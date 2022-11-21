Read full article on original website
Related
ffnews.com
iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
ffnews.com
OTB Ventures launches €150M deeptech fund
OTB Ventures, the leading venture capital firm investing in early growth technology businesses with R&D in Europe and global potential, today announces the launch of the new OTB Fund II. The already launched fund, which is expected to raise €150 million, is the first fund to be supported by the InvestEU programme of the European Commission and The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group). InvestEU is a new European flagship initiative focused on supporting crucial investments across Europe in line with the European Union’s policy priorities, including the European Green Deal and digital transition.
ffnews.com
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
ffnews.com
Use of External Finance Down Across the UK but Signs of Growth in Regional Equity Finance Markets
The British Business Bank’s second annual Nations and Regions Tracker, published today, finds usage of external finance has fallen overall across the UK, as nine out of the twelve regions saw a drop in use of small business finance. In addition, 38% of smaller businesses were using external finance in the second quarter of 2022, down seven percentage points from 45% a year earlier. Core debt products remain the most used and widely available across the UK nations and regions.
ffnews.com
UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
ffnews.com
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Why Investors Should Be Able to Trade Anywhere
In this exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we discuss client demands and where investors are looking to invest their money. For Leibowitz, it’s all about giving open access – Stake offers a platform that provides all the information a hedge fund manager would have to consumers on their smartphones.
ffnews.com
Agreement with Singapore opens new fintech market for UK businesses
The Fintech Bridge builds on an agreement signed in 2016 – which will remove barriers to fintech trade by opening new regular talks between regulators and businesses, in addition to previous areas of cooperation. This will increase the cooperation and sharing of information on emerging trends in the fintech...
ffnews.com
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
ffnews.com
ClearBank Ltd. reaches profitability as revenue climbs to over £45m
ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, today announced that it has reached profitability. ClearBank Ltd. has generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK. The fintech bank has nearly tripled its 2022 YTD...
ffnews.com
Quid Global partners with Currencycloud to help entrepreneurs grow a successful business
Currencycloud, the experts in simplifying business in a multi-currency world, have partnered with London-based Quid Global, the single-sign on digital ecosystem dedicated to SMEs, to launch Quid’s global wallet that supports businesses in their international development. Founded in 2020 by a group of businessmen who wanted to ease the...
ffnews.com
Stubben Edge to launch 12-month Term Life Insurance cover
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to announce its latest insurance innovation: a new, fully digital 12-month Term Life Insurance product that any General Insurance broker can place for a client quickly and easily. The product has been built to cover those people who are self-employed, sole traders or small businesses...
ffnews.com
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
ffnews.com
Kirt Hills on The Drive for Financial Inclusion at Unipet
At Fintech Islands, we sat down with Kirt Hills, the COO of the United Independent Petroleum Marketing Company Limited (Unipet), about the drive for financial inclusion and their move to more sustainable energy sources. Hills, along with his expert team at Unipet, came to the conference to detail how consumers...
ffnews.com
FinTech Connect 2022 Unveils Startup Launch Pad & “FinTech For Good” Documentary
FinTech Connect 2022, Europe’s only dedicated fintech event for the entire ecosystem, is unveiling its inaugral fintech pitching competition in collaboration with FINTECH Circle, and the world premiere of documentary “FinTech For Good”, as the event celebrates the budding companies and innovations reshaping the fintech landscape. And...
ffnews.com
Trulioo’s Michael Ramsbacker on the Bundling of Identity Verification
At Money20/20 Vegas, we sat with Michael Ramsbacker, the Chief Product Officer at identity verification solution provider, Trulioo, to discuss the challenges FIs face with KYC and AML and the bundling of ID verification on financial platforms. For Ramsbacker, customers prefer to use multiple products and services from a single...
ffnews.com
Volt Launches Real-time Payments for Crypto Exchange Platform Kriptomat
Volt, the leading global gateway for open banking payments in Europe, the UK and Brazil, and Kriptomat, one of the fastest-growing European cryptocurrency exchange platforms, are announcing a partnership to enable Kriptomat customers throughout Europe to make real-time account-to-account payments to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. This will enable near-instant speed and friction-free transactions, removing barriers for over 500,000 users in trading over 340 cryptocurrencies.
ffnews.com
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
ffnews.com
Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking
CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
ffnews.com
Pleo appoints former Monzo executive Meri Williams as new CTO
Pleo today announces the appointment of Meri Williams as its new Chief Technology Officer (CTO). The appointment marks Pleo’s continued investment in helping small to medium-sized businesses leave the pains of old-fashioned financial processes behind and achieve real-time oversight on company spending—especially relevant at a time of economic uncertainty for many businesses. Williams’ appointment follows that of Abigail Slater who joined from American Express to become Pleo’s new head of operations in the UK&I in October.
Comments / 0