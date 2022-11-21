ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Headline Homes: October 2022

In early Headline Homes days, you could’ve bought the whole list for the price of the No. 1 home on the list this month, a jaw-dropping $18 million. Though the new buyer is unknown, it was formerly owned by former U.S. Senate Majority Leader Bill Frist. This month’s list also brings a residential sale in the new Four Seasons building and a home sale by Ryan Seacrest’s sister Meredith Marie Seacrest.
Clifton Warren Beckwith, III

Clifton Warren Beckwith, III, age 70 of Smyrna, TN passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, November 22, 2022. Cliff was born in Nashville, TN on January 13, 1952, son of the late Clifton, Jr. & Ozelle Starling Beckwith. Cliff graduated from MTSU in 1974 where he met his wife...
Four members of 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office honored at state conference

Four members of the 21st Judicial District Attorney’s Office were recognized for their work at the 2022 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference in October. Assistant District Attorney Carlin Hess, Assistant Victim/Witness Coordinator Shannon Welch, and Paralegal and Assistant Victim/Witness Coordinator Anne Margaret Weishaar were each honored with the President’s Award at the 2022 Tennessee District Attorneys General Conference for “exceptional performance.”
Franklin Theatre hosts benefit concert for local baby in need

Singer-songwriters gathered at the Franklin Theatre on Nov. 15 to support one of their own with a benefit concert and art show supporting 8-month-old Rose Daniel, daughter of local singer-songwriter Emily Daniel and husband Michael, who was born earlier this year with Biliary Atresia, a rare medical condition. According to...
