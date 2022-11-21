ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WVU-Portland State: TV, radio, stream, Vegas odds and more

The 2022-23 season continues tonight. West Virginia (4-1) suffered their first loss of the young season on Thursday night, but will get an opportunity to immediately bounce back as they take on Portland State this evening. If you're unable to make your way to the game in person, here's how you can follow along at home, plus updated Vegas odds and series history.
Huggins had long history with Nike, but company coveted WVU

West Virginia University will take part in the Phil Knight Legacy Tournament this weekend, playing against some of the top teams in the country - six, including WVU, of the eight teams are in the Top 40 of KenPom rankings. The Tournament is new, and established to honor Phil Knight, the former CEO of Nike and billionaire philanthropist. Over the years, WVU Head Coach Bob Huggins has had a long history with Nike and Knight, with his schools all being (or becoming) Nike schools during his time there. Huggins recalled those stories during a media session earlier this week, including what happened when he came to WVU.
