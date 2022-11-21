ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Customers take on Black Friday in Tyler for annual shopping event

Shoppers filled the lot of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on the morning of Black Friday, circling the aisles for a spot to park their vehicle so they could go inside and search for the best deals among crowds of fellow shoppers. Although many East Texas shoppers made their...
TYLER, TX
Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday

Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kick off just before sunset Friday night. Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year’s Eve. Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen,...
TYLER, TX
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
TYLER, TX
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
TYLER, TX
United Way of Smith County set to host third annual Tyler Gives event

The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
SMITH COUNTY, TX
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades

East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
TYLER, TX
Runners brave the rain for annual Tyler Turkey Trot

Runners of all ages braved the weather Thanksgiving morning for the 20th annual Tyler Turkey Trot. Despite the downfall, participants gathered at Racquet and Jog in Tyler where the race started and finished. Nearly 900 runners put on their rain jackets and brought their families to run, walk and wait...
TYLER, TX
Congregation Beth El to present annual Chanukah-Klezmer concert

Congregation Beth El will present its annual Chanukah-Klezmer concert Monday to celebrate the Jewish holiday and showcase cultural music. The concert, which is in its 15th year, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at True Vine Brewing Co. Klezmer music is Eastern European Jewish music that is largely used...
TYLER, TX
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
TYLER, TX
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire

EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
EUSTACE, TX
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire

BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
BOWIE COUNTY, TX

