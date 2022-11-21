ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

Virginia Basketball vs Maryland Eastern Shore GAME THREAD

After two huge wins last weekend, the ‘Hoos return to action tonight against Maryland Eastern Shore. We’ve got the preview for tonight’s game here along with an analytical analysis of why the UVA offense has been so much better this season, and a hoops mailbag addressing any of the questions you could have about this team and more.
The Big Preview: UVA basketball versus Maryland Eastern Shore

Back to back wins over Baylor and Illinois proved to the nation that the Wahoos downswing is over. Between 2014 and 2019, the lowest Virginia finished a season in KenPom rankings was 12th. Since then, the finishes are 42, 19, 72. Right now, the team is ranked fifth, which matches their rank in national polls.
The analytical explanation for UVA men’s basketball’s vast offensive improvement

Night and day...that is the only way to describe the difference in offensive production with this year’s Virginia Cavaliers’ men’s basketball team. UVA went into Vegas and scored 1.40 points per possession (PPP) against Baylor, one of the best defensive teams in the country. This would have been a season high in 2021-22. They followed that up with another quality performance of 1.15 PPP against a tough Illinois team. The Hoos currently rank as the nation's 15th best offensive team according to Bart Torvik, which is even higher than their defensive ranking.
