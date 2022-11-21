Read full article on original website
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Why Investors Should Be Able to Trade Anywhere
In this exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we discuss client demands and where investors are looking to invest their money. For Leibowitz, it’s all about giving open access – Stake offers a platform that provides all the information a hedge fund manager would have to consumers on their smartphones.
HYPE Partners With Bitpanda to Expand Its Democratic Investment Offering
Two of Europe’s leading fintechs are teaming up to unlock the opportunities presented by Open Banking. HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management and Bitpanda, the leading European investment-as-a-service infrastructure provider, will build on the vision of both companies to make finance simpler. HYPE’s 1.7 million customers...
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Digital Takeover of B2B2C
The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler discusses the rapid increase in digital B2B payments throughout the pandemic and the similarities businesses share with individual consumers. Whisler explains that the real digital takeover has been in B2C transactions, with more merchants and SMEs in the U.S. offering digital wallets as a payment method – this paves the way for FIs to provide further digital capabilities to their clients.
Railsr launches Insights to put brands in control of their customers’ embedded finance experiences
Railsr, the leading global embedded finance experiences platform, has launched Insights, a dashboard to empower brands to track, manage and enhance the end-to-end experiences of their customers. Visibility of embedded finance experiences across an entire customer portfolio was previously more difficult and time intensive; involving collating data and navigating various...
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
ClearBank Ltd. reaches profitability as revenue climbs to over £45m
ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, today announced that it has reached profitability. ClearBank Ltd. has generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK. The fintech bank has nearly tripled its 2022 YTD...
AntAlpha Hosts Digital Asset Conference in Hong Kong
Antalpha Technologies Ltd, a digital asset platform for institutional partners, held a digital asset conference in Hong Kong. This conference, which gathered over 40 industry leaders from industry giants including Animoca Brands, BC Group, Riot Blockchain, S&P Dow Jones Indices and more, was held to explore the opportunities in digital assets investment amid the inflationary environment.
The Fintech Fix 23/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
ZA Bank integrates Wise to become first HK bank to launch international transfers with no FX mark-ups or hidden fees
Hong Kong’s No.1 virtual bank ZA Bank and Wise, (LON: WISE), the global technology company building the best way to move and manage money around the world, jointly announced a partnership today to offer low-cost and quick international money transfers to Hongkongers. This partnership marks two firsts: ZA Bank...
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
OTB Ventures launches €150M deeptech fund
OTB Ventures, the leading venture capital firm investing in early growth technology businesses with R&D in Europe and global potential, today announces the launch of the new OTB Fund II. The already launched fund, which is expected to raise €150 million, is the first fund to be supported by the InvestEU programme of the European Commission and The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group). InvestEU is a new European flagship initiative focused on supporting crucial investments across Europe in line with the European Union’s policy priorities, including the European Green Deal and digital transition.
UAE-based fintech Qashio raises $10mln
UAE-headquartered fintech Qashio has raised $10 million in a seed round, with participation from strategic international and regional investors to accelerate expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The seed funding round is supported by global investors such as One Way Ventures (early investors in Brex), MITAA, Cadorna Ventures, as...
Stubben Edge to launch 12-month Term Life Insurance cover
Stubben Edge Group is pleased to announce its latest insurance innovation: a new, fully digital 12-month Term Life Insurance product that any General Insurance broker can place for a client quickly and easily. The product has been built to cover those people who are self-employed, sole traders or small businesses...
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly on Why You’re Thinking about Innovation Wrong
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we catch up with Silvia Mensdorff-Pouilly, the SVP of Banking & Payments Europe at FIS, to talk about the emerging trends in the fintech industry, from ISO 20022 and CBDC to digital assets. Mensdorff-Pouilly provides a measured point of view about the future of these products, explaining that the risks around them have yet to be identified and remedied – once those are solved, then innovation in payments can expand.
Payset selects Thought Machine to bring next-generation financial services to UK and European markets
Thought Machine, the cloud-native banking technology company, today announces it has been selected to power Payset, the online payments platform and provider of multi-currency accounts, debit cards, and currency exchange services to small and medium businesses. Thought Machine’s next-generation core banking platform Vault Core and its Universal Product Engine provide...
iwocaPay integrates with WooCommerce to offer B2B buy now, pay later to ecommerce businesses
Iwoca, one of Europe’s largest small business lenders, is today announcing the integration of its B2B payment solution iwocaPay with leading ecommerce software WooCommerce. WooCommerce holds 37% market share of ecommerce software platforms worldwide. iwocaPay’s new extension will provide tens of thousands of ecommerce businesses with the option to offer buy now, pay later to their business customers.
Checkout.com partners with Xiaomi to optimize the payment experience in HK and Macau
Checkout.com, the cloud-based payments service provider, today announced a partnership with Xiaomi to provide an end-to-end payment solution for its Hong Kong and Macau payments. The partnership will enable Xiaomi to greatly simplify the payment process to support its global payment strategy and development goals. The companies will work together...
