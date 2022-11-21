Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Where can you get a $5 meal in Branson and Springfield?Evan CrosbySpringfield, MO
Weekends Only Furniture & Mattress Unexpectedly ClosingBryan DijkhuizenSaint Louis, MO
Dangerous Springfield, MO NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldSpringfield, MO
Ozark Historic River District Seeks to Preserve and Capitalize on Community's Rich HistoryEvan CrosbyOzark, MO
The Wilson's Creek National Battlefield commemorates the 'first major American Civil War battle west of the Mississippi'CJ CoombsRepublic, MO
Related
KYTV
La Russell residents continue Christmas tradition of lighting water pump
The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head...
KYTV
Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers, police, and outlets all have safety at the front of their minds during this holiday shopping season. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday.
KYTV
Burglaries historically rise over the holidays; how to keep your home safe
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - It’s an excellent time to secure your home as many pack up for holiday travel. Springfield police say burglaries tend to climb this time of year, and local security businesses are seeing an uptick in services,. “A lot of people are wanting to feel safer...
KYTV
Salvation Army’s Community Thanksgiving Dinner includes volunteers as young as three years-old
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s Salvation Army hosted its annual Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thursday. For the second year in a row, power outages in the central part of town left volunteers briefly setting up the event by candlelight, but that didn’t dampen the holiday spirit. The lunch...
KYTV
On Your Side: Bigger crowds expected on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The busiest shopping day of the year has officially started. Post pandemic and inflation are the driving force why bigger crowds are expected this weekend. The National Retail Federation’s survey, shows 115 million people say they plan to shop on Black Friday. 67% of them say in-stores....
KYTV
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Thanksgiving stays chilly and damp this time around
Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head our way this weekend. Plus, we have up & down temperatures lined up for next week. Sunshine will be back today with temperatures into the 50s. Saturday will be wet again...
KYTV
Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for fall. Roll out the crescent sheet. Cover the bottom half of the sheet with pumpkin pie filling and fold the uncovered half over the covered half, completely covering all pumpkin pie filling. Cut the sheet into 1/2-inch wide strips. Twist each strip to create a bit of a spiral effect and the. Place onto a lined sheet tray. Repeat with all other strips. Combine sugar and 2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle twisted strips with sugar mixture. Bake in a 400-degree oven until golden brown. Combine whipped cream with the remaining spice. Serve strips warm or room temperature with whipped cream for dipping.
KYTV
28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person
Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head our way this weekend. Plus, we have up & down temperatures lined up for next week.
KYTV
Springfield's Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving meal
A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. How community pressure led the military to change its stance on the Red Hill water crisis. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. The military's response to the Red...
KYTV
Return of Springfield’s Turkey Trot means more help for less fortunate
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Turkey Trot 5K hosted by the Springfield-Green County Park Board has become a staple family tradition for families across the Ozarks, but for some, it means more. Local partnerships with organizations like Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH) used the event to help collect food donations...
KYTV
Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
KYTV
Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season
REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
KYTV
PICTURES: Runners brave the cooler weather for Springfield’s Turkey Trot
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Runners took to the streets on Thanksgiving morning for Springfield’s annual Turkey Trot. The 28th annual 5K Run/Walk included 4,437 registered participants. The first in-person Turkey Trot in two years took place despite wet conditions, although the rain cleared in time for the race. As expected, registration was down from the pre-pandemic average of about 7,000.
KYTV
Springfield City Utilities crews restoring power to nearly 2,000 customers
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s City Utilities restored power to customers in the northwest portion of the city after a morning crash. At the outage’s peak, nearly 2,000 customers lost power shortly before 9 a.m. Most of the outages centered around Grant Beach Park. CU crews restored power around 11 a.m.
KYTV
Witness shares driver’s description in stolen Springfield animal rescue trailer
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Security cameras show the men drive right up to the trailer on November 19 and steal it in broad daylight at about 4:45 pm. Minutes later, someone spotted the truck and trailer. The tipster called the Greene County Sheriff’s Office this week with a description of the driver.
KYTV
Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
KYTV
On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target. Life is...
KYTV
Black Friday Humane Society
Former high school coach charged with new sex crimes involving student Hickory County student; previously accused of similar crimes in Iron County. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances to watch for the holiday weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a dry and chilly Thanksgiving Eve across the...
KYTV
CATCH-A-CROOK: Greene County man wanted for assault and violating a protection order
The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. FIRST ALERT...
KYTV
4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.
NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
Comments / 1