Sporting News

When is the Argentina vs Mexico World Cup match? Updated TV schedule, time for Argentina vs. Mexico

Argentina were on the receiving end of one of the biggest upsets in World Cup history in their first match in Group C. Despite taking the lead and having two further goals disallowed in the first half of their clash with Saudi Arabia, the team tipped by many to go all the way were overhauled in a crazy five minute spell that saw the Saudi's score twice to secure a deserved and incredible 2-1 victory. It means that they have it all to do if they are to win the World Cup in Lionel Messi's last dance at the tournament.
Sporting News

Qatar vs Senegal final score, result: Hosts come up short as Senegal claim first African win at World Cup 2022

Senegal revived their Group A campaign at the expense of Qatar, finally seeing off the hosts despite Mohammed Muntari scoring his country's first World Cup goal. After another poor performance, the hosts' exit from their own World Cup was confirmed later on Friday by the Netherlands' draw with Ecuador, after Senegal claimed Africa's first win of this 2022 tournament.
Sporting News

USA player ratings, grades vs. England at World Cup: Midfield impresses in USMNT scoreless draw

Despite the lack of goals, the United States impressed in a 0-0 draw against England in Group B play at the 2022 World Cup. Christian Pulisic rattled the crossbar in the first half, while Harry Kane missed a great chance to win it late as both sides came up short in front of goal. Yet the United States will certainly come away feeling the best about their performance, as they controlled large stretches of the match.
Sporting News

Teams out of World Cup 2022: Updated list of nations eliminated from FIFA Qatar 2022

The 2022 FIFA World Cup kicked off with 32 teams competing to reach the final on Sunday, December 18. Only two will get there, and one will get to hoist the trophy. Over the course of these next few weeks, all the other nations will be packing up and heading home from Qatar after falling short of fulfilling the ultimate dream.
Sporting News

Is USA out of World Cup? Updated Round of 16 scenarios ahead of last Group B game

The United States men's national team held tight with one of Europe's best teams on Friday, ending things on level terms with England. It was a game that didn't quite live up to the billing, but still proved to be an enthralling affair. The Americans looked the better side for periods of the game. But as was the case against Wales, they lacked that cutting edge to cause problems in front of the Three Lions' goal.
Sporting News

Young USA World Cup team sends loud statement in draw vs England that it's ready to compete in Qatar

Jude Bellingham is a 19-year-old mdifielder who plays club soccer for Germany’s Borussia Dortmund. He is valued in the transfer market at $104 million and will be the subject this summer of a massive struggle to secure his services among the biggest clubs in England. Yunus Musah is a 19-year-old midfielder for Spain’s Valencia. He is valued at $21 million.
Sporting News

Louis van Gaal slams sloppy Netherlands players after World Cup draw with Ecuador

Louis van Gaal expressed his displeasure at the Netherlands' performance against Ecuador on Friday. WHAT HAPPENED? Van Gaal isn't too happy with his side after a lacklustre performance against Ecuador who perhaps deserved something more out of the Group A fixture. After defeating Senegal, the former Manchester United boss wanted a more commanding performance. His players didn't deliver but they're still in good shape to progress to the knockout stages of the World Cup.
Sporting News

Where is Gio Reyna? USA World Cup soccer star on bench again for England match in Qatar

USMNT fans were left confused by the lineup to face England in the crucial Group B World Cup clash, as livewire Gio Reyna was left out in the cold once again. The Borussia Dortmund star was an unused substitute against Wales in the 1-1 draw that kicked off the USA's tournament, and despite his obvious talents, coach Gregg Berhalter waited until the 83rd minute to introduce Reyna against tournament heavyweights England.
Sporting News

Thanksgiving World Cup games 2022: Full schedule of FIFA matches on U.S. holiday

The FIFA World Cup usually takes place in the summer months, but this year's tournament has been moved to the winter to accommodate the scorching climate in Qatar. As a result, the 2022 World Cup calendar has been altered, and that has provided some exciting holiday entertainment for U.S. fans.

