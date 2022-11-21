ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

La Russell residents continue Christmas tradition of lighting water pump

The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head...
LA RUSSELL, MO
KYTV

Branson Landing: security/emergency plans in place for Black Friday shopping

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Shoppers, police, and outlets all have safety at the front of their minds during this holiday shopping season. The Branson Landing, in coordination with Branson Police and Emergency Management Services, have taken a closer look with plans in place amid the large crowds that are drawn on Black Friday.
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Bigger crowds expected on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The busiest shopping day of the year has officially started. Post pandemic and inflation are the driving force why bigger crowds are expected this weekend. The National Retail Federation’s survey, shows 115 million people say they plan to shop on Black Friday. 67% of them say in-stores....
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Taste of the Ozarks: Pumpkin Pie Twists

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Here’s a sweet treat for fall. Roll out the crescent sheet. Cover the bottom half of the sheet with pumpkin pie filling and fold the uncovered half over the covered half, completely covering all pumpkin pie filling. Cut the sheet into 1/2-inch wide strips. Twist each strip to create a bit of a spiral effect and the. Place onto a lined sheet tray. Repeat with all other strips. Combine sugar and 2 tbsp pumpkin pie spice. Sprinkle twisted strips with sugar mixture. Bake in a 400-degree oven until golden brown. Combine whipped cream with the remaining spice. Serve strips warm or room temperature with whipped cream for dipping.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

28th annual Turkey Trot returns in person

Citizens in La Russell, Mo. gathered Thanksgiving night for their annual Christmas parade and water pump lighting. Meteorologist Nick Kelly sees skies staying nice & sunny today. We better enjoy it before additional rain chances head our way this weekend. Plus, we have up & down temperatures lined up for next week.
LA RUSSELL, MO
KYTV

Springfield's Salvation Army hosts annual Thanksgiving meal

A cold front passing over the state made for a blustery Thanksgiving, triggering intermittent power outages and bringing down trees and power poles. How community pressure led the military to change its stance on the Red Hill water crisis. Updated: 38 minutes ago. |. The military's response to the Red...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Return of Springfield’s Turkey Trot means more help for less fortunate

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The annual Turkey Trot 5K hosted by the Springfield-Green County Park Board has become a staple family tradition for families across the Ozarks, but for some, it means more. Local partnerships with organizations like Ozarks Food Harvest (OFH) used the event to help collect food donations...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Heavy traffic expected in Springfield on Black Friday

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is here, and shoppers are expected to spend billions on gifts this year. You can expect to see many people on the road to find that perfect present. Glenstone and Battlefield is expected to be one of the busiest intersections. Traffic engineers will be operating...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Republic Police Department reminds you to lock up this holiday season

REPUBLIC, Mo. (KY3) - The holiday season is in full force, and police said thieves are getting more desperate with inflation and a rough economy. Neighbors in Republic had a run-in with suspicious activity the night of November 23 in northeast Republic. Allen Vanderpool and Heather Scholbrock said a car came up to their house, looked around their driveway for a few minutes, and left.
REPUBLIC, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Runners brave the cooler weather for Springfield’s Turkey Trot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Runners took to the streets on Thanksgiving morning for Springfield’s annual Turkey Trot. The 28th annual 5K Run/Walk included 4,437 registered participants. The first in-person Turkey Trot in two years took place despite wet conditions, although the rain cleared in time for the race. As expected, registration was down from the pre-pandemic average of about 7,000.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Flu cases are skyrocketing in the Ozarks

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Greene County’s flu cases for this time of the year are the highest in 20 years. According to the Springfield-Greene County Health Department, there are 479 total cases, with 208 of those confirmed last week. The health department says we will have a brutal fall and winter with respiratory diseases.
GREENE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

On Your Side: Is your car a target for thieves?

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Black Friday is expected to bounce back this year. Inflation, will bring out the bargain hunters. Don’t let the hustle and bustle distract you. Thieves will be watching. On Your Side reporter Ashley Reynolds showed just how easy it is to become a target. Life is...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Black Friday Humane Society

Former high school coach charged with new sex crimes involving student Hickory County student; previously accused of similar crimes in Iron County. KY3's Elizabeth VanMetre reports. FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Rain chances to watch for the holiday weekend. Meteorologist Nick Kelly is tracking a dry and chilly Thanksgiving Eve across the...
KYTV

4 die in a Thanksgiving crash on I-44 near Springfield, Mo.

NEAR SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The Missouri Highway Patrol is investigating a three-vehicle crash on I-44 near Springfield that killed two drivers and two passengers. Driver Joshua Wamsley, 33, of Springfield, and Danielle Dillman, 36, of Springfield, died in one vehicle. Driver Patrick Holloway, 44, of Republic, Mo., and Shandrea Hollway, 44, of Republic, Mo., died in a second vehicle. A one-year-old suffered moderate injuries in the vehicle driven by Holloway.
SPRINGFIELD, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy