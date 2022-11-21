Read full article on original website
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for ThankgivingTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Lehebron Farr, was honored with the Phoenix Rise Award at the Tyler Garden Center at Opal Lee's Day in Tyler eventTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Auditions for CROWNS at Tyler Civic Theatre CenterTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Phoenix Rise Awards 2022 is this Sunday at the Tyler Rose Garden in conjunction with Opal Lee's Day in TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Denise Hampton one of 34 amazing women graduate of the Fall 2022 Christian Women’s Job Corps of TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Customers take on Black Friday in Tyler for annual shopping event
Shoppers filled the lot of the Broadway Square Mall in Tyler on the morning of Black Friday, circling the aisles for a spot to park their vehicle so they could go inside and search for the best deals among crowds of fellow shoppers. Although many East Texas shoppers made their...
44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event kicks off next week
The Junior League of Tyler, Inc. and the 2022 Mistletoe & Magic committee invite you to join them at the Rose Garden Center from Nov. 30 to Dec. 3 for the 44th annual Mistletoe & Magic Holiday Shopping Event. “Join us as we come together as a community to celebrate...
LIST: Restaurants, stores open in Tyler, Longview for Thanksgiving
TYLER, Texas — In need of some last-minute groceries? Not in the mood to cook for Thanksgiving? No worries! CBS19 has compiled a list of eateries and stores that will be open Thursday:. RESTAURANTS:. Cracker Barrel (13821 US Highway 69 N in Tyler and 822 S. Access Rd. in...
Bubba’s Fat Burger Restaurant hosts their fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway
GILMER, Texas (KETK) — Bubba’s Fat Burgers and sponsors hosted their fifth annual Thanksgiving giveaway event at the Yamboree Fair Grounds in Gilmer. Hundreds of people showed up to get their free Thanksgiving lunch. James Brown is the owner of Bubba’s Fat Burger Restaurant, people refer to him as “Bubba.” The Gilmer community admires Bubba […]
Horse-drawn carriage rides in the Azalea District begin Friday
Horse-drawn carriage rides are back in the Azalea District, and things kick off just before sunset Friday night. Cowboys Carriages will offer carriage rides through the historic Tyler neighborhood now through New Year’s Eve. Rides are available for $5, $10, or $15 per person, depending on the route chosen,...
Walk of Lights returns to Palestine for the holiday season
PALESTINE, Texas (KETK) — Walk of Lights in Palestine is returning after a one-year hiatus. Owner Tammy Graham says 11,000 people came to the three-acre Walk of Lights in 2020. “The people that did come, they parked down on SH-155, my husband was trying to control traffic he couldn’t see as far as it was […]
East Texas community organizations offer free Thanksgiving meals
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Anyone in need of a meal on Thanksgiving Day need only head to one of the several locations listed below as multiple businesses and organizations in the area will be providing free food. The Salvation Army in Tyler. Location: 633 N Broadway Ave, Tyler. Time: 11:30...
LIST: Where to find a free Thanksgiving meal in East Texas
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – A few East Texas businesses and organizations are opening their doors to the community during the holiday season. If people are looking for a place that is offering free Thanksgiving meals, see the list below. Circle M Crawfish in Big Sandy Where: 14449 Highway 155 S What: They are offering a […]
United Way of Smith County set to host third annual Tyler Gives event
The United Way of Smith County will host its third annual Tyler Gives online fundraiser on Nov. 29; the date falls on International Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is an annual day filled with generosity following Thanksgiving, Black Friday and Cyber Monday where communities are encouraged to perform acts of giving and kindness.
Sadler’s and Great Harvest Bread Company pie sales are through the roof, ‘it’s been nonstop’
JACKSONVILLE, TX (KETK) – Rob Gowin, owner of Sadler’s in Jacksonville, said he has been busy with pie orders this year. “We’re to the overwhelming stage right this minute, it’s been nonstop, you know 10 or 12 hours a day” said Gowin. He wasn’t sure at the beginning of the season that he would have […]
2022 East Texas Christmas Parades
East Texans are getting ready to celebrate Christmas. We're decorating the inside and outside of our homes and getting them ready for Santa's big arrival along with some family and friends we probably haven't seen in a while. We're not the only ones getting ready for the Christmas holiday cities are preparing too with their annual Christmas parades.
Runners brave the rain for annual Tyler Turkey Trot
Runners of all ages braved the weather Thanksgiving morning for the 20th annual Tyler Turkey Trot. Despite the downfall, participants gathered at Racquet and Jog in Tyler where the race started and finished. Nearly 900 runners put on their rain jackets and brought their families to run, walk and wait...
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
Congregation Beth El to present annual Chanukah-Klezmer concert
Congregation Beth El will present its annual Chanukah-Klezmer concert Monday to celebrate the Jewish holiday and showcase cultural music. The concert, which is in its 15th year, will be held at 7 p.m. Monday at True Vine Brewing Co. Klezmer music is Eastern European Jewish music that is largely used...
Let’s Look Inside This Beautiful $8.5 Million Home in Longview, TX
Back when this home was built in 2009 it was valued at a measly $8.5 million dollars. The way the housing market is now in East Texas, this Longview, TX estate is probably gonna set you back $100 million bajillion. This beautiful estate is situated on a massive 515 acre...
Minnie the chihuahua is looking for a home
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Megan Richell with SPCA of East Texas joined East Texas Live to share Minnie in hopes of finding her a forever home. Minnie is a four pound, 10-month-old Chihuahua mix that is very easy going and loves to be around other dogs. For more information on how to give Minnie and […]
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
Texas College Getting Ready to Perform with Mariah Carey at Thanksgiving Parade
Thanksgiving has many traditions and one of the oldest ones is the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. One Texas school is getting ready for a big performance to close out the 2022 parade. The Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade is something we all have on in the background on Thanksgiving Day at...
East Texas barn with tractors, hay catches on fire
EUSTACE, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas barn that had tractors, hay and other equipment inside caught on fire on Monday. The Payne Springs Fire Rescue received a call to help the Eustace Fire Department with a structure fire around 1:23 a.m. The barn was heavily on fire and there was a diesel tank nearby […]
East Texas mobile home heavily damaged after fire
BOWIE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – An East Texas mobile home was heavily damaged during a fire on Wednesday. The C-5 Volunteer Fire Department received a call about a residential fire in the 9000 block of West New Boston Road in Bowie County. When first responders arrived, they saw flames coming from the middle of the […]
