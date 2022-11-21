Nickelback's Chad Kroeger says Metallica's James Hetfield is his "rock god"

Nickelback 's Chad Kroeger may not be universally acclaimed as one of the world's most adored rock stars but that doesn't stop him from waving the flag for artists who have inspired his love of rock music.

In a new interview on BBC's The Rock Show With Johnnie Walker to discuss the band's recently-released new record Get Rollin' , the Canadian hard rock quartet's frontman reveals that he views Metallica 's James Hetfield as his personal 'Rock God'.

Explaining his pick, he says: "I was lucky enough to be sidestage and see them play in Paris in front of 70,000 people and then get a chance to go back and hang out with James afterwards.

"And he's not only talented — amazing singer, songwriter, guitar player — but he's also one of the sweetest people you could ever meet. So, that's gotta be my choice."

Last week, Kroeger declared that he was "ready for the world to hate us again" while preparing for the online hate to commence following the release of Nickelback's latest album.

In conversation with Audacy , the singer said: “You know, we joke about it all the time. I’m like, 'I'm ready for the world to hate us again.' Ryan says that all the time: 'I think there's been a softening.’ The tease is working, because there's so many people from this side of music that are all asking the same thing.

"It's a Nickelback record, it's just like all the other Nickelback records. It ebbs and flows, and there are peaks and valleys. It's everything; like they always are. You're gonna get your Photograph , you're gonna get your Far Away , but you're also gonna get your Side of a Bullet. "

Nickelback's new album, Get Rollin', was released on November 18 via BMG.