Steelers Hold Top 10 Picks in First Two Rounds of NFL Draft

The Pittsburgh Steelers currently hold big opportunities in the 2023 NFL Draft.

PITTSBURGH -- Things aren't looking good for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but sitting at 3-7 heading into Week 12, this team does have a bright future to look forward to.

At what point is a season over in the NFL? Are the Steelers at that point?

If they are, looking at their 2023 NFL Draft status might bring some positivity to the team and the fans. Currently, Pittsburgh sits with three picks in the first two rounds, all of which are top 10 - one in the first and two in the second.

If the draft started today, the Steelers would pick 8th, 34th and 39th.

At pick number eight, the Steelers could be looking at an opportunity for Alabama star Will Anderson or Georgia big man Jalen Carter. Ohio State left tackle Paris Johnson and USC wide receiver Jordan Addison are also names that could be on their list as well.

Early in the second round, many fans would be excited to find Joey Porter Jr. in a Steelers uniform next season. He's a real possibility that high in the 30s.

With the Chicago Bears continuing to barely miss each week, and Justin Fields now dealing with a shoulder injury, it's hard to imagine the Steelers' draft stock tanks much for the remainder of the season.

Their record might be tough to swallow right now, but heading into the offseason with chances to fill holes could bring some light to a disappointing season.

Find great deals on Steelers tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Make sure you bookmark All Steelers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Kenny Pickett Explains Diontae Johnson's Lack of Targets

George Pickens Ejected in Bengals Game

Watch: T.J. Watt Grabs Unbelievable Interception in Bengals Game

Steelers Lose Jaylen Warren to Injury vs Bengals

Ryan Leaf Welcomes Kenny Pickett to Exclusive Rookie Club