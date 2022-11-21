Read full article on original website
Related
Motley Fool
Warren Buffett Just Bought 8 Stocks -- Here Are the Best of the Bunch
Louisiana-Pacific should have strong long-term prospects with the national housing shortage. Occidental Petroleum stock seems likely to increase as Berkshire increases its stake. Taiwan Semiconductor has a strong competitive position and an attractive valuation. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks You'll Be Thankful to Own in 2023
Cost-cutting at Amazon will pay off on the bottom line. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Everyone Should Own
Buffett’s investing skills fueled a compound annual return of 20% over the last half-century for Berkshire. Berkshire held $123 billion worth of Apple stock at the end of the third quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing is Berkshire's newest purchase and could be a timely buy right now. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Got $1,000? Here Are 3 Stocks to Buy That Could Soar
Global-e Onlne is dominating its niche in e-commerce. Revolve Group is demonstrating remarkable resilience under pressure. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Worried About Amazon? Buy This Fast-Growing Stock Instead
Amazon is facing a tough situation in 2023 where a weakening economy could mean worsening sales growth. A healthcare company that can provide investors with more promising growth potential is Hims & Hers. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
Here's How Much the Average Retiree Will Get From Social Security in 2023
Social Security checks increase annually due to cost-of-living adjustments (COLAs). The 2023 COLA is 8.7% -- the third-highest COLA since 1980. While it sounds like a lot, it's probably not going to give you more buying power. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley...
Motley Fool
Here's How to Earn the $4,194 Social Security Monthly Max
Earn at least the Social Security maximum taxable wage base. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Better Buy: Home Depot vs. Lowe's
Home Depot has better growth metrics, but Lowe's is catching up. The industry leader pays a bigger portion of its annual earnings in dividends. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
2 Growth Stocks With 124% and 192% Upside From Their 52-Week Lows, According to Wall Street
Block is integrating Afterpay into its Square and Cash App platforms, potentially supercharging growth in both product ecosystems. Atlassian is a leader in several categories of team collaboration and productivity software, and the company has a long runway for growth. Block and Atlassian currently trade at a significant discount to...
Motley Fool
Looking for Growing Passive Income? Buy This Dividend Stock
Mondelez’s tremendous brand portfolio fueled strong results during the third quarter. The dividend-payout ratio is plenty able to support its market-topping dividend yield. The stock is still a decent value despite its outperformance so far this year. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The...
Motley Fool
Nike Is Going All In on Web3. Here's How Investors Can Benefit
Nike is making substantial moves to ensure it's prepared for the future of the internet. Polygon will support transactions for Nike's new platform. Investors can take advantage of this opportunity in a multitude of ways. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
Why Manchester United Stock Keeps Going Up
Manchester United announced last night that it is exploring "strategic alternatives" for its stock. Investors are hoping that Manchester United will not only sell to an acquirer -- but at a premium price. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services....
Motley Fool
3 Top E-Commerce Stocks to Buy Right Now
Shopify will likely "keep shop" for a larger number of businesses over time. Investors should pay greater attention to MercadoLibre in Latin America. The potential of Sea Limited may not make it seem so "limited." You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium...
Motley Fool
2 Hypergrowth Tech Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond
SoFi, the self-described "AWS of fintech," continues to innovate despite the odds. Zscaler's zero trust platform should build confidence in over time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
Motley Fool
Here's Why Prologis Can Keep Raising Its Dividend
Swift price declines in dividend-paying stocks often suggest concerns about the payout. The warehouse REIT's dividend is not only safe, but it is highly likely to keep growing. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member...
Motley Fool
Will New Leadership Mean New Highs for These 3 Major Consumer Stocks?
Bob Iger is returning for a second stint as CEO of Disney at a pivotal time for the company. Mary Dillon had great success at Ulta Beauty, and now she's aiming for Foot Locker's turnaround. Restaurant Brands is bringing in former Domino's CEO Patrick Doyle as executive chairman. You’re reading...
Motley Fool
Nvidia's Most Important Segment Is Slowing. Should You Sell the Stock?
Microsoft had a critical announcement that saved Nvidia's stock from being sold off even more after earnings. The China technology ban situation is still unclear, but Nvidia is feeling the effects. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a...
Motley Fool
Here's Nvidia's Fastest-Growing Segment -- and It's Not Data Center or Gaming
Nvidia's gaming segment revenue fell by 51% in the recent third quarter of fiscal 2023. The company's data center business has picked up some of the slack. The autonomous driving industry is growing the fastest and is set to be a $2.1 trillion opportunity by 2030. You’re reading a free...
Motley Fool
Why Silvergate Capital Stock Gained 10% on Wednesday
The FalconX crypto exchange paused its Silvergate business relationship last Friday to review the bank’s stability amid the FTX meltdown. Investors feared that other clients might follow that example. Silvergate passed the review and FalconX is using the SEM trading platform again. No harm, no foul. You’re reading a...
Motley Fool
Why Datadog Is a No-Brainer Buy Near Its 52-Week Low
Customers continue adopting many of its data analytics solutions. Even during a challenging environment, Datadog's pricing stayed firm. Considering the company's growth rate, the stock is not outrageously priced. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool...
Comments / 0