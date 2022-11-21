Read full article on original website
Related
The Windows Club
How to insert Image into desired Shape in Photoshop
Adobe Photoshop is filled with lots of useful tools and features that can make designing anything fun. One very interesting skill to learn is adding an image to a shape in Photoshop. This can be a great way to design artwork that has a picture theme. For example, an elephant shape with a safari image inserted says a lot without words. This type of artwork is seen in a lot of places, such as movie posters, music posters or album covers, real estate and so much more.
The Windows Club
Microsoft Indic Language Input Tool allows you to type in different Indian languages
English is the most widely used language. Whether it Is to write an email or a blog post, the most preferred and widely used language is English. If you want to type in a language other than English, say Hindi, it becomes a challenging task. This is because to type in the Hindi language, you should learn Hindi typing. But now, the time has changed. If you do not know Hindi typing, you can still type in Hindi. There are many free tools available for this purpose, like Google Inputs. In this article, we will talk about the Microsoft Indic Language Input Tool that allows you to type in different Indian languages.
The Windows Club
How to change Outlook Navigation Pane position
Outlook isn’t only for sending and receiving emails, but also for setting calendars and managing contacts of people. These options are available through tabs in the Navigation Pane. Earlier, the Navigation Pane was an ignorable menu at the bottom of Microsoft Outlook. But now this menu appears on the left-hand side. If you wish to change the Outlook Navigation Pane position from left to bottom or vice versa, please read through this article for the method.
The Windows Club
How to animate Shape outlines in PowerPoint
A Shape outline is a group of lines that defines a shape or a figure, but what if you want to animate these shape outlines? Microsoft PowerPoint has features that will enable users to do that. In this tutorial, we will explain how to animate outline shapes in PowerPoint. In Microsoft PowerPoint, you can animate just about any image or text placed on your PowerPoint slide. People would use animation to make their presentations livelier and pleasing to the eye of their audience. You can use animation in PowerPoint to create a clock, a bouncing ball, and even an animated chart. In the past, animations are drawn or painted by hand on a transparent celluloid sheet to be photographed and displayed on film, but today animations are computer generated.
The Windows Club
Make Windows repair corrupted components when pointed to WSUS
At times, you might need to repair your system. By default, Windows downloads the files directly from Windows Server Update Services or WSUS. However, if you want to download files from Windows Update and make Windows repair corrupted components, you can follow this guide. All you need to do is to change a Group Policy setting.
Black Friday 2022: Best deals on TVs, air fryers, Dyson hair dryer, Airpods pro and more
Black Friday 2022 is finally here, and it’s the sales extravaganza of the year. There are thousands of offers to be had across everything from air fryers, dehumidifiers, mattresses, fashion, beauty and toys to TVs, gaming, tech, mobile phones and laptops – and we at IndyBest are here to bring you the best deals as they drop.Almost all the big-name brands are taking part, including Pandora, Nintendo, Lego, Ugg, Ninja, Meta, Dyson, Tefal, The White Company, Molton Brown and Shark. Similarly, the likes of Amazon, Very, Asda, Apple, Argos, Boots, Currys and John Lewis & Partners have all slashed their prices...
The Windows Club
How to fix Invalid URL error on Google Chrome
Are you getting the “Invalid URL” error on Google Chrome? URL (Uniform Resource Locator) is the address of a web page on the internet. A lot of Chrome users have complained of experiencing the “invalid URL” error when visiting some web pages. The full error message which is displayed is as follows:
The Windows Club
How to fix GTA 5 Application Error 0xc0000142
Are you experiencing error code 0xc0000142 when launching the GTA 5 game? GTA 5/GTA V or Grand Theft Auto V is an action-adventure game by Rockstar Games and several players have reported encountering the error code 0xc0000142 when trying to open the game. GTAV.exe Application error. The application was unable...
The Windows Club
Cannot edit PDF files on Acrobat Reader DC
Adobe Acrobat DC is one of the finest PDF reader and editor programs that is available. Adobe Acrobat DC is a paid program that has immense uses if you work with PDFs more. There is a free version, Acrobat Reader available that lets you view PDFs but extra features like editing them can only be available if you subscribe to its pro version. Around the world, there are millions of users who use it on a daily basis for various tasks they do. Some of the users are unable to edit their PDFs using Acrobat Reader DC. In this guide, we show you different ways using which you can fix if you cannot edit PDF files on Acrobat Reader DC.
The Windows Club
How to find RAM Serial Number, RAM type, etc. in Windows 11/10
In this post, we will show you how to find RAM Serial Number and all related information in Windows 11/10 using the command line or a free tool. Using the WMIC command line tool you can find the RAM serial number, part number, capacity, manufacturer, speed, memory type, form factor and more.
The Windows Club
Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine
According to some users, when they start their Windows computer they see a message that the Graphics Card drivers have crashed Wallpaper Engine. The Graphics driver could be NVIDIA, Intel, or AMD. In this post, we are going to talk about this in detail and see what you can do to remedy this situation. Following is the exact error message users see for NVIDIA Graphics Cards:
The Windows Club
The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken
If you’re unable to connect to the internet on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 computer due to Wi-Fi problems, and when you run the Internet Connections Troubleshooter, you see the message The connection between your access point, router or cable modem and the Internet is broken displayed in the Windows Network Diagnostics report, then this post is intended to help you with solutions to resolve the issue.
The Windows Club
Fix 0x8007023e Windows Update error on Windows 11/10
System updates are released to Windows devices based on the Windows quality update servicing cadence. If a Windows update fails to install with the error code 0x8007023e when you try to install an update on your Windows 11 or Windows 10 PC, then this post is intended to help you with effective solutions you can apply to fix the error.
The Windows Club
VAN 0 Error Code on Valorant [Fixed]
This post features solutions to fix VAN 0 Error Code on Valorant. Valorant is a free first-person 5v5 character-based tactical shooting game developed and published by Riot Games for Microsoft Windows. But recently, users have been complaining about the VAN 0 Error Code on Valorant. This error usually occurs while trying to start up the game. The complete error message reads:
The Windows Club
How to install macOS in VirtualBox on Windows 11
There are times when you want to use macOS on a Windows computer. For the most part, there was a wall between the two realms, macOS users need to adhere to Apple hardware, and can not be used on a Windows computer, but this wall is slowly disappearing. You can install macOS on your Windows system using a Virtual Machine tool. In this post, we will see how you can install macOS in VirtualBox on Windows 11.
Comments / 0