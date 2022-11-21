Read full article on original website
Lucas County considers multiple locations for new jail
LUCAS COUNTY, Ohio — Leaders in Lucas County have been talking about replacing the current jail with a new one for years. Most recently, county commissioners approved a study to look at the cost and feasibility of using the property currently occupied by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department in 2021. Now, the county is looking at other options.
13abc.com
Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
Vehicle damaged in north Toledo drive-by shooting Tuesday afternoon
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police are investigating after a driver pulled up to a traffic stop in north Toledo Tuesday afternoon claiming an unknown suspect fired into his vehicle at approximately 3:25 p.m. Crews, who were stationed at Erie and Lagrange in north Toledo for purposes unrelated to this...
WTOL-TV
Suspect in south Toledo homicide case indicted
Scott Gallagher was fatally shot at the corner of City Park and Greene Street the night of July 4, police say. Randy Spurlock was indicted for murder Wednesday.
Motorcycle driver dies in overnight crash in west Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A motorcycle driver is dead after an overnight crash in west Toledo. Toledo police responded to the call at Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive, near Ottawa Park and Toledo Hospital. An SUV driven by Annette Carter eastbound on Ottawa Drive and a motorcycle driven by 24-year-old...
Crews anticipate it may take days to fully extinguish Thursday morning barn fires in Morenci
MORENCI, Mich. — Fire departments from both sides of the state line are tackling a barn fire Thursday morning in Morenci. The fire fully engulfed two barns just north of Morenci at SR 156 and Ridgeville Road. The Morenci Fire Department responded to the fire at 5:30 a.m. and...
13abc.com
Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
I-475, US 23 south closed at US 24 due to crash Thursday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — Interstate 475 and US route 23 southbound at US route 24 in Maumee are closed Thursday night due to a crash. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a barrier. This is a developing story. Stay with WTOL 11 for the latest updates.
11 Investigates: How will Toledo's new water meters avoid problem like Maumee's?
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is in the midst of installing thousands of smart water meters for its residents. The city says this new meter system will provide customers the tools they need to manage their accounts. But Maumee said that, too. Then, dozens of customers were billed thousands of...
Westbound I-475 closed Tuesday due to multiple crashes
TOLEDO, Ohio — 12:30 p.m. update. Traffic is starting to move again on westbound I-475. Some lanes remain closed. Westbound I-475 was shut down Tuesday between Talmadge Road and U.S. 23 due to three separate crashes. Traffic is backed up near the Central Avenue exit and past Secor Road....
I-475, US 23 south at US 24 back open following crash Thursday night
MAUMEE, Ohio — UPDATE: This accident has been cleared and the roadways are back open. Interstate 475 and US route 23 southbound at US route 24 in Maumee are closed Thursday night due to a crash. According to police, a vehicle crashed into a barrier wall. This is a...
Two killed in Sandusky crash Wednesday
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Two people were killed in a single-car crash in Sandusky Wednesday morning after their car struck the side of a building off of Meigs Street. Roger Ward, 50, and Richard Ward, both from Sandusky, were pronounced dead at the scene. According to the Ohio State Highway...
One dead after fatal west Toledo crash Wednesday morning
TOLEDO, Ohio — UPDATE: The following story has been updated to reflect new information released by Toledo police Wednesday afternoon. One person is deceased after a fatal accident occurred at the intersection of Talmadge and Monroe in west Toledo Wednesday morning. According to Toledo Fire & Rescue, crews were...
WTOL-TV
East Toledo woman hospitalized with gunshot wound to hip Tuesday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after a woman sustained a gunshot wound to the hip Tuesday evening. According to a Toledo police report, crews responded to a ShotSpotter alert at 6:33 p.m. at Weiler Homes in east Toledo. Upon arrival, police located a scene consisting of five shell casings and one live round.
City council cancels meeting on suspended city auditor without reason
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo City Council canceled plans Tuesday for a Wednesday meeting they'd announced just hours earlier to consider the fate of suspended city auditor Jake Jaksetic. According to Clerk of Council Gerald Dendinger, Council President Matt Cherry told him the special meeting was canceled -- and did...
2 killed, 1 injured in Thanksgiving head-on crash
PLYMOUTH CHARTER TOWNSHIP, MI -Two drivers died and a passenger was injured in a head-on crash in Metro Detroit early Thursday, Nov. 24. Michigan State Police responded to calls around 2:30 am. of a driver heading east in the westbound lanes of M-14 near Beck Road in Plymouth Charter Township.
Toledoan says smart water meter installation cost him over $1,000
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo has been upgrading water meters the last few months, offering what city officials have claimed is a "no cost installation." But, south Toledo landlord Andrew Jergenson said had to pay over $1,000 after what he called a botched installation. Jergenson owns a duplex on Airport...
WTAP
Detroit man arrested on drug charges in Parkersburg
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Violent Crime and Narcotics Task Force, Tyveair Traykies Ross-Wilkins, 26, of Detroit, Michigan, was arrested for one count of possession with intent to deliver fentanyl, and one count of possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine. On Tuesday, November...
Maumee PD sergeant tied to Oath Keepers retires
MAUMEE, Ohio — A Maumee police sergeant who was placed on leave after WTOL 11 reported his ties to the Oath Keepers has retired from the city's police force. Maumee Police Chief Josh Sprow told WTOL 11 Wednesday that Westrick, 50, has left the department. "I was informed this...
TPD: Four men rob Loonar Station at gunpoint Sunday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are investigating after four men allegedly robbed the Loonar Station, a south Toledo business, Sunday afternoon. According to a Toledo police report, four masked men entered the business on Sunday at approximately 12:35 p.m. An employee who was present at the time of the incident said at least three of the suspects were brandishing handguns.
