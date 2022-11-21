Southeastern Grocers Celebrates the Season of Giving with Donations to Nonprofit Partners and Holiday Savings for Customers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 21, 2022--

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is celebrating the season of giving with donations to dedicated nonprofit partners and encouraging customers and associates to embrace the holiday spirit.

SEG is activating a community donation program from Nov. 23 through Dec. 27, to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of its longstanding partner Feeding America. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its enduring efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays, and every day. (Photo: Business Wire)

SEG is activating a community donation program to help raise funds and awareness for food insecurity in support of its longstanding partner Feeding America®. The grocer’s holiday hunger relief program will aid the nonprofit in its enduring efforts to help food insecure communities during the holidays, and every day. Starting Nov. 23 through Dec. 27, Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can help their neighbors in need this season of giving by donating $1, $5 or rounding up their grocery bill. Every cent raised will support Feeding America and Feeding America network food banks throughout the Southeast.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer of Southeastern Grocers, said, “As a grocer committed to feeding our local communities, we believe everyone should have the opportunity to celebrate the holidays and enjoy a meal with their loved ones. At Southeastern Grocers, we put people first, always. That means providing great savings to our customers who shop in our stores, as well as supporting our community members that may not know from where their next meal will come. We are grateful for our partnership with Feeding America and the privilege to help so many of our neighbors in need.”

To commence the season of giving and help those in need celebrate Thanksgiving, SEG, together with the SEG Gives Foundation, hosted 13 food distribution events throughout its communities to give away more than 7,000 frozen turkeys as well as holiday meal staples. Additionally, SEG donated $100,000 to the USO in support of the organization’s mission to strengthen America’s military members by keeping them connected to family, home and country throughout their service. The donation was made possible by generous Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers and associates during the grocer’s two-week community donation program in recognition of Veterans Day.

In addition to giving, SEG is Thanks-WINNing this holiday season by helping customers save while shopping their local Winn-Dixie stores. Now through the New Year, Winn-Dixie customers can enjoy deeper discounts on more than 150 everyday items and save an average of 15% as part of the grocer’s Holiday Down Down program. Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie customers can also shop online for their holiday essentials and have their orders delivered right to their doorsteps in as little as two hours. By shopping through each grocer’s respective rewards app or website, customers will receive the same benefits of in-store pricing, deals and promotions with the convenience of delivery. Orders of $35 or more will automatically receive free delivery, for a limited time.

In appreciation of the grocer’s hardworking associates, all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores will be closed Thanksgiving Day. Stores will close as normal Wednesday, Nov. 23 and open for regular business hours Friday, Nov. 25.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is an omnichannel retailer and one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S., serving customers in brick-and-mortar grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies as well as online with convenient grocery delivery throughout Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and a strong commitment to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

About SEG Gives Foundation

SEG Gives Foundation is the charitable arm of Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores. The SEG Gives Foundation aligns giving with causes that are priorities to the communities SEG serves, including the fight against hunger, support for military service members and their families, relief to those affected by extreme weather and natural disasters and championing belonging, inclusion and diversity by combating social injustice to bridge the gap of inequities faced by many individuals, families and communities. Southeastern Grocers strives to be ingrained in its communities and, through the SEG Gives Foundation, better the lives of its customers and neighbors.

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

