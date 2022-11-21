A Make-A-Wish recipient was actually the first to break the news that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers broke his thumb. The Green Bay Packers are 4-7 on the year, as the offense hasn’t necessarily been playing up to its potential. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers hasn’t been playing his usual football this season compared to his NFL MVP-winning campaigns the past two years. Some credited it to a right thumb injury suffered back in the team’s Week 5 game against the New York Giants. From there, the debate began about whether the thumb was actually broken, which Rodgers wouldn’t confirm or deny on “The Pat McAfee Show” this Tuesday.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 2 DAYS AGO