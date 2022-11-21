Greg Cote Show podcast: Meet college biology prof who turns toenails into snacks; goal-calls contest

The new episode of The Greg Cote Show podcast, out now, is a special holiday edition of sorts. But do not expect a Hallmark-sappy ode to Thanksgiving or us sharing our favorite Bird-day foods or memories. You might better argue that this is the most un appetizing show we have ever done.

Meet Professor Toenail ... if you dare.

We found a man -- David Covington, professor in the biology department at Cape Fear Community College in Wilmington, N.C. -- who shares fascinating facts about the human toenail, such as: they are edible. When deep-fried, they puff up like pork rinds and are, he says from experience, quite delicious!

This is oddly apropos to our pod because Greg and Chris have a bet that will find Greg, if he loses, eating his own great toenail (the same one that will be put on public display December 10 at the next Le Batard Show “Mas Miami” fan event.

Hear the Prof and Greg talk toenails in a hilarious conversation that very likely has never ever taken place anywhere else.

This is our 49th episode of 2022 and 139th overall -- and welcome you back as always! Also in the new show:

▪ In honor of the men’s soccer World Cup underway in Qatar ( “Let’s gooooo States!” ), Greg, Chris and Yeti compete to see who can do the longest Andres Cantor-style goal call. There is a clear winner among us, but the overall results are astonishing.

▪ Planning an interactive audio for Greg’s future grave site.

▪ Fun facts about the Lamborghini, the only transcontinental city in the world, and the fastest roller-coaster on Earth.

▪ Greg’s “Baaaaay” is trending!

▪ Also: Dad joke of the week, Jumpin’ Charlie returns from boot camp a new canine; and big holiday sale at the GCS merch store!

Hear all of this and more in our latest podcast! A new episode drops every Monday morning at 7 on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and wherever else you pod, including of course at miamiherald.com.

Our podcast debuted in March 2020, just before the pandemic hit. (Sorry, don't blame us).

We now have a teaser video out each week on the Miami Herald YouTube channel to preview the latest episode. Check it out.

Also visit thegregcoteshow.com and click “Shop” for our merch store. We have brand new Greg’s Lobos T-shirts, hats and other stuff on sale as well as GCS logo, Nellie’s Diner and Greg “Floating Head” merch. ShoppinIt . Also check out our podcast’s new YouTube channel.