendships I have made there, especially with my senate colleagues. I can tell you there are some really good people in the legislature and I am thankful for them.
When it comes to Christmas light displays, one Mississippi city’s display of twinkling lights and holiday decorations ranks among the best in the nation, according to Yahoo.com. Last week, Yahoo released its list of 10 U.S. cities with the best Christmas light displays and Gulfport’s annual Harbor Lights Winter...
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – More than 2,500 people across northeast Mississippi woke up Monday to find out they are out of a job. United Furniture Industries made the announcement through a memo. For months now, sources in the furniture industry have been talking about warning signs from United Furniture...
In a couple of days, we'll be in what I call the safe zone. Basically, it's the fleeting days between food-heavy Thanksgiving and the frenzied weeks of the Christmas season. I plan to take full advantage of the all-too-brief days after Thanksgiving and the month of December, which flies by at warp speed.
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Former Mississippi Sheriff and Deputy Indicted on Bribery Charges. Jackson, Miss. – A federal grand jury in Jackson has returned indictments...
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Biloxi man claimed $50,000 from the Wednesday, November 9 Powerball drawing. The Biloxi man said he enjoys playing Powerball and has played the same numbers since the 1980s. He purchased his winning ticket from Polks Crossgates Discount on Popps Ferry Road Biloxi. The player matched four out of five white […]
Comments / 11