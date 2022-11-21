Night and day...that is the only way to describe the difference in offensive production with this year’s Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team. UVA went into Vegas and scored 1.40 points per possession (PPP) against Baylor, one of the best defensive teams in the country. This would have been a season high in 2021-22. They followed that up with another quality performance of 1.15 PPP against a tough Illinois team. The Hoos currently rank as the nation's 15th best offensive team according to Bart Torvik, which is even higher than their defensive ranking.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 8 HOURS AGO