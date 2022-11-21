Read full article on original website
KSAT 12
6-year-old found malnourished at West Side home, SAPD says; man and woman taken into custody
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are questioning two adults after officers found a malnourished 6-year-old at a West Side home during a welfare check. Police said the welfare check was conducted just before 4 a.m. Friday at a home in the 5000 block of Timberhurst, not far from Timber Trace Street and Grissom Road.
KSAT 12
‘There is no threat to the public’: Girl shot in parking lot at Ingram Park Mall, police say
SAN ANTONIO – A shooting outside Ingram Park Mall left one girl injured and a suspect on the run, according to San Antonio police. There was NO active shooter at the mall and no threat to the public. Officers were called to the shooting after 6 p.m. Friday in...
WFAA
San Antonio mother shoots man who tried to carjack her, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A woman shot a man who tried to carjack her, then grabbed her kids and walked to a nearby police station Thursday morning, officials say. San Antonio Police and the San Antonio Fire Department responded to the 6800 block of Culebra Road for a reported shooting and crash.
Man hears gunshots before noticing gunshot wound in leg, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A man reported hearing gunshots before he noticed that he was shot in the leg on the northside, police said. San Antonio Police on Thursday responded to the 600 block of Pinewood for a reported shooting. When they arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to University Hospital in stable condition.
6-year-old child found malnourished inside west-side home; SAPD investigating
SAN ANTONIO — Police are investigating after a 6-year-old child was found malnourished inside a home on San Antonio's west side early Friday morning. Officials were called to the 5000 block of Timberhurst just before 4 a.m. for a welfare check on a young child. When officers arrived at...
californiaexaminer.net
17-year-old Shot By San Antonio Officer In McDonald’s Parking Lot Released From Hospital
Erik Cantu, a 17-year-old who was shot by a San Antonio police officer in a McDonald’s parking lot, has returned home after nearly two agonizing months in the hospital, according to his family. After being shot numerous times by Officer James Brennand on October 2, Cantu was put on...
foxsanantonio.com
Man shot while trying to get inside an SUV with woman, 3 children following an accident
SAN ANTONIO - A woman and her three young children are alright after she shot a man trying to get into her SUV following an accident on the Northwest Side. The incident happened just after 4 a.m. Thursday along Culebra Road near Loop 410. Police said a white car hit...
KSAT 12
Fire on Southeast Side destroys garage, vehicle under restoration
SAN ANTONIO – A fire on the Southeast Side destroyed a garage and a vehicle inside that was being restored, according to the San Antonio Fire Department. The homeowner noticed the fire just before 9 a.m. Friday, when the lights in the house began to flicker. He then noticed...
KSAT 12
San Antonio police searching for suspect in Loop 1604 shooting
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio police are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a driver on Loop 1604 in late October. A driver was traveling north in the 9000 block of W Loop 1604 N, approaching New Guilbeau Road, around 9:12 p.m. on October 29 when they noticed someone following them.
46-Year-Old Richard Tovar Died In A Pedestrian Crash In San Antonio (San Antonio, TX)
San Antonio Police responded to a pedestrian crash that claimed a life. The crash happened in the 4300 block of West Commerce Street around 9:30 p.m. The victim was identified as 46-year-old Richard Tovar.
SAPD: One shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday
SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police say one person was shot at Ingram Park Mall on Black Friday, but stressed that it was an isolated incident and there was no threat to the public. Police said Friday night that this was not an active shooter situation, but confirmed that...
Lawyer: Teen who was shot by San Antonio cop released from hospital
A teen shot by a San Antonio police officer as he put his car in reverse while eating a hamburger has been released after weeks in a hospital, his family’s lawyer said Wednesday.
thebig1063.com
Texas woman arrested for burning boyfriend's house down after another woman answered phone
From Fox News - A Texas woman was arrested after she broke into her boyfriend's home and set the place on fire in a jealous rage, police said. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office said that on Sunday, Nov. 20, at around 1:45 a.m., the Lytle Fire Department and the Bexar County Fire Marshal’s Office responded to an arson call at a home in San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Man found stabbed along street just west of downtown San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – A man was taken to the hospital after he was found stabbed on the ground just west of downtown San Antonio. A witness called police just after 7 a.m. Tuesday after he spotted the man in his 20s with stab wounds on West Martin near Interstate 10, not far from Frio Street.
KSAT 12
Woman arrested for setting fire to monument for human trafficking victims on Quintana Road
SAN ANTONIO – A 44-year-old woman was arrested Wednesday for setting fire to a monument that was erected in honor of the 53 victims who died in a human smuggling incident over the summer, San Antonio Fire Department Arson Bureau Lt. Noe Saldana said. Firefighters were called out around...
news4sanantonio.com
REWARD: Police searching for driver who hit and killed pedestrian on West Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are looking for the driver who hit and killed a man last month on the West Side. The deadly accident happened just after 9 p.m. on Oct. 19 on West Commerce Avenue near Our Lady of the Lake University. Police said the victim, Richard Tovar, 46,...
KSAT 12
Tractor-trailer lands upside down after going over bridge near I-10 and Culebra Road, police say
SAN ANTONIO – Two people were taken to University Hospital Thursday morning after a tractor-trailer crashed in the northbound lanes of I-10 near Culebra Road. Police said the driver of a tractor-trailer went over the bridge and landed on the street below. “We were just inside the house eating...
foxsanantonio.com
Shooting victim not cooperating with police after being found shot in back on East Side
SAN ANTONIO - Police are having a hard time finding out why a man was shot in the back early Monday morning. Police responded to the shooting around 1 a.m. along Roland and J Street on the East Side. When they arrived, police said they found the man walking with...
Man dies in Bexar County jail cell after he was attacked by another inmate, officials say
SAN ANTONIO — A Bexar County jail inmate died Wednesday after being attacked by another inmate while he was sleeping on November 3, according to an arrest affidavit. Luke Christopher Pena, 21, attacked his cell mate Gilbert Zepeda, 61, while he was sleeping. Pena punched and stomped on Zepeda's head which resulted in Zepeda having to get brain surgery. Zepeda died Wednesday evening, officials said.
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio teen accused of assaulting ex-girlfriend, taking her phone and keys
SAN ANTONIO- A teenager is in custody after he was accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and taking off with her possessions on the Northwest side, records show. Gavin Nestor-Tules Guerrero, 19, was arrested on Tuesday past 10 p.m. and charged with aggravated robbery. According to the arrest report, Guerrero’s ex-girlfriend...
