ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louder

Nickelback's Chad Kroeger says Metallica's James Hetfield is his "rock god"

By Liz Scarlett
Louder
Louder
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19cqS5_0jIS2ihT00

Nickelback 's Chad Kroeger may not be universally acclaimed as one of the world's most adored rock stars but that doesn't stop him from waving the flag for artists who have inspired his love of rock music.

In a new interview on BBC's The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker to discuss the band's recently-released new record Get Rollin' , the Canadian hard rock quartet's frontman reveals that he views Metallica 's James Hetfield as his personal 'Rock God'.

Explaining his pick, he says: "I was lucky enough to be sidestage and see them play in Paris in front of 70,000 people and then get a chance to go back and hang out with James afterwards.

"And he's not only talented — amazing singer, songwriter, guitar player — but he's also one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. So, that's gotta be my choice."

Last week, Kroeger declared that he was "ready for the world to hate us again" while preparing for the online hate to commence following the release of Nickelback's latest album.

In conversation with Audacy , the singer said: “You know, we joke about it all the time. I’m like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.' Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.’ The tease is working, because there's so many people from this side of music that are all asking the same thing.

"It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys. It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your Photograph , you're gonna get your Far Away , but you're also gonna get your Side of a Bullet. "

Nickelback's new album, Get Rollin', was released on November 18 via BMG.

Comments / 1

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital

The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
News Breaking LIVE

Legendary Rock Drummer Dead at 63

Famed drummer D.H. Peligro, who played the drums for the Dead Kenndedys and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, has died at 63, according to a statement from the Dead Kennedys. Peligro died at his home in L.A. from head trauma sustained in an accidental fall, the statement says.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Popculture

Classic Rock Star John McGale Dies in Car Crash

John McGale, a member of the Montreal blues rock band Offenbach, died in a single-car crash on his birthday, Oct. 30. He was 66. Bloc Notes Music president Diane Pinet said she was "in a state of shock" and "devastated" after learning of McGale's death. McGale died in Lacolle, Quebec,...
NEW YORK STATE
Popculture

Rock Band Cancels Tour Dates After Multiple Members Quit

Fever 333 have canceled all of their upcoming tour dates amid a major shakeup for the popular rock back. Frontman Jason Aalon Butler announced that all live shows will be paused for the foreseeable future on Saturday, just weeks after the band dwindled from a trio to just a single member after both guitarist Stephen Harrison and drummer Aric Improta quit.
People

Miley Cyrus Is Making New Music with Bangerz Producer Mike WiLL Made-It to Debut in 2023

"2023" wrote Mike WiLL Made-It on his Instagram Story with photos of himself and Miley Cyrus in the recording studio, after collaborating on her Grammy-nominated 2013 album Bangerz Miley Cyrus is revisiting her roots. The Grammy Award nominee, 29, recently reunited in the studio with music producer Mike WiLL Made-It, with whom she worked on her fourth studio album Bangerz in 2013, and they appear to be making some new music. "EAR DRUMMERS & HEAD BANGERZ!" wrote hip hop duo Rae Sremmurd on Instagram, sharing photos Sunday from the...
Louder

Louder

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, in-depth reviews, exclusive interviews, videos and more from the worlds of indie, hard rock, alt. rock, metal, punk and everything in between. If you’re a music fan, Louder is your one-stop destination for everything you need to know about the stuff you really care about.

 https://www.loudersound.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy