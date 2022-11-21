Read full article on original website
What really happened with the Philadelphia Experiment?Rooted ExpeditionsPhiladelphia, NY
The Fishtown dining scene is HOTTER than ever!Marilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Abbott sends a second migrant bus to freezing temperatures in PhiladelphiaAsh JurbergTexas State
Second Bus of Migrants Arrives in Philadelphia - Mayor Not Pleased With Governor AbbottTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
Help for the Holidays: Where to Give or Get Help for ThanksgivingTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
roi-nj.com
Inside Moorestown mansion that’s listing for South Jersey-record $24.95M
Here’s some good news about the largest house ever to hit the market in southern New Jersey. The Moorestown-area mansion not only has never been lived in, but the buyer will be able to put their own finishing touches on the final steps of a six-year process — things such as the indoor pool and the wing that will have the elevator for luxury cars.
roi-nj.com
Turrell named CEO of Rockaway-based Healthcare Leaders Group
Healthcare Leaders Group has appointed Sophie Turrell as its new CEO, effective immediately. Based in Rockaway, Healthcare Leaders Group bills itself as a company that is revolutionizing technology for health care. “We design and deliver solutions so you can put patients before business,” it says on its website. “Everything we...
roi-nj.com
Newark Winter Village returns to Mulberry Commons, to open Friday
Newark Winter Village, a festive event at Mulberry Commons Park, located just outside the Prudential Center, will open Friday and then run Wednesdays-Sundays through Jan. 31. City officials said visitors of all ages can enjoy ice skating, go-karts, various games and activities, an open-air holiday marketplace featuring local vendors, and cozy heated private igloos to enjoy hot cocoa and treats. There also will be many “Instagram-worthy” photo ops available throughout the winter village.
These are the 10 most expensive zip codes in N.J.
Alpine lost its spot as New Jersey’s most expensive zip code after a six year reign. The Bergen County town, with a median sales price of $2.18 million, was unseated by Monmouth County’s Deal, which has had a median sales price of $2.3 million in 2022, according to real estate data company Property Shark.
This Jersey Shore Town is one of the Richest in the U.S.
A recent study shows, New Jersey has some high-income zip codes, but there is one that is above every other town at the Jersey Shore. Property Shark recently did the study and here's how they did it. According to propertyshark.com,. To determine the most expensive zip codes in the U.S.,...
roi-nj.com
Gilmore, Cook named to board of trustees at Newark Beth
The Rev. Phillip Gilmore Sr. and Denise Cook have been elected to serve on the board of trustees at Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, the hospital announced. Gilmore leads the St. John’s Community Baptist Church in the South Ward section of Newark. He is president of New Heights Ministries, a nonprofit corporation, which completed five affordable housing projects in the cities of Newark and Orange.
I took a 10-hour train ride from Virginia to New Jersey for $45. Here are the 7 things that surprised me the most.
I don't like flying on planes or taking buses, so I bought an inexpensive Amtrak ticket and embarked on a 10-hour journey from Roanoke to Newark.
roi-nj.com
1st complex surgical procedure marks launch of partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics, CarePoint Health
The recent successful completion of a complex surgical spinal procedure at Hoboken University Medical Center is the first in a long-term partnership between Rothman Orthopaedic Institute and Carepoint Health that was initially announced in 2021. “We are thrilled for the partnership between Rothman Orthopaedics and CarePoint Health to be successfully...
thedigestonline.com
Newark Airport is No Longer Considered an NYC Airport, How it Will Affect You
When booking a flight to New York City, many travelers fly out of one of the Big Apple’s three major airports: John F. Kennedy International, LaGuardia International, and Newark International airports. But on October 3, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) removed Newark Airport’s NYC city code, meaning it is no longer considered one of New York’s local airports. This change will have an impact on travel for EWR flyers.
Multiple payments coming your way from the state government
Photo of man holding moneyPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a New York state resident, here is some news that you definitely want to hear. There are some incredible new programs that will put more cash back in your pocket. About 3 million New York state homeowners started receiving property-tax rebates of up to $1,050. In New York City, households got an average of $425 back.
Camden woman and accomplice charged with alleged shoplifting from TJ Maxx in West Windsor
A Camden woman was charged with shoplifting and her accomplice, also a Camden resident, was charged with conspiracy to commit shoplifting at the TJ Maxx store on Nassau Park Boulevard, according to the West Windsor Police Department. The accomplice went into the TJ Maxx store and allegedly picked out several...
Delco Store Sells $3 Million Winning Scratch-Off
A lucky Pennsylvania resident won $3 million from a scratch-off ticket in Delaware County, state officials announced. A player purchased a $3 Million Xtreme Tripler Scratch-Off ticket from Davis’ Trading Post at 1 West Winona Avenue in Norwood for $30 on Friday, Nov. 18 and won the jackpot, lottery officials said.
Update: What Was on Fire in South Jersey Tuesday Morning?
UPDATE: Tuesday afternoon, a statement from the 177th Fighter Wing of the New Jersey Air National Guard says,. We were not conducting any exercises this morning that would cause plumes of smoke. Our original report continues below. A bit of a mystery surrounds exactly what was on fire in South...
A $1,000 payment coming to some New Jersey residents
hand holding moneyPhoto by JP Valery (Creative Commons) How does $1,000 dollars sound right now? The Board of Commissioners in Camden County are proud to introduce a Relief Fund that is being made available to those employed in the direct personal care of the elderly, children, and adults with intellectual, physical, and developmental disabilities and brain injuries, whose wages have been affected by the COVID-19 Pandemic. Individuals chosen by the board will receive a stimulus payment in the amount of $1,000.
roi-nj.com
St. Joseph’s Health, HMH celebrate 1-year partnership for rehabilitation care
In a month when St. Joseph’s Health Wayne Medical Campus is celebrating the 20th anniversary of its 20-bed inpatient acute rehabilitation unit — a significant milestone for the hospital — it also is celebrating the one-year anniversary of its clinical affiliation with the Hackensack Meridian JFK Johnson Rehabilitation Institute, another key moment.
This pizzeria was named the best in New Jersey
People in New Jersey love their pizza; they also love arguing about which is the best pizza. With so many unique pizzerias in the state serving all manner of pies, it would seem that deeming one “the best” would be a fool’s errand. Well, the people at 24/7 Wall Street decided to try; they picked the best pizzeria in each state.
N.J. man headed to federal prison after lying to get $942K in COVID loans and benefits
A New Jersey man was sentenced to nearly 3 1/2 years in federal prison after fraudulently obtaining $942,141 in COVID loans and unemployment benefits in the first year of the pandemic. In addition to paying restitution, Stephen Bennett, 46, of Berlin, was fined $15,000 and will be subject to five...
roi-nj.com
Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine gets full accreditation by MSCHE
The Hackensack Meridian School of Medicine has been granted full accreditation by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education — a milestone moment that brings the school, which admitted its first students in 2018, closer to full accreditation from all regulatory agencies. The MSCHE, which is responsible for more...
New Jersey Globe
High turnout gave Maplewood, Millburn and South Orange nearly the same number of votes as Newark
There are still plenty of people around who can remember watching election returns come in from Essex County and seeing the Republican strongholds of Maplewood and Millburn deliver 2-1 pluralities for the GOP ticket. Not too long ago, Maplewood and Millburn had all-Republican township committees. Today, that small corner of...
Live N.J. power outage tracker: Jersey Shore towns hit with thousands of outages.
Four towns in southern Monmouth County were almost entirely without power for hours Monday morning with widespread outages also hitting other towns in the county. While 27,000 homes and businesses served by Jersey Central Power & Light were experiencing outages as of 11:15 a.m., fewer than 6,000 were still without power at 2:15 p.m., the JCP&L outage tracker shows.
