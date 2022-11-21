ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

roi-nj.com

Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M

Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
MOORESTOWN, NJ
roi-nj.com

Turrell named CEO of Rockaway-based Healthcare Leaders Group

Healthcare Leaders Group has appointed Sophie Turrell as its new CEO, effective immediately. Based in Rockaway, Healthcare Leaders Group bills itself as a company that is revolutionizing technology for health care. “We design and deliver solutions so you can put patients before business,” it says on its website. “Everything we...
ROCKAWAY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Newark Winter Village returns to Mulberry Commons, to open Friday

Newark Winter Village, a festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open Friday and then run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. City officials said visitors of all ages can enjoy ice skating, go-karts, various games and activities, an open-air holiday marketplace featuring local vendors, and cozy heated private igloos to enjoy hot cocoa and treats. There also will be many “Instagram-worthy” photo ops available throughout the winter village.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.

Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.

A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
DEAL, NJ
roi-nj.com

Gilmore, Cook named to board of trustees at Newark Beth

The Rev. Phillip Gilmore Sr. and Denise Cook have been elected to serve on the board of trustees at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the hospital announced. Gilmore leads the St. John’s Community Baptist Church in the South Ward section of Newark. He is president of New Heights Ministries, a nonprofit corporation, which completed five affordable housing projects in the cities of Newark and Orange.
NEWARK, NJ
roi-nj.com

1st complex surgical procedure marks launch of partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics, CarePoint Health

The recent successful completion of a complex surgical spinal procedure at Hoboken University Medical Center is the first in a long-term partnership between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and Carepoint Health that was initially announced in 2021. “We are thrilled for the partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics and CarePoint Health to be successfully...
HUDSON COUNTY, NJ
thedigestonline.com

Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You

When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
R.A. Heim

Multiple payments coming your way from the state government

Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off

A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
NORWOOD, PA
Rock 104.1

Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?

UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
GALLOWAY, NJ
R.A. Heim

A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents

hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
roi-nj.com

St. Joseph’s Health, HMH celebrate 1-year partnership for rehabilitation care

In a month when St. Joseph’s Health Wayne Medical Campus is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its 20-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation unit — a significant milestone for the hospital — it also is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its clinical affiliation with the Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, another key moment.
WAYNE, NJ
94.5 PST

This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey

People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
roi-nj.com

Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine gets full accreditation by MSCHE

The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine has been granted full accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education — a milestone moment that brings the school, which admitted its first students in 2018, closer to full accreditation from all regulatory agencies. The MSCHE, which is responsible for more...
HACKENSACK, NJ

