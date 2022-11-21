In early Headline Homes days, you could’ve bought the whole list for the price of the No. 1 home on the list this month, a jaw-dropping $18 million. Though the new buyer is unknown, it was formerly owned by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. This month’s list also brings a residential sale in the new Four Seasons building and a home sale by Ryan Seacrest’s sister Meredith Marie Seacrest.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO