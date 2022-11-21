Read full article on original website
The Fintech Fix 23/11/2022
Welcome to The Fintech Fix, where we cover the biggest fintech stories of the working week. Whether it’s the next groundbreaking trend in crypto, or a new partnership that’s about to change the global economic landscape, this is the place to keep up with the breaking news of the future.
Railsr launches Insights to put brands in control of their customers’ embedded finance experiences
Railsr, the leading global embedded finance experiences platform, has launched Insights, a dashboard to empower brands to track, manage and enhance the end-to-end experiences of their customers. Visibility of embedded finance experiences across an entire customer portfolio was previously more difficult and time intensive; involving collating data and navigating various...
How might the stock market react when rumors about China letting go of its zero-COVID policy spread?
The whispers of policy change sparked a huge rally of around $450 billion in Chinese equities. The Shanghai Composite Index rose 6.1% and the Shenzhen Composite Index rose 7.6% from the start of the rumor up until November 4th. The Hang Seng Index, which is made up mostly of mainland Chinese firms, increased by more than 10% over the same time frame.
Binance Launches Next Phase of User Transparency Updates
Binance has taken the next step in its effort to provide transparency of user funds, following the recent disclosure of Binance’s hot and cold wallet addresses. This latest update shows the Proof of Reserves for BTC and an update using the Merkle Tree data structure for users to verify BTC holdings.
Cloudwalk Launches Infinitebank And Aims To Go Beyond Banking
CloudWalk is thrilled to announce a new market positioning for InfinitePay. With InfiniteBank, the company will now offer a full range of banking and payment solutions to more than 300,000 small medium size businesses in Brazil. SMBs will now have access to InfiniteCard – cards on demand that enable financial...
The Clearing House’s Elena Whisler on the Digital Takeover of B2B2C
The Clearing House‘s Elena Whisler discusses the rapid increase in digital B2B payments throughout the pandemic and the similarities businesses share with individual consumers. Whisler explains that the real digital takeover has been in B2C transactions, with more merchants and SMEs in the U.S. offering digital wallets as a payment method – this paves the way for FIs to provide further digital capabilities to their clients.
Aevi’s Eddie Johnson on Why the Consumer is Now the Point of Focus for Payments
In this segment of The Paytech Show, we caught up with Eddie Johnson, the Vice President of Product at Aevi, an in-person payment specialist turned payments orchestration platform for customers who primarily service merchants. Johnson highlights the role of Aevi in the payments space and the rapid pace of innovation in the last couple of years.
Stake’s Matthew Leibowitz on Why Investors Should Be Able to Trade Anywhere
In this exclusive interview with Matthew Leibowitz, the Co-Founder and CEO of brokerage platform Stake, we discuss client demands and where investors are looking to invest their money. For Leibowitz, it’s all about giving open access – Stake offers a platform that provides all the information a hedge fund manager would have to consumers on their smartphones.
Monument’s Ian Rand on Why Simplified Banking Models Aren’t as Effective as Banks Think They Are
We sat with Ian Rand, the CEO of UK neobank, Monument, to talk about building an institution for the mass affluent and the way banks operate now that they are slowly disappearing from the high street. For Rand, there has been a big focus on automation and simplification, which is great for customers with simple needs but falls short for those with more complex needs in lending and deposits.
HYPE Partners With Bitpanda to Expand Its Democratic Investment Offering
Two of Europe’s leading fintechs are teaming up to unlock the opportunities presented by Open Banking. HYPE, the Italian market leader in app-based money management and Bitpanda, the leading European investment-as-a-service infrastructure provider, will build on the vision of both companies to make finance simpler. HYPE’s 1.7 million customers...
Akur8 Platform Selected by HDVI to Support Development of Telematics-Based Insurance Models
Akur8, the next generation insurance pricing solution powered by transparent machine learning, announced that High Definition Vehicle Insurance (HDVI), a technology-first commercial auto insurance provider, has selected its modular pricing platform to accelerate their advanced risk model development. Through this agreement, Akur8 continues its growth within the commercial auto insurance marketplace in the U.S.
Volt Launches Real-time Payments for Crypto Exchange Platform Kriptomat
Volt, the leading global gateway for open banking payments in Europe, the UK and Brazil, and Kriptomat, one of the fastest-growing European cryptocurrency exchange platforms, are announcing a partnership to enable Kriptomat customers throughout Europe to make real-time account-to-account payments to buy, sell and exchange cryptocurrencies. This will enable near-instant speed and friction-free transactions, removing barriers for over 500,000 users in trading over 340 cryptocurrencies.
ClearBank Ltd. reaches profitability as revenue climbs to over £45m
ClearBank Ltd., the enabler of secure accounts, real-time clearing, and Embedded Banking for financial institutions, today announced that it has reached profitability. ClearBank Ltd. has generated £45.4m in revenue YTD and from October has reached monthly profitability in the UK. The fintech bank has nearly tripled its 2022 YTD...
Atom bank raises £30m to fuel lending and further growth
Atom bank, the UK’s first app based bank, has agreed terms with BBVA, Toscafund and Infinity Investment Partners to add a further £30m in equity to its balance sheet. It follows the £75m that Atom raised in February and means that the Durham-based digital lender has now raised more than £100m in the last 12 months. The money will be used to fuel further lending and drive the ongoing growth and development of the bank.
AntAlpha Hosts Digital Asset Conference in Hong Kong
Antalpha Technologies Ltd, a digital asset platform for institutional partners, held a digital asset conference in Hong Kong. This conference, which gathered over 40 industry leaders from industry giants including Animoca Brands, BC Group, Riot Blockchain, S&P Dow Jones Indices and more, was held to explore the opportunities in digital assets investment amid the inflationary environment.
Trade Ledger’s Martin McCann Wants to Fix the Banking Industry From the Inside
Joining us at the FF Salon for Sibos 2022, we spoke to Martin McCann, the Founder and CEO of the global Lendtech, Trade Ledger™, about what it takes to get a fintech off the ground, and why we need to fix the gap in supply and demand for growth companies.
OTB Ventures launches €150M deeptech fund
OTB Ventures, the leading venture capital firm investing in early growth technology businesses with R&D in Europe and global potential, today announces the launch of the new OTB Fund II. The already launched fund, which is expected to raise €150 million, is the first fund to be supported by the InvestEU programme of the European Commission and The European Investment Bank Group (EIB Group). InvestEU is a new European flagship initiative focused on supporting crucial investments across Europe in line with the European Union’s policy priorities, including the European Green Deal and digital transition.
Gavin Littlejohn on the Emergence of Data as the Powerhouse of Finance Technology
We caught up with lifelong Fintech entrepreneur Gavin Littlejohn, now a Partner at the financial consultancy, Potion, about his storied career in the industry and the emergence of data as the powerhouse of finance technology. Littlejohn, who was the Founder and Executive Chair of the Financial Data and Technology Association,...
Clearstream’s Priya Sharma on Why Compliance Officers Are Right to Focus on Data Management
In this segment of The Fintech Show, we talk to Priya Sharma, the Head of Client Connectivity & Data at post-trading services provider, Clearstream, about regulatory reporting and the need for more automation around it. For Sharma, as regulation becomes tighter, compliance officers are rightly focusing more attention on data management a creating more awareness around its need.
Fintech DeltaPay Selects Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Risk Decisioning Platform to Power its Buy Now, Pay Later Offerings
Provenir, a global leader in AI-powered risk decisioning software, announced today that DeltaPay, an emerging fintech headquartered in Kenya, has selected Provenir’s AI-Powered Data and Risk Decisioning Platform to power its Buy Now, Pay Later offerings. DeltaPay’s mission is to empower people through financeial access and enable them to...
