NBC Miami
Gavi Becomes Third-youngest Goal Scorer in World Cup History, Putting Spain Up 5-0
The kids truly are alright. Two days after England's Jude Bellingham, 19, nearly cracked the top-10 youngest World Cup goalscorers, Spain's Gavi came crashing through with a goal of his own at 18 years, 110 days. Only Brazil's Pele and Mexico's Manuel Rosas were younger when they scored on the...
NBC Miami
Six Spanish Players Combine for 7-0 Win Over Costa Rica to Kick Off World Cup Run
Spain is looking like a force to be reckoned with, winning their opening game over Costa Rica in dominant fashion. Six different Spanish players combined for seven goals, while the backline held Costa Rica scoreless on Wednesday. Dani Olmo and Marco Asensio kicked things off with goals in the 11th...
NBC Miami
Japan Shocks Germany, Internet With Surprise FIFA World Cup Win
The Samurai Blue have done the unthinkable. During the Group E clash against Germany on Wednesday, Japan completed a comeback win that set social media on fire. Despite the DFB team closing out the first half up 1-0, it didn't stop Japan from coming out in the second half firing on all cylinders. Japan scored two quick goals to take the 2-1 lead.
NBC Miami
Iranian Players End National Anthem Silence at World Cup Vs. Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Iranian players sang their country’s national anthem ahead of their World Cup match against Wales on Friday, just four days after they stayed silent in an apparent act of support for protesters in Iran.
NBC Miami
How USMNT Can Advance in World Cup After Tie Vs. England
Two games and two draws for the United States. After opening the 2022 FIFA World Cup with a 1-1 draw against Wales, the USMNT and England played to a scoreless draw at Al Bayt Stadium in Qatar on Friday. Heavyweight England entered the match as the favorite, but it was...
NBC Miami
Postgame Reactions From USMNT After 0-0 World Cup Draw Against England
The game we have all been waiting for has finally concluded – and with a draw? Yes, that’s right. The United States-England Group B World Cup matchup wrapped with a scoreless finish after 90 plus minutes of intense play. Nonetheless, the draw is not a bad result for...
NBC Miami
USMNT-England Group B Showdown Ends in Quiet 0-0 Draw
After all the build-up hype, the United States men's national team and England played to a quiet 0-0 draw in their 2022 FIFA World Cup Group B showdown on Friday. England’s first key chance came early on in the ninth minute when some first-touch football between Keiran Trippier, Jude Bellingham and Bukayo Saka on the right-hand side led to a Saka low cross into the box that found Harry Kane, but Walker Zimmerman made a key intervention on Kane’s shot to force a corner.
NBC Miami
How Much Will World Cup Referees Make in Qatar?
When it comes to money, nothing’s set in stone just yet, or at least that we know of. The 2022 FIFA World Cup is coming to us from Qatar and everyone seems to have the same question in mind: How much will the refs be paid?. This is a...
NBC Miami
Iran Scores Twice in Stoppage Time to Earn Crucial Win Over Wales
This article may have Spanish-language video from our Telemundo sister station. Get the latest World Cup news in Spanish from Telemundo. Goals have been hard to come at times in Qatar, but Iran found two after 98 minutes against Wales. Roozbeh Cheshmi broke a stalemate eight minutes into second-half stoppage...
NBC Miami
US Goalkeeper Matt Turner Makes Diving Stop Vs. England to Keep Game Scoreless
The United States and England were scoreless at the break thanks in part to Matt Turner. The U.S. goalkeeper made just one save in the first half, but it required a full-extension dive in the closing seconds of stoppage time. England's Mason Mount fired a shot from the top of the box that forced Turner to dive to his right and swat the ball away.
NBC Miami
What is Stoppage Time?
Soccer is full of quirky rules and traditions. Among those is stoppage time -- the sport’s alternative to timeouts and stopped clocks -- and the chance to settle the score before heading into overtime or penalty kicks. Stoppage time has played a big role in Qatar, with multiple games...
NBC Miami
Richarlison Brings Brazil to Life in the Second Half, Defeats Serbia 2-0
It’s safe to say, the canary yellow shirt is perhaps the most famous in the entire sports world. The boys in Brazil had a lot on their plate this Thanksgiving – and we don’t just mean turkey. After an exciting Group G brawl at Lusail Stadium, No....
NBC Miami
Meet Matt Turner, USMNT's No. 1 Goalkeeper at 2022 World Cup
Matt Turner is turning heads in the 2022 FIFA World Cup. Through two games – and two draws – Turner has just conceded one goal against Wales and England: a penalty kick to Gareth Bale. After manager Gregg Berhalter announced his 26-man squad on Nov. 9 and didn’t...
NBC Miami
Ecuador's Leading Scorer Enner Valencia Carried Off Pitch on Stretcher
Enner Valencia, Ecuador's all-time leading goal scorer, had to be carried off the pitch on a stretcher late in Friday's match against the Netherlands. Valencia suffered an apparent knee injury at the end of regulation. After being down on the pitch, he was placed on a stretcher and carried back to the bench.
NBC Miami
Spain's Ferran Torres Dedicates Goal to Girlfriend, Coach's Daughter
Spain's forward Ferran Torres not only had immense pressure on Wednesday to perform up to par in front of his country but also to impress his girlfriend -- Sira Martinez -- who also happens to be the coach's daughter. When the 22-year-old executed a penalty kick in the 31st minute...
