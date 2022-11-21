ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee LGBTQ+ community remembers lives lost in Trans Day of Remembrance

By Mariam Mackar
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00SSGa_0jIS3dK300

Milwaukee LGBTQ+ members and allies came together on Sunday to remember the lives of family and friends taken too soon.

National Trans Day of Remembrance offers a day to lift up the names of Transgender people who died from violence, something that members of the community say they see far too often.

“The LGBTQ community here in Milwaukee has lost some really, really influential people in the community,” said Elle Halo, a board member at non-profit organization Diverse & Resilient.

Halo says there is a generational fear of dangerous things happening to Transgender people who live what others deem to be a “societally unacceptable life.”

It's a fear that showed face Saturday night in Colorado Springs, where a mass shooting took place at a Trans remembrance event hosted at an LGBTQ club.

The organizer of Milwaukee’s event, Akari Wilder, says waking up to that news was horrifying.

“That’s something that in my Black, Trans body, I feel on the daily when we have events like this.”

Hosted at This Is It! the oldest gay bar in the Midwest, Sunday’s event in Milwaukee featured a vigil and a Trans entertainer showcase.

Leaders there say the goal was to provide a safe space for everyone.

“We just want to reiterate to people that we know, we’re listening,” said Darnell Watson, General Manager of This Is It! “And even today we made sure to put on some extra staff, make sure there’s extra people on. We don’t want to cancel an event like this out of fear or worry, but we also don’t want to negate it and not think about it.”

Transgender advocates say, at the core of it all, they want the chance to live their lives the way they are, without retaliation.

“I really feel like it’s only those bigoted few that really care and we have to call those people out,” said Halo.

Wilder agrees. “Regardless of how people feel about that, people deserve to be here and your feelings and your opinions do not get to erase people’s existences.”

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 3

Drtykrty
4d ago

Fear had nothing to do with the killings in Colorado. How about you just go live your lives in your own way without showing the whole world how enlightened you are and how intolerant we are for not embracing your lifestyle. Most people couldn't care less what you do or call yourselves.

Reply(1)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wisconsinexaminer.com

Deaths of unhoused people in Milwaukee rising

Deaths among unhoused Milwaukeeans are rising, according to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported that the medical examiner’s office has recorded 52 deaths of unhoused people in 2021, up from 21 in 2018. The Sentinel references data obtained by the Milwaukee Neighborhood News Service.
MILWAUKEE, WI
milwaukeeindependent.com

A Polish legacy of faith: Historic St. Hyacinth Church recognized as a Milwaukee County landmark

The Milwaukee County Historical Society’s Landmarks Committee recognized St. Hyacinth Roman Catholic Church, at 1414 W. Becher Street, as a County Landmark on November 14. Named for Hyacinth of Poland, the Church was a Polish-American neighborhood institution for more than 100 years. It was a focal point for the immigrant Polish community to come together in expression of its culture and Catholic faith.
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
Greta Nunez

Darrell Brooks- aka Mathboi Fly- Disproves his own Argument

In a music video for his song "Half a Tikket", Milwaukee rapper who goes by Mathboi Fly, spews explicit and violent lyrics while wielding an assault rifle. Throughout the video, he and another rapper are spotted with their guns equipped with high-capacity magazines, waving them around and even appearing in one scene to discharge one of them.
MILWAUKEE, WI
CBS 58

West Allis restaurant provides free Thanksgiving meals to the community

WEST ALLIS, Wis. (CBS 58) -- They say that food tastes better when you share it with friends, and on Thursday, a West Allis restaurant took that to the next level. To celebrate Thanksgiving, Wrestling Taco owner Nicole Deback and her family spent days preparing a full traditional meal for members of the community.
WEST ALLIS, WI
WISN

Vandals target Kenosha church, cover shrine in green spray paint

KENOSHA, Wis. — Parishioners in St. Peter's Catholic Church were greeted with a mysterious message after vandals spray painted on the Divine Mercy over the weekend. The message read 'Ankh e em Maat,' which in ancient Egyptian translates 'To Live in Truth.'. Experts tell WISN 12 News the word...
KENOSHA, WI
WISN

Leaves collected in Milwaukee turned into rich compost

MILWAUKEE — This year, the Milwaukee Department of Public Works picked up about 10,000 tons of leaves during their annual leaf collection, but the life cycle of the leaves restarts after DPW picks them up. All of Milwaukee's leaves are taken to the Orchard Ridge Composting facility in Menomonee...
MILWAUKEE, WI
wtmj.com

3rd woman linked to dating app predator dies

A third victim connected to a man accused of drugging women and stealing from them has died, the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office told TMJ4 News. Racine police, and other local jurisdictions, are alerting women to beware of Timothy Olson. Dozens of patrons at Scotty’s Historic Bar and Pizza...
MILWAUKEE COUNTY, WI
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

34K+
Followers
14K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.tmj4.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy