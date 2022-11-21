FEELM to UKVIA: Innovation Is Key to Success

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

FEELM, the flagship atomization technology platform belonging to SMOORE - the world’s largest vape manufacturer, was pleased to have its European Division Director, Echo Liu, deliver a keynote speech at the UKVIA Vaping Industry Forum.

Echo presenting a speech at the UKVIA. (Photo: Business Wire)

In her address to 300 delegates at the UK’s largest dedicated business-to-business vaping conference, Echo Liu reiterated FEELM’s belief that innovation is key to the future success of the industry: finding solutions to the major challenges of customer satisfaction, harm reduction, and Climate Change. The highlights of her speech included:

“By every metric – flavour, taste, noise, or even harm reduction – our patented FEELM ceramic coil has revolutionised the performance of our clients’ products. FEELM Max, the world’s first ceramic coil disposable pod solution, introduces a number of breakthrough innovations, including 25% more puffs with the same e-liquid volume versus other coil technologies. It also resolves issues like inconsistent flavour and dry burning which are commonly seen in other disposable products. Thanks to the Constant Output Control and Patented Flavour-Lock Technology that FEELM Max adopts, we have achieved over 95% flavour consistency and a 30%-smoother vapour. We believe FEELM Max is taking the vaping experience to the next level as our harm reduction outperforms mainstream disposable products by 46%. ”

In addition, the semi-translucent mouth-piece that FEELM Max recently introduced allows our users to check their e-liquid volume at all times.

“On top of our 14 R&D centres across the world, we recently opened China’s first PMTA-standard testing lab to help our brand partners improve their entry to the US market and complete their application process more easily – building on the success of our client Njoy, the first closed pod system to receive PMTA approval in the US.”

“Given the continued and increasing focus on ESG issues from our clients and their consumers, we are also working on a range of products that are made from eco-friendly materials. Our aim is to improve recyclability while developing biodegradable products which can decompose naturally. Driven by FEELM’s latest ceramic coil technology, our new “Green Series” is leading the way. Batteries can be dismantled with ease for users to recycle, while other components can easily decompose. All of this is helping to bring down our carbon footprint while meeting the needs of our eco-conscious clients, and their customers. This is also proof of how we stick to our mission – atomization makes life better. ”

In closing, Echo Liu welcomed the UKVIA’s first ever Economic Impact Assessment of the vaping industry, which FEELM hopes will prove how important the industry is to the UK economy and improving the public health of the nation by encouraging more smokers to switch.

About FEELM:

As a flagship tech brand belonging to SMOORE, FEELM is the world’s leading closed vape system solution provider. Based on the world’s leading Ceramic Coil Heating Technology, FEELM combines authentic Flavor Reproduction Technology with innovative electronics technology, bringing ultimate sensation and premium vaping experience.

About SMOORE:

SMOORE is a global leader in offering vaping technology solutions, including manufacturing vaping devices, and vaping components for HNB products on an ODM basis, with advanced R&D technology, strong manufacturing capacity, wide-spectrum product portfolio and diverse customer base.

According to Frost & Sullivan, SMOORE is the world’s largest vaping device manufacturer in terms of revenue, accounting for 22.8% of the total global market share in 2021 . Its global market share is bigger than the sum of those listed from No.2 to No.5.

About the UKVIA:

The UK Vaping Industry Association (UKVIA) is the #1 trade association for the vaping sector supporting, developing, and promoting the £1bn vaping industry, the UK’s largest growing consumer goods sector. Its vision is a world where the evidence-based, life-changing public health benefits of vaping products are fully understood so that their positive impact can be maximised.

