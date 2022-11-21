Podcast: Sen. Hob Bryan discusses Mississippi hospital crisis

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. It is a with heart of gratitude that I am announcing that I will not be running for a third term in the Mississippi Senate. I am thankful for all the support and friendships that I have developed over these last seven years. It has truly been a great experience to represent the good people of District 35. For me personally, two terms are enough and it is time for someone else to step up in this position. I have a great job at Peoples Bank that I am very thankful for and I need to get back to being the best banker I can be for my customers and the employees of our bank. I am very thankful for the support of my bank over these last seven years as they have given me great flexibility to do the work of the state in the legislature. I am appreciative of the support and help of the senate leadership over the last two terms and will always cherish the friendships I have made there, especially with my senate colleagues. I can tell you there are some really good people in the legislature and I am thankful for them.

3 DAYS AGO